New Jersey State

It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.

Newark Liberty is among the worst airports in the country, despite the Port Authority’s best efforts to divert attention to its shiny new terminal (which is still not fully completed). According to the most current study conducted by InsureMyTrip, Newark International Airport has the second-worst cancellation rate of any...
NEWARK, NJ
Cash Tolls at the Lincoln Tunnel Have Been Eliminated, and the System is Now Entirely Electronic.

On time, the Lincoln Tunnel between New Jersey and New York no longer accepts cash tolls. Last month, it was announced by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that beginning on the morning of December 11, all cash booths in the Lincoln Tunnel will be shut down. This is the final Port Authority crossing to implement all-digital tolling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Victims’ Families in New Jersey Are Waiting for The Trial of The Suspected Bomber of Pan Am Flight 103

Nearly 40 people from New Jersey were killed when a terrorist bomb brought down Pan AM Flight 103 in 1988. The mid-air explosion killed all the passengers on the trans-Atlantic flight, as well as 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground when the wreckage crashed onto the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland. It was the deadliest foreign terror attack on Americans until Sept. 11, 2001.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Another Store in the Well-known Brand Has Opened in the State of New Jersey.

Recently, a well-known retailing conglomerate that already has more than 950 stores spread out throughout a number of states opened up shop in a brand-new location in the state of New Jersey. Keep reading to learn more about this topic. Wawa, a well-known chain of convenience stores and petrol stations,...
ORANGE, CA
Located in New Jersey and New York City, Eastern Union Has Closed $78.6 M to Refinance a 1,017-Unit Multifamily Portfolio

Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a portfolio of twelve multifamily properties totaling 1,017 units. The portfolio is comprised of eleven locations in nine different New Jersey municipalities and one property in the Bronx. When it comes to commercial real estate mortgages, Eastern...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.

Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
BROOKLYN, NY
Pupils with Difficulties Who Were Denied Treatment Because to The Pandemic

Advocates claim some New Jersey school districts are breaking the law by failing to restore the services for students with disabilities that were cut during the pandemic. Advocates claim that in certain school districts, parents are being asked to sign paperwork for makeup services or submit written requests for meetings about services their kid missed due to the epidemic, without first discussing their child’s academic losses.
NEWARK, NJ
Power Plant Rules, Boiler Ban Lifted

New Jersey still wants to enact new restrictions to decrease power plant emissions, but it has dropped a controversial measure to mandate thousands of schools and apartment buildings to replace their heating systems with electric boilers. The Murphy administration’s first major project to electrify the building industry, New Jersey’s second-largest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pennsylvania Vehicle Title White-washing Ring Sold Stolen Autos in Nj

This week, authorities in Pennsylvania broke up a criminal ring that specialized in “title white-washing,” or changing the color of a vehicle’s official registration. The group planned to transport stolen and unmarketable vehicles into states like New York and New Jersey in an effort to avoid legal titling requirements there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New K-9 in the Hudson Valley Honors Fallen Officer

The K-9 squad of a Hudson Valley police force has been revived, and the department’s first canine recruit is named after a fallen officer who was killed in a motorbike accident. The new K-9 officer for the Carmel Police Department in Putnam County is named Pietro, in honor of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Volunteers in New Jersey Schools: a Solution to the Academic Decline Caused by the Pandemic?

A recent release of assessment test results showed that school closures spurred by COVID-19 and frequently unplanned virtual learning paid a significant toll on New Jersey kids, apparently wiping out years of accomplishment and expanding existing inequalities. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
After 20 Years, the Smith Brothers Team Decides to Leave Offshore Racing

Rich and Pete Smith, brothers who owned a racing team for 20 years and hailed from New Jersey, said goodbye to their Bracket 600 class fans last month at the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships. After the competition at Englewood Beach, Florida, the Smith siblings made a low-key announcement that they were retiring.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Temps Will Drop This Week, and There’s a Chance of Snow on Thursday

New Jersey may expect cooler weather and possibly additional snow in the coming days. Dave Curren, a meteorologist with the Storm Watch Team, is keeping tabs on the possibility of further snowfall between Thursday night and Friday morning.tr. WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT: Slightly below-average temperatures. There is a greater sense...
NEW JERSEY STATE

