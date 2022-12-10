Briggs: Dempsey, Central Catholic football belong in discussion of all-time Ohio greats

Greg Dempsey was an English major at the University of Toledo, but there is at least one sure way to leave him struggling for words.

You can ask the Central Catholic football coach about his growing legend.

Dempsey shakes his head.

“It’s always difficult to hear people say, ‘you, you, you,’ when you know it’s ‘we, we, we,’” he said. “If I’m the only coach who shows up, we have no chance of winning. And the kids, they’re the ones doing the work. I’ve never made a tackle or scored a touchdown. Well, I scored a touchdown in 1989. ... If you want to be a championship team, it has to be about the team . You talk about coach of the year awards. It should be staff of the year, team of the year.”

Well stated.

Still, as much as Dempsey likes to swat away any credit, we’ll say what he never will.

Yes, it takes a village to raise a champion.

What does it also take?

One of the greatest coaches in the history of Ohio high school football.

That might sound like hyperbole, given the many fine coaches and teams to come through just our area, let alone all of the state. It isn’t.

Easy as it is to take Central Catholic’s success for granted in northwest Ohio, draw back the lens and the Fighting Irish’s thrilling win over powerhouse Akron Archbishop Hoban in the Division II state championship game last week was the latest masterwork of a coach and a program that are foraying into truly historic territory.

For perspective:

■ Since the Associated Press began declaring Ohio high school football champions in 1947 — and then as the state playoffs began in 1972 — 13 teams from Lucas County or its four contiguous counties have won a title.

Dempsey’s Irish teams account for four of them, previously winning the D-II championship in 2005 and 2012 and the D-III crown in 2014.

The others: Central Catholic claimed a poll title in 1962; Dick Cromwell’s St. Francis de Sales teams won championships in D-I in 1984 and D-II in 2001; and Fostoria won in D-II in 1991 and 1996, Archbold in D-V in 1988, Wauseon in D-III in 1993, Patrick Henry in D-V in 2005, and Southview in D-II in 2008.

■ In the playoff era, just 14 Ohio schools have won more championships than Central — and, again, the Irish’s four titles have all come since ’05.

The schools with the most? Maria Stein Marion Local (13), Cleveland St. Ignatius (11), and Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (nine). Among that Big Three, only Marion Local has raised the trophy as frequently in the past 18 seasons as Central.

Central isn’t just on the greatest run in modern northwest Ohio history. It’s on one of the great runs in Ohio history.

Incredible.

“We’re very blessed,” said Dempsey, 50, who is 238-52 in 23 seasons at Central. “There are so many great teams, great coaches, who never even get to play in the [championship] game once. To get to do that five times and be on the good side four times, holy cow, you feel like you’re living in a dream.”

A dream no one could have dreamed.

Not even Dempsey or the man who hired him.

To think now, the last time Central Catholic had an opening for a new football coach, it actually — and understandably — offered the job to someone else.

Go back to the spring of 2000, and former longtime Central AD Bill Axe remembered poring through some 80 applications, mostly from candidates with significant head coaching experience. One of them was offered and accepted the job on a Friday, changed his mind over the weekend, and pulled out Monday.

Only then did Central take the flyer of a lifetime, turning to a 27-year-old alum who, at the time, was the defensive coordinator for Doug Pearson at Start. What Dempsey lacked in experience he made up for with his beautiful football mind and his heart.

“It was simply a leap of faith based on what all of us on the [selection committee] thought about Greg,” Axe recalled. “And we kept going back to no one loves this school more than him.”

The rest is, well, football history.

“Funny you say that, because I was just having this conversation with Rich Arbinger,” said Pearson, referring to the legendary former Start baseball coach. “He goes, ‘Demps has got to be the greatest football coach ever in Toledo, and he’s got to be one of the top coaches in the state.’ Got to be.”

Now, as far as the Toledo G.O.A.T. debate is concerned, it’s hard to compare eras.

Historians might throw in names like the great Jack Mollenkopf — who led Waite to three unofficial state titles from 1935-46 and went on to big things at Purdue — or the coaches who shepherded Scott and Waite to national championships way back in the day.

But, point is, Dempsey and Central Catholic football belong in almost any conversation and on any list.

And who’s to say? They might just keep rising.

A coach and program that continue to prove the best of Toledo can play with the best from anywhere and have no plans to stop swinging.

I’ve long believed Dempsey has the right stuff to grind, climb, and win at any level, but for him and his family — his three children are either at Central Catholic or will be soon — the grass is greenest on Cherry Street.

Dempsey — who recently turned 50 — still takes his job and loves it.

Still loves the kids. The coaches. The challenge. The school.

As fortunate as Central Catholic is to have Dempsey, he sees it the other way.

If anybody won the lottery, it’s him.

“If you’re happy, you’re happy,” Dempsey said. “Getting to do what you love at a place you love? That’s a good thing. That’s truly a blessing.”