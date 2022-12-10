Read full article on original website
7 Reasons Why Ulysses Is the Best Writing App for Your Mac
People use their Macs for all types of work, and writing is no exception. The Mac offers multiple applications for writers that allow you to start and perfect your next book, article, or any other type of content.
Install Just 7 Apps to Use Your Raspberry Pi Like a Work PC
Your PC has broken down, and you can't get to the repair shop until the weekend. A deadline is due, and all you have is a Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
How to Stick Notes to App Windows in Windows 11/10
You can add notes to the Windows 11/10 desktop with Sticky Notes. However, you can't add any notes to software windows with that accessory. That's a pity since such a feature would enable you to stick all kinds of instructional and hotkey notes for apps to their windows, not to mention task reminders, etc.
How to Manage the Reading Pane in Gmail
If you want to enhance your productivity as you browse through your emails, you can do just that. Sometimes, you might not have the time to open each email to understand what it's about. So, what can you do?
How to Make a Unique AI Christmas Card Using DALL-E and GPT-3
With all the wonderful and unique art that DALL-E can create, what better way to use it than on a Christmas card? You can let your ideas run wild thinking of fun and fantastical Christmas-themed images, then watch as DALL-E brings them to life.
Would You Let Amazon Monitor Your Phone Data for $2 a Month?
Amazon is offering users $2 per month to track ad data in its new Ad Verification program. But what is the purpose of this scheme, how can you sign up, and what are the concerns surrounding it?
4 Easy Ways to Disable a User Account on Windows 11
You can create multiple users account on Windows 11 for yourself and others. This allows you to create different spaces for your personal and work tasks and enable others to share your computer and have their own spaces.
Top-Level Domains Explained and How to Choose One for Your Website
The internet is home to websites of millions of businesses and service providers from around the globe, but you also need one to reach the masses online. In general, you need a domain or web address, hosting space, and a design to set up your website.
How to Use Microsoft Edge's Built-In PDF Editor
PDF is one of the most commonly used file formats for storing and sharing documents. You can open a PDF file in browsers like Chrome, and can also use a dedicated PDF viewer like Adobe Reader. However, those pieces of software usually just let you view PDF documents.
How to Add Charts to Your React App
Charts provide your users with a convenient, attractive way of visualizing data. They can make data easier to understand and can make your app more interactive.
Amazon Adds Three New Accessibility Features to the Echo Show
Amazon is adding three new accessibility features to the Echo Show lineup. Here's what's new for the touchscreen speakers with Alexa. Gestures, Text-to-Speech, and...
Should You Let AI Pick Your Next Domain Name?
Getting a new business or web venture off the ground is hard, and one of the most difficult parts is choosing a name for your new enterprise. Machine Learning tools can make your life easier by doing a lot of the hard work for you, but should you let an AI help you with choosing your next domain name?
What Is the Msvcr110.dll Missing Error and How Do You Fix It?
DLL (Dynamic Link Library) errors are very frustrating and can appear even if you have the mentioned missing file on your computer. One such error is the Msvcr110.dll missing error which appears upon launching a program. Fortunately, like most DLL errors, the Msvcr110.dll missing error can easily be cured. Here...
How to Install an Arduino Bootloader
Installing a bootloader is the first step in bringing your Arduino projects to life. This is a piece of software that helps you frequently upload Arduino sketches with ease onto the board without the need for special programming equipment.
What Is a TSV File (And How Do You Open It)?
There is a massive quantity of different file types that you can encounter on your computer, each with different intended use cases, functions, and programs that are capable of opening them.
How to Charge Every Apple Magic Keyboard
Over the past decade, Apple's Magic Keyboard lineup for the Mac and iPad has become essential to the Apple ecosystem experience. While devices like the iMac include a Magic Keyboard in the package, the Magic Keyboard for iPad is an optional accessory.
How to Render Images Using JES
JES is a piece of software you can use to programmatically edit photos, videos, and sounds. It uses the Jython programming language, which closely follows Python's syntax.
How to Become a Podcast Editor: A Beginner's Guide
Are you interested in becoming a podcast audio editor but don't know where to start? If you're detailed, creative, a good listener, a critical thinker, and willing to learn new software, this is a possible role for you. Here's a beginner's guide to starting a podcast editing career.
How to Upload Your Podcast to Anchor and Share It on Multiple Platforms
When creating a podcast as a beginner, one of the most crucial things you need to do is assess where you'll share your podcast online and how you can do that.
Why Apple Abandoned Its Plan to Scan Your iCloud Photos
Apple announced plans to scan your iCloud content for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in August 2021 to protect children from abuse by predators. The company...
