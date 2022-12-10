Meet the 5 players who earned their 2023 PGA Tour Champions tour cards

Photo: Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Five players earned their way onto the PGA Tour Champions this week at the Final Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Some have loads of experience on the tour to thank, others will have to work out the kinks as they continue their journey.

For starters, Richard Green, the man who won the event Friday, has just two PGA Tour Champions starts to his name. However, he’s won multiple times on the now DP World Tour.

David McKenzie, one of the players to finish T-3 and make it through, has made over 100 starts on the senior circuit, finishing runner-up twice.

Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee failed to qualify, but had an adventurous 4-under third round. PGA champion Shaun Micheel and Bob May fell short.

Meet the five players who earned PGA Tour Champions cards below.

Richard Green — Medalist (18 under)

Richard Green of Australia poses with the trophy during Day Three of the WINSTONgolf Senior Open at WINSTONgolf on July 17, 2022 in Vorbeck, Germany. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

PGA Tour starts: 43

Best finish: T-4, 2007 The Open Championship

PGA Tour Champions starts: 3

Best finish: T-41, 2022 The Senior Open Championship

Wes Short, Jr. — Second (14 under)

Wes Short Jr. hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour starts: 94

Best finish: Win, 2005 Shriners Children’s Open

PGA Tour Champions starts: 213

Best finish: Win, twice

Tim O’Neal — T-3 (13-under)

Tim O’Neal at the 2022 Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

PGA Tour starts: 8

Best finish: N/A

PGA Tour Champions starts: 2

Best finish: T-19, 2022 Pure Insurance Championship

David McKenzie — T-3 (13-under)

David McKenzie of Australia watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia on October 21, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

PGA Tour starts: 29

Best finish: Seventh, 2006 Valero Texas Open

PGA Tour Champions starts: 102

Best finish: Runner-up, twice