Hackettstown, NJ

newjerseylocalnews.com

The Sheriff of Monmouth County Has Blamed Catch-and-release Policies for the County’s Soaring Car Theft Rates.

Since New Jersey’s bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, much local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore and some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern that it has led to a rise in crime, particularly among repeat offenders due to “catch-and-release” policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Victims’ Families in New Jersey Are Waiting for The Trial of The Suspected Bomber of Pan Am Flight 103

Nearly 40 people from New Jersey were killed when a terrorist bomb brought down Pan AM Flight 103 in 1988. The mid-air explosion killed all the passengers on the trans-Atlantic flight, as well as 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground when the wreckage crashed onto the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland. It was the deadliest foreign terror attack on Americans until Sept. 11, 2001.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.

Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
BROOKLYN, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

This New Jersey Winter, You May Attend a Spectacular Ice Festival.

The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey, and while you always have the choice to stay warm and toasty at home and hibernate till spring, we believe that getting out of the house and attending a festival that is fun and exciting is a fantastic way to make the season a little bit more memorable.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Another Store in the Well-known Brand Has Opened in the State of New Jersey.

Recently, a well-known retailing conglomerate that already has more than 950 stores spread out throughout a number of states opened up shop in a brand-new location in the state of New Jersey. Keep reading to learn more about this topic. Wawa, a well-known chain of convenience stores and petrol stations,...
ORANGE, CA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Pupils with Difficulties Who Were Denied Treatment Because to The Pandemic

Advocates claim some New Jersey school districts are breaking the law by failing to restore the services for students with disabilities that were cut during the pandemic. Advocates claim that in certain school districts, parents are being asked to sign paperwork for makeup services or submit written requests for meetings about services their kid missed due to the epidemic, without first discussing their child’s academic losses.
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.

Newark Liberty is among the worst airports in the country, despite the Port Authority’s best efforts to divert attention to its shiny new terminal (which is still not fully completed). According to the most current study conducted by InsureMyTrip, Newark International Airport has the second-worst cancellation rate of any...
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Eastern Union Refinances 1,017-unit Nj/bronx Mf Portfolio for $78.6m.

Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a 1,017-unit portfolio of twelve multifamily properties in nine New Jersey towns and the Bronx. Eastern Union is a major US commercial real estate mortgage broker. Kearny Bank’s ten-year loan has a 4.25-percent interest rate. :...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

newjerseylocalnews.com

Volunteers in New Jersey Schools: a Solution to the Academic Decline Caused by the Pandemic?

A recent release of assessment test results showed that school closures spurred by COVID-19 and frequently unplanned virtual learning paid a significant toll on New Jersey kids, apparently wiping out years of accomplishment and expanding existing inequalities. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s Primary Results Are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Power Plant Rules, Boiler Ban Lifted

New Jersey still wants to enact new restrictions to decrease power plant emissions, but it has dropped a controversial measure to mandate thousands of schools and apartment buildings to replace their heating systems with electric boilers. The Murphy administration’s first major project to electrify the building industry, New Jersey’s second-largest...
