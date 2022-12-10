ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Harry Kane has equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record after netting his 53rd goal for his country in the World Cup quarter-final against France in Al Khor.

The England skipper, earning his 80th cap, smashed home a penalty to make it 1-1 after Bukayo Saka was brought down in the area.

Kane made his senior international debut in 2015, scoring just seconds after coming off the bench in a Euro 2016 qualifying win over Lithuania.

The 29-year-old won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, where his six goals helped England to the semi-final.

He then went on to score in each of the knockout games at Euro 2020, captaining Gareth Southgate’s side in the final as they lost on penalties to Italy.

Kane grabbed his first goal of the 2022 finals in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last-16 and has gone on to match Rooney’s haul at Al Bayt Stadium.

Related
The Independent

Taking on Messi ‘a totally different’ challenge to anything else faced by France

Antoine Griezmann says playing Lionel Messi is “a totally different proposition” to anything else they have faced in Qatar as France gear up for a World Cup title defence against Argentina.Four and a half years on from beating Croatia to win their second world title, Didier Deschamps’ side are reaching another final by seeing off spirited Morocco in a breathless semi-final clash on Wednesday.Theo Hernandez’s early acrobatic effort and a Randal Kolo Muani tap-in sealed a hard-fought 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium, where they edged past Gareth Southgate’s England 2-1 in last weekend’s tight quarter-final clash.But Griezmann believes France...
The Independent

On this day in 2005: Roy Keane signs for Celtic on free transfer

Celtic completed the signing of Roy Keane on a free transfer on this day in 2005.A month earlier, Keane had abruptly left Manchester United by mutual consent after his relationship with manager Sir Alex Ferguson deteriorated during a spell on the sidelines through injury.Keane had been hurt in a challenge with Liverpool’s Luis Garcia in September of that year, and he grew frustrated while out.He had already clashed with Ferguson during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, and then angered the manager with an MUTV interview in which he said he was open to finishing his career elsewhere as...
The Independent

No regrets for Morocco coach Walid Regragui after semi-final defeat to France

Morocco coach Walid Regragui insists he had no regrets after his decision to name captain Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd in his starting line-up for their World Cup semi-final loss to France.Theo Hernandez struck early on but Morocco – the first African semi-finalists in history – more than matched their illustrious opponents before substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s first France goal secured a 2-0 win in the closing stages.There will be subplots aplenty on Sunday as France face Argentina, Lionel Messi up against club-mate Kylian Mbappe at the forefront, but this was a night where Morocco proved their shock progression into...
The Associated Press

France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team

PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
The Independent

Clare Balding and Thandiwe Newton set to receive honours at palace

Clare Balding and Thandiwe Newton are among the high-profile names set to receive honours during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.Ms Balding will be made a CBE for a career which started at the BBC covering the Grand National and saw her go on to cover Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as provide live broadcast coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.Actress Thandiwe Newton will be made an OBE for services to film and charity after a career which has seen her win a Primetime Emmy Award and a British Academy Film Award.Alongside them will...
The Independent

Legal opinion on European Super League case due to be given

A legal opinion due to be given today could shape the future direction of European football.The European Court of Justice’s Advocate General in the Super League court case is set to give his non-binding view on whether UEFA and FIFA abused a dominant position under EU competition law when they blocked the formation of the Super League in April last year, and in attempting to sanction those involved.If Athanasios Rantos’ opinion is that UEFA did abuse its position, and the final ruling of the court next year agrees with him, it opens the door for rival competition organisers to set...
The Independent

The Independent

