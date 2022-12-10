Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
NJ Woman Serves 6 Months For Elaborate Diamond Theft SchemeBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to WorkMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Awarded $86K Transit Village GrantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
A Man in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Buys Billboards and Ads to Find a Kidney Donor.
Doylestown's 74-year-old Don Brown is on over a dozen billboards in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Times Square. Brown needs a living kidney immediately."It's life or death," said Doylestown resident Brown.
Specifically, the State of New Jersey One of Taylor Swift’s Fans Bought a Bogus Ticket to the Eras Tour.
Fans of Taylor Swift are still having trouble obtaining tickets for her concerts. The New Jersey Police Department is issuing a warning to the public about scams that are associated with the upcoming Eras Tour. The authorities in Hackettstown. , which is found in the far northwestern part of the...
The Sheriff of Monmouth County Has Blamed Catch-and-release Policies for the County’s Soaring Car Theft Rates.
Since New Jersey’s bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, much local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore and some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern that it has led to a rise in crime, particularly among repeat offenders due to “catch-and-release” policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
During Dispute, Man Throws Huge Wine Bottles at Linden, New Jersey Liquor Shop Workers.
Exciting moments were made when a man went on a rant and began destroying bottles at a liquor store in New Jersey. The man was arrested after the incident. A security film was able to record the brutal assault that took place on November 30 at Beno’s Liquor store in Linden.
New Jersey is on Track to Witness an Increase in Overdose Deaths Not Seen Since 2017.
According to statistics compiled by the New Jersey State Police, there were 2,422 drug overdose deaths in Garden State as of October 31. This works out to 242 deaths per month. If the trend continues, 2019 will be the first year since 2017 in which the number of drug overdose...
Victims’ Families in New Jersey Are Waiting for The Trial of The Suspected Bomber of Pan Am Flight 103
Nearly 40 people from New Jersey were killed when a terrorist bomb brought down Pan AM Flight 103 in 1988. The mid-air explosion killed all the passengers on the trans-Atlantic flight, as well as 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground when the wreckage crashed onto the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland. It was the deadliest foreign terror attack on Americans until Sept. 11, 2001.
Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.
Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
A 88-year-old Nun From New Jersey Was Killed in a Car Accident on the Garden State Parkway.
ABERDEEN — On Saturday morning, a nun who was 88 years old and was driving on the Garden State Parkway was killed when she attempted to drive across all three lanes of traffic. At approximately 10:45 in the morning, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry reported that a woman named...
This New Jersey Winter, You May Attend a Spectacular Ice Festival.
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey, and while you always have the choice to stay warm and toasty at home and hibernate till spring, we believe that getting out of the house and attending a festival that is fun and exciting is a fantastic way to make the season a little bit more memorable.
Another Store in the Well-known Brand Has Opened in the State of New Jersey.
Recently, a well-known retailing conglomerate that already has more than 950 stores spread out throughout a number of states opened up shop in a brand-new location in the state of New Jersey. Keep reading to learn more about this topic. Wawa, a well-known chain of convenience stores and petrol stations,...
Ny Families’ Cash: Andrew Gounardes’ Million-dollar Idea Might Eliminate Direct Payments.
Various suggestions and strategies are discussed for the benefit of New York City’s citizens. The high pace of inflation has left many people without enough money to cover basic needs like food and shelter. Million-dollar farmers can participate in one such initiative. Further, Eric Adams is offering a hefty...
The Reduction of Bureaucratic Hurdles for the Military Was Made Law by a Recently Passed Bill.
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver signed into law legislation introduced by Senator Kristin Corrado that would allow non-resident military personnel to drive in New Jersey without first obtaining a driver’s license from the state. Incredibly relieved that this legislation was passed into law, I say. Every two or three years,...
Pupils with Difficulties Who Were Denied Treatment Because to The Pandemic
Advocates claim some New Jersey school districts are breaking the law by failing to restore the services for students with disabilities that were cut during the pandemic. Advocates claim that in certain school districts, parents are being asked to sign paperwork for makeup services or submit written requests for meetings about services their kid missed due to the epidemic, without first discussing their child’s academic losses.
It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.
Newark Liberty is among the worst airports in the country, despite the Port Authority’s best efforts to divert attention to its shiny new terminal (which is still not fully completed). According to the most current study conducted by InsureMyTrip, Newark International Airport has the second-worst cancellation rate of any...
Eastern Union Refinances 1,017-unit Nj/bronx Mf Portfolio for $78.6m.
Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a 1,017-unit portfolio of twelve multifamily properties in nine New Jersey towns and the Bronx. Eastern Union is a major US commercial real estate mortgage broker. Kearny Bank's ten-year loan has a 4.25-percent interest rate.
Located in New Jersey and New York City, Eastern Union Has Closed $78.6 M to Refinance a 1,017-Unit Multifamily Portfolio
Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a portfolio of twelve multifamily properties totaling 1,017 units. The portfolio is comprised of eleven locations in nine different New Jersey municipalities and one property in the Bronx. When it comes to commercial real estate mortgages, Eastern
Volunteers in New Jersey Schools: a Solution to the Academic Decline Caused by the Pandemic?
A recent release of assessment test results showed that school closures spurred by COVID-19 and frequently unplanned virtual learning paid a significant toll on New Jersey kids, apparently wiping out years of accomplishment and expanding existing inequalities.
Power Plant Rules, Boiler Ban Lifted
New Jersey still wants to enact new restrictions to decrease power plant emissions, but it has dropped a controversial measure to mandate thousands of schools and apartment buildings to replace their heating systems with electric boilers. The Murphy administration’s first major project to electrify the building industry, New Jersey’s second-largest...
Nj Labour Leaders, Elected Officials Demand $350m From State to Offset Health Benefits Increases.
On January 1, the state is likely to adopt large increases to health benefits, and labor leaders and government officials are asking the state for a contribution of three hundred and fifty million dollars in order to fund these initiatives.
A Person Has Been Killed After Being Struck by a Metro-north Train in Port Jervis.
At the grade crossing located on Fowler Street in the City of Port Jervis, a Metro-North train was responsible for the death of a pedestrian who was struck by the train. PORT JERVIS was the location where the incident took place.
