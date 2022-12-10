Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Man in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Buys Billboards and Ads to Find a Kidney Donor.
Doylestown’s 74-year-old Don Brown is on over a dozen billboards in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Times Square. Brown needs a living kidney immediately.”It’s life or death,” said Doylestown resident Brown. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are Summarized Here!
newjerseylocalnews.com
Located in New Jersey and New York City, Eastern Union Has Closed $78.6 M to Refinance a 1,017-Unit Multifamily Portfolio
Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a portfolio of twelve multifamily properties totaling 1,017 units. The portfolio is comprised of eleven locations in nine different New Jersey municipalities and one property in the Bronx. When it comes to commercial real estate mortgages, Eastern...
newjerseylocalnews.com
This New Jersey Winter, You May Attend a Spectacular Ice Festival.
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey, and while you always have the choice to stay warm and toasty at home and hibernate till spring, we believe that getting out of the house and attending a festival that is fun and exciting is a fantastic way to make the season a little bit more memorable.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Cash Tolls at the Lincoln Tunnel Have Been Eliminated, and the System is Now Entirely Electronic.
On time, the Lincoln Tunnel between New Jersey and New York no longer accepts cash tolls. Last month, it was announced by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that beginning on the morning of December 11, all cash booths in the Lincoln Tunnel will be shut down. This is the final Port Authority crossing to implement all-digital tolling.
newjerseylocalnews.com
It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.
Newark Liberty is among the worst airports in the country, despite the Port Authority’s best efforts to divert attention to its shiny new terminal (which is still not fully completed). According to the most current study conducted by InsureMyTrip, Newark International Airport has the second-worst cancellation rate of any...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey is on Track to Witness an Increase in Overdose Deaths Not Seen Since 2017.
According to statistics compiled by the New Jersey State Police, there were 2,422 drug overdose deaths in Garden State as of October 31. This works out to 242 deaths per month. If the trend continues, 2019 will be the first year since 2017 in which the number of drug overdose...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Victims’ Families in New Jersey Are Waiting for The Trial of The Suspected Bomber of Pan Am Flight 103
Nearly 40 people from New Jersey were killed when a terrorist bomb brought down Pan AM Flight 103 in 1988. The mid-air explosion killed all the passengers on the trans-Atlantic flight, as well as 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground when the wreckage crashed onto the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland. It was the deadliest foreign terror attack on Americans until Sept. 11, 2001.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Ny Families’ Cash: Andrew Gounardes’ Million-dollar Idea Might Eliminate Direct Payments.
Various suggestions and strategies are discussed for the benefit of New York City’s citizens. The high pace of inflation has left many people without enough money to cover basic needs like food and shelter. Million-dollar farmers can participate in one such initiative. Further, Eric Adams is offering a hefty...
newjerseylocalnews.com
A 88-year-old Nun From New Jersey Was Killed in a Car Accident on the Garden State Parkway.
ABERDEEN — On Saturday morning, a nun who was 88 years old and was driving on the Garden State Parkway was killed when she attempted to drive across all three lanes of traffic. At approximately 10:45 in the morning, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry reported that a woman named...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Another Store in the Well-known Brand Has Opened in the State of New Jersey.
Recently, a well-known retailing conglomerate that already has more than 950 stores spread out throughout a number of states opened up shop in a brand-new location in the state of New Jersey. Keep reading to learn more about this topic. Wawa, a well-known chain of convenience stores and petrol stations,...
newjerseylocalnews.com
During Dispute, Man Throws Huge Wine Bottles at Linden, New Jersey Liquor Shop Workers.
Exciting moments were made when a man went on a rant and began destroying bottles at a liquor store in New Jersey. The man was arrested after the incident. A security film was able to record the brutal assault that took place on November 30 at Beno’s Liquor store in Linden.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.
Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Person Has Been Killed After Being Struck by a Metro-north Train in Port Jervis.
At the grade crossing located on Fowler Street in the City of Port Jervis, a Metro-North train was responsible for the death of a pedestrian who was struck by the train. PORT JERVIS was the location where the incident took place. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Reduction of Bureaucratic Hurdles for the Military Was Made Law by a Recently Passed Bill.
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver signed into law legislation introduced by Senator Kristin Corrado that would allow non-resident military personnel to drive in New Jersey without first obtaining a driver’s license from the state. Incredibly relieved that this legislation was passed into law, I say. Every two or three years,...
Dog reunited with family after swimming across Hudson River
NEW YORK -- A dog who went for a wild swim across the Hudson is now back home with his family in Manhattan.Ellen Wolpin told Inside Edition she got Bear just last week as a service dog for her son, who suffers seizures, but while on a walk near the Hudson on the Upper West Side on Saturday, Bear got spooked and ran off. Someone tried to catch him, but he was too fast."Somebody tried to catch him, and he panicked and swerved around them, and then Bear decided to jump into the Hudson and swim to New Jersey," Wolpin said.She feared Bear was dead, but two days later, Bear was found near a pier in Edgewater, New Jersey.He had a microchip and was reunited with his family.You can see the entire story on Inside Edition at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS2.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New K-9 in the Hudson Valley Honors Fallen Officer
The K-9 squad of a Hudson Valley police force has been revived, and the department’s first canine recruit is named after a fallen officer who was killed in a motorbike accident. The new K-9 officer for the Carmel Police Department in Putnam County is named Pietro, in honor of...
New York woman tased, robbed Uber driver after ride
A New York woman allegedly tasted and robbed her Uber driver at the end of a ride. She stole the victim's wallet, credit cards and personal identification.
Weekend snow blankets the Northeast; up to 9 inches reported in higher elevations
Snow blanketed the Northeast from Sunday into early Monday, triggering travel impacts on the roads and at airports as some cities received their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Petition Circulating To Stop Firewood Burn Ban In New York
Recently, there have been rumors in New York State that a potential ban is looming for those who heat their homes or businesses with wood. Since then, there have been multiple groups that have come forward to try to keep any bills from making progress in The Empire State. There...
Department of Social Services, AT&T gift free laptops to children in New York City shelters
Mayor Eric Adams described the initiative as a plan to help students reach academic success, regardless of their background.
Comments / 0