Chesapeake, VA

Fire closes Ynot Italian restaurant in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

By Kelsey Kendall, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Chesapeake firefighters are investigating a commercial blaze that shut down a Ynot Italian restaurant in Chesapeake.

The restaurant at 1036 Volvo Pkwy., in the city’s Greenbrier section, was evacuated after employees reported a kitchen fire around 12:20 p.m., according to a department news release. Crews arrived and noted light smoke coming from inside.

The blaze was extinguished about 20 minutes later, and no injuries were reported.

According to the fire department, representatives from the local restaurant chain are evaluating the damage and the restaurant will be closed until repairs can be made. The business declined to comment on the fire.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com

