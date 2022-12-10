ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

newjerseylocalnews.com

Located in New Jersey and New York City, Eastern Union Has Closed $78.6 M to Refinance a 1,017-Unit Multifamily Portfolio

Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a portfolio of twelve multifamily properties totaling 1,017 units. The portfolio is comprised of eleven locations in nine different New Jersey municipalities and one property in the Bronx. When it comes to commercial real estate mortgages, Eastern...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

This New Jersey Winter, You May Attend a Spectacular Ice Festival.

The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey, and while you always have the choice to stay warm and toasty at home and hibernate till spring, we believe that getting out of the house and attending a festival that is fun and exciting is a fantastic way to make the season a little bit more memorable.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Cash Tolls at the Lincoln Tunnel Have Been Eliminated, and the System is Now Entirely Electronic.

On time, the Lincoln Tunnel between New Jersey and New York no longer accepts cash tolls. Last month, it was announced by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that beginning on the morning of December 11, all cash booths in the Lincoln Tunnel will be shut down. This is the final Port Authority crossing to implement all-digital tolling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.

Newark Liberty is among the worst airports in the country, despite the Port Authority’s best efforts to divert attention to its shiny new terminal (which is still not fully completed). According to the most current study conducted by InsureMyTrip, Newark International Airport has the second-worst cancellation rate of any...
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Victims’ Families in New Jersey Are Waiting for The Trial of The Suspected Bomber of Pan Am Flight 103

Nearly 40 people from New Jersey were killed when a terrorist bomb brought down Pan AM Flight 103 in 1988. The mid-air explosion killed all the passengers on the trans-Atlantic flight, as well as 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground when the wreckage crashed onto the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland. It was the deadliest foreign terror attack on Americans until Sept. 11, 2001.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Another Store in the Well-known Brand Has Opened in the State of New Jersey.

Recently, a well-known retailing conglomerate that already has more than 950 stores spread out throughout a number of states opened up shop in a brand-new location in the state of New Jersey. Keep reading to learn more about this topic. Wawa, a well-known chain of convenience stores and petrol stations,...
ORANGE, CA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.

Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Dog reunited with family after swimming across Hudson River

NEW YORK -- A dog who went for a wild swim across the Hudson is now back home with his family in Manhattan.Ellen Wolpin told Inside Edition she got Bear just last week as a service dog for her son, who suffers seizures, but while on a walk near the Hudson on the Upper West Side on Saturday, Bear got spooked and ran off. Someone tried to catch him, but he was too fast."Somebody tried to catch him, and he panicked and swerved around them, and then Bear decided to jump into the Hudson and swim to New Jersey," Wolpin said.She feared Bear was dead, but two days later, Bear was found near a pier in Edgewater, New Jersey.He had a microchip and was reunited with his family.You can see the entire story on Inside Edition at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS2.
MANHATTAN, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

New K-9 in the Hudson Valley Honors Fallen Officer

The K-9 squad of a Hudson Valley police force has been revived, and the department’s first canine recruit is named after a fallen officer who was killed in a motorbike accident. The new K-9 officer for the Carmel Police Department in Putnam County is named Pietro, in honor of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

