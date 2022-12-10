ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Meet the 5 players who earned their 2023 PGA Tour Champions tour cards

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n80QE_0jeN02z100
Photo: Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Five players earned their way onto the PGA Tour Champions this week at the Final Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Some have loads of experience on the tour to thank, others will have to work out the kinks as they continue their journey.

For starters, Richard Green, the man who won the event Friday, has just two PGA Tour Champions starts to his name. However, he’s won multiple times on the now DP World Tour.

David McKenzie, one of the players to finish T-3 and make it through, has made over 100 starts on the senior circuit, finishing runner-up twice.

Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee failed to qualify, but had an adventurous 4-under third round. PGA champion Shaun Micheel and Bob May fell short.

Meet the five players who earned PGA Tour Champions cards below.

Richard Green — Medalist (18 under)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDS5b_0jeN02z100
Richard Green of Australia poses with the trophy during Day Three of the WINSTONgolf Senior Open at WINSTONgolf on July 17, 2022 in Vorbeck, Germany. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

PGA Tour starts: 43

Best finish: T-4, 2007 The Open Championship

PGA Tour Champions starts: 3

Best finish: T-41, 2022 The Senior Open Championship

Wes Short, Jr. — Second (14 under)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHr4k_0jeN02z100
Wes Short Jr. hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour starts: 94

Best finish: Win, 2005 Shriners Children’s Open

PGA Tour Champions starts: 213

Best finish: Win, twice

Tim O’Neal — T-3 (13-under)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfXtm_0jeN02z100
Tim O’Neal at the 2022 Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

PGA Tour starts: 8

Best finish: N/A

PGA Tour Champions starts: 2

Best finish: T-19, 2022 Pure Insurance Championship

David McKenzie — T-3 (13-under)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuWi3_0jeN02z100
David McKenzie of Australia watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia on October 21, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

PGA Tour starts: 29

Best finish: Seventh, 2006 Valero Texas Open

PGA Tour Champions starts: 102

Best finish: Runner-up, twice

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Zalatoris gets married to Caitlin Sellers, expected to return to action at Tournament of Champions

Will Zalatoris has been nursing a bad back since the FedEx Cup playoffs, but he found an important way to fill his schedule between starts — by tying the knot. The former Wake Forest star and 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur champion announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Sellers, also a Demon Deacon, with a series of pictures on Instagram back in April of 2021. The post included the caption, “Best day of my life. I love you.”
WILMINGTON, DE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas paired together for 2022 PNC Championship first round; full tee times, pairings announced

With professional tours on their holiday hiatus, golf’s silly season rolls on this week with one of the most unique events of the year. The 2022 PNC Championship tees off this weekend and features a field full of major champions and their family members. The inaugural PNC Championship began in 1995 and featured 10 men’s major winners with their sons. Since then, the field has grown to include 20 professional golfers playing with a family member in a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

Watch John Daly belly flop into Trump Doral water hazard as permanent summer vacation rolls on

This weekend, as many of the world’s finest tracks lay motionless under a blanket of snow and ice, John Day—per John Day MO—was living it up in the Sunshine State. The two-time major winner was seen enjoying his permanent summer vacation, belly flopping into a water hazard while playing the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral. Behold the form. Witness the majesty.
DORAL, FL
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods fires warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after losing match

Tiger Woods has fired a warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on social media after reacting to his latest Match loss alongside World No.1 Rory McIlroy. Woods and McIlroy were comfortably taken down 3&2 in The Match, which benefitted Huricane Ian Relief. You can watch Tiger's best highlights from...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Tony Stewart Has 5-Word Reaction To Major Announcement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart used ESPN's "Thursday Night Thunder" to help get his racing career off the ground in the 1980s. Now, the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Co-Founder and 2021 SRX champion is helping bring the iconic Thursday brand back. SRX is partnering with ESPN for the return of "Thursday Night Thunder," starting in summer 2023.
TheDailyBeast

Brittney Griner Picks Up a Basketball for First Time Since Coming Home

Brittney Griner on Sunday got her hands on a basketball for the first time since her release from her almost 10 months of captivity in Russia, her agent said. Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the Phoenix Mercury star, 32, did a dunk as her first move at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Griner was taken there following her release by Russian authorities as part of a prisoner swap deal in exchange for “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout. Despite her light workout, Colas said Griner is not yet sure if she’s planning to return to her professional WNBA career. “If she wants to play, it will be for her to share,” Colas said. “She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” she said, adding: “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.” Colas said she thinks Griner will issue her first public statement since her release this week.Read it at ESPN
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Itching To Return To Track

Red Farmer is currently recovering from double pneumonia, but that won't stop him from thinking about Talladega Superspeedway. Farmer, 90, told WVTM-TV that he's "itching" to get prepared for the Ice Bowl in January. It would be his 75th Ice Bowl. However, the NASCAR legend must put all his focus...
Popculture

US Women's Soccer Player Marries MLB Star

Two champions are now a married couple. United States Women's National soccer team star Mallory Pugh tied the knot with MLB star Dansby Swanson at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia on Dec. 10. According to PEOPLE, Pugh, 24, wore a custom Anne Barge gown during the wedding ceremony and gifted her bridesmaids Air Force Ones. And during the reception, Pugh and Swanson changed into custom Nike's so they would have an easier time on the dance floor.
GREENSBORO, GA
Golf Channel

How to watch: Live stream schedule for PNC Championship

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
golfmagic.com

An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...

- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
GolfWRX

Kelley: Simplify your swing with the hammer drill

Regardless of your handicap, a simple hammer can teach you how to efficiently address the ball, start the swing and then put your body in a dynamic position at the top. If you can hammer a nail, there is no reason you can’t simplify your swing. This drill can also change the parts in the middle of your swing you have been struggling to change.
Golf.com

This muni is so good it attracts Augusta National and Seminole members

If you were brainstorming a list of everything a recreational golfer would look for in a course, it might look something like this: Good pace of play, friendly atmosphere, epic scenery, beautiful conditioning, perfect weather, playable for high-handicappers, challenging for low-handicappers…. It took just one round at the Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH, FL
Golf.com

Fred Couples explains the key to hitting the ball straight every time

Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Swinging a golf club is not simple, but watching Fred Couples play, you could easily be fooled. Few players in the history of the game have had the rhythm, balance and fluidity that...
Golf Digest

The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods' private plane

The biggest news of March 29, 2022, at least in the golf world, came because of a website that tracks the flights of private aircraft. Thanks to ADS-B Exchange (tagline: "serving the flight tracking enthusiast"), it's possible to know where your favorite celebrities, athletes and titans of industry are flying at any time, provided you know the appropriate call signs. And it should come as no surprise that in our little corner of the golf universe, there’s a general knowledge of the call sign for the private airplane owned by Tiger Woods (the registration number most commonly believed to be Tiger’s ends, not so remarkably, with at TW). That's why, long before the five-time Masters winner landed in Augusta, Ga., that day, it was an almost certain fact on golf Twitter that Tiger was in his Gulfstream G5, on his way for a practice round at Augusta National:
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy