Meet the 5 players who earned their 2023 PGA Tour Champions tour cards
Five players earned their way onto the PGA Tour Champions this week at the Final Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Some have loads of experience on the tour to thank, others will have to work out the kinks as they continue their journey.
For starters, Richard Green, the man who won the event Friday, has just two PGA Tour Champions starts to his name. However, he’s won multiple times on the now DP World Tour.
David McKenzie, one of the players to finish T-3 and make it through, has made over 100 starts on the senior circuit, finishing runner-up twice.
Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee failed to qualify, but had an adventurous 4-under third round. PGA champion Shaun Micheel and Bob May fell short.
Meet the five players who earned PGA Tour Champions cards below.
Richard Green — Medalist (18 under)
PGA Tour starts: 43
Best finish: T-4, 2007 The Open Championship
PGA Tour Champions starts: 3
Best finish: T-41, 2022 The Senior Open Championship
Wes Short, Jr. — Second (14 under)
PGA Tour starts: 94
Best finish: Win, 2005 Shriners Children’s Open
PGA Tour Champions starts: 213
Best finish: Win, twice
Tim O’Neal — T-3 (13-under)
PGA Tour starts: 8
Best finish: N/A
PGA Tour Champions starts: 2
Best finish: T-19, 2022 Pure Insurance Championship
David McKenzie — T-3 (13-under)
PGA Tour starts: 29
Best finish: Seventh, 2006 Valero Texas Open
PGA Tour Champions starts: 102
Best finish: Runner-up, twice
