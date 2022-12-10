Read full article on original website
Crizanlizumab Reduces Priapic Events in Men with Sickle Cell Disease
New phase 2 interim data show rates of the erectile condition were halved after 26 weeks of treatment. Crizanlizumab was associated with a halved likelihood of priapic events among treated patients with sickle cell disease-related priapism, according to findings from a phase 2 trial. In new data from the SPARTAN...
Emerging Treatments for Adults With ADHD
ADHD experts discuss novel treatments and unmet needs in pediatric and adult patients. Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The last thing we’re going to talk about is emerging treatments and unmet needs. I’d like to start with this one. What are some of the studies in pediatric and adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] that we’re most excited about? I’d like to take this because I attended a program on centanafadine, and I was very excited to hear that centanafadine is now a pipeline product for ADHD. It’s a triple reuptake inhibitor with all 3 neurotransmitters: dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin reuptake inhibition. I was excited. This is something new and different in the pipeline. Feel free to weigh in. We don’t have a lot of time on this topic. Andy, if you could, help with some of the other options.
Direct-Acting Antivirals Still Underutilized for HCV Care
The treatment rate decreased from 64.8% to 61.2% after 2018. While direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have transformed treatment for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV), the use of the medications are underused, according to a new analysis. A team, led by Vy H. Nguyen, BA, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Stanford...
Red Blood Cell Tolerance to Deoxygenation Linked to Improved Splenic Filtration in SCA Patients
Spleen size can vary significantly in pediatric patients with sickle cell anemia. Red blood cell deformability is directly related to spleen filtration for pediatric patients with sickle cell anemia (SCA). A team, led by Amina Nardo-Marino, Centre for Haemoglobinopathies, Department of Hematology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, assessed the relationship between...
Vitiligo Prevalence and Patient Burden
John E. Harris, MD, PhD, reviews factors that shape prevalence of vitiligo and also explores the impact of vitiligo on patient quality of life.
PhenX Toolkit Updated to Include the Burden of Pain in Sickle Cell Disease
More research presented by Dr. Stephanie Guarino resulted in a recommended guideline designed for investigating sickle cell disease pain to standardize and enhance the quality of data. Shortly after presenting data from her study on self-efficacy and stigma in adults with sickle cell disease (SCD) at the American Society of...
Vitiligo Treatment Overview
Pearl E. Grimes, MD, discusses intervention strategies for vitiligo, including stabilization, repigmentation, and maintenance. She also explores factors that impact therapeutic outcomes. |. |. December 5th 2022. Articles. November 11th 2022. Articles. November 9th 2022. Articles. November 8th 2022. Articles.
Corinna Schultz, MD: Does Sickle Cell Trait get Addressed?
"There's no national guidance on how this information should be delivered back to families, which leaves it up to each state's newborn screening program to decide the best route that they see fit," Dr. Corinna Schultz explains. According to data presented tonight at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual...
FDA CRDAC Recommends Against Omecamtiv Mecarbil for HFrEF
The advisory committee voted 3-8 against the benefit-risk profile of omecamtiv mecarbil for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 4:30 PM: The CRDAC recommended against the benefit-risk profile of omecamtiv mecarbil for the treatment of HFrEF in a 3 - 8 vote. Committee members...
COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Risk of Hospitalization for Mental Health Reasons
The investigators also found an increase in the proportions of monthly hospitalizations during the pandemic for a number of disorders, including anxiety, depression, and suicidality or self-injury. Alba Gutiérrez-Sacristán, PhD. Hospitalizations for psychiatric conditions, including anxiety, depression, and suicidality increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 for adolescent...
Hormonal Contraceptives’ Safety Profile Comparison for Women with Sickle Cell Disease
A recent study presented at ASH 2022 examined the safety profiles of different hormonal contraceptives for female sickle cell disease patients at risk of thromboembolism. Research suggests that combined hormonal contraceptives (CHC) have a similar safety profile to progestin-only contraceptives (POC) with regard to women with sickle cell disease and their risk of thromboembolism (TE).
Stephanie Guarino, MD, MSHP: How the Patient-Provider Relationship Impacts SCD-Related Pain
Dr. Stephanie Guarino's novel analysis found a significant relationship between self-efficacy in adults with SCD, and experiences of disease-related stigma. According to data from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, investigators were able to identify intertwined associations in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD): stigma, self-efficacy, and pain.
Iptacopan Bests Standard of Care Therapy for PNH Patients
The treatment was superior in various secondary endpoints, included transfusion avoidance, changes from baseline in hemoglobin level, FACIT-F scores and ARC, and the rate of clinical BTH. Regis Peffault De Latour. New data presented American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition supports the use of iptacopan over standard...
Assessing Treatment Effectiveness in RA
Drs Nehad Soloman, Joy Schechtman, and Robert Levine share insights on how to measure treatment efficacy in the management of RA. Nehad Soloman, MD: Joy, what clinical parameters do you use to access escalation of therapy? Have you found that sometimes patients are floundering on these synthetic DMARDs [disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs] and haven’t had effectiveness or even escalated to a biologic but find a partial response? How do you gauge that? When do you decide?
Treatment of Both Eyes and Subfoveal Lesions in Geographic Atrophy
Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD, shares her approach to treating subfoveal lesions and geographic atrophy in both eyes. Nancy M. Holekamp, MD, FASRS: We often have patients who have bilateral GA [geographic atrophy]. Can you discuss treating both eyes? Would you treat 1 eye? Would that be the better eye or the worse eye? Also, comment on treating subfoveal lesions. In these clinical trials, subfoveal GA was included in the analysis. The results of a post hoc analysis at month 24 show that the subfoveal lesion slowing or reduction of the growth rate was about 34%. Both eyes, subfoveal lesions—how does that figure into your discussion?
The Age of Teplizumab: A New Era in Type 1 Diabetes
Reflections on a century's worth of developments toward a major breakthrough in T1D this year. The fight to cure diabetes. A phrase steeped in hope and optimism but uttered for too long and by too many. Among those in the diabetes community, the fight for a cure has been a...
New Prophylaxis Emerging in Graft Versus Host Disease
In a late-breaking abstract presented during ASH 2022, investigators found patients treated with PTCy had a significantly lower hazard of GRFS than the standard therapy group. A novel treatment for graft versus host disease is showing a lot of promise in new data from a late-breaking abstract presented during American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.
Challenges in Initiating Treatment of Choice in RA
Rheumatology experts discuss the potential roadblocks to treatment of RA, such as insurance access. Nehad Soloman, MD: Joy,you’ve described some of the limitations and roadblocks from a patient perspective. You also touched on the insurance and third party-payer roadblocks. Bob, what’s your experience with some of those roadblocks?
Study Validates Image-Based, Universal Scoring System for Alopecia Hair Loss
Researchers have developed an automated hair loss measurement system for alopecia patients to track hair loss. A recent study found that a newly-developed ‘HairComb’ scoring system showed strong correlations with underlying percentage hair loss, validating the model for future use by alopecia patients. According to the study investigators,...
Research Suggests Racial Disparities in Hemophilia-Related Distress Scores
New research presented at ASH 2022 and conducted following a Hemophilia-Related Distress Questionnaire indicated racial disparities between White and Black patients. A recent study presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition indicated that higher hemophilia-related distress scores were reported by Black patients than White patients.
