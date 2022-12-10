Read full article on original website
It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.
Newark Liberty is among the worst airports in the country, despite the Port Authority’s best efforts to divert attention to its shiny new terminal (which is still not fully completed). According to the most current study conducted by InsureMyTrip, Newark International Airport has the second-worst cancellation rate of any...
New Jersey is on Track to Witness an Increase in Overdose Deaths Not Seen Since 2017.
According to statistics compiled by the New Jersey State Police, there were 2,422 drug overdose deaths in Garden State as of October 31. This works out to 242 deaths per month. If the trend continues, 2019 will be the first year since 2017 in which the number of drug overdose...
Power Plant Rules, Boiler Ban Lifted
New Jersey still wants to enact new restrictions to decrease power plant emissions, but it has dropped a controversial measure to mandate thousands of schools and apartment buildings to replace their heating systems with electric boilers. The Murphy administration’s first major project to electrify the building industry, New Jersey’s second-largest...
A Man in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Buys Billboards and Ads to Find a Kidney Donor.
Doylestown's 74-year-old Don Brown is on over a dozen billboards in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Times Square. Brown needs a living kidney immediately."It's life or death," said Doylestown resident Brown.
Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.
Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
Victims’ Families in New Jersey Are Waiting for The Trial of The Suspected Bomber of Pan Am Flight 103
Nearly 40 people from New Jersey were killed when a terrorist bomb brought down Pan AM Flight 103 in 1988. The mid-air explosion killed all the passengers on the trans-Atlantic flight, as well as 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground when the wreckage crashed onto the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland. It was the deadliest foreign terror attack on Americans until Sept. 11, 2001.
Cash Tolls at the Lincoln Tunnel Have Been Eliminated, and the System is Now Entirely Electronic.
On time, the Lincoln Tunnel between New Jersey and New York no longer accepts cash tolls. Last month, it was announced by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that beginning on the morning of December 11, all cash booths in the Lincoln Tunnel will be shut down. This is the final Port Authority crossing to implement all-digital tolling.
Located in New Jersey and New York City, Eastern Union Has Closed $78.6 M to Refinance a 1,017-Unit Multifamily Portfolio
Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a portfolio of twelve multifamily properties totaling 1,017 units. The portfolio is comprised of eleven locations in nine different New Jersey municipalities and one property in the Bronx. When it comes to commercial real estate mortgages, Eastern...
Volunteers in New Jersey Schools: a Solution to the Academic Decline Caused by the Pandemic?
A recent release of assessment test results showed that school closures spurred by COVID-19 and frequently unplanned virtual learning paid a significant toll on New Jersey kids, apparently wiping out years of accomplishment and expanding existing inequalities.
Ny Families’ Cash: Andrew Gounardes’ Million-dollar Idea Might Eliminate Direct Payments.
Various suggestions and strategies are discussed for the benefit of New York City’s citizens. The high pace of inflation has left many people without enough money to cover basic needs like food and shelter. Million-dollar farmers can participate in one such initiative. Further, Eric Adams is offering a hefty...
Eastern Union Refinances 1,017-unit Nj/bronx Mf Portfolio for $78.6m.
Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a 1,017-unit portfolio of twelve multifamily properties in nine New Jersey towns and the Bronx. Eastern Union is a major US commercial real estate mortgage broker. Kearny Bank’s ten-year loan has a 4.25-percent interest rate. :...
A 88-year-old Nun From New Jersey Was Killed in a Car Accident on the Garden State Parkway.
ABERDEEN — On Saturday morning, a nun who was 88 years old and was driving on the Garden State Parkway was killed when she attempted to drive across all three lanes of traffic. At approximately 10:45 in the morning, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry reported that a woman named...
New Jersey Residents Avoid Shocking Price Hikes in Heating Costs as Phil Murphy’s Electric Boiler Plan Backfires
In his quest to make New Jersey more environmentally friendly than the rest of the world, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey intended to make it mandatory for all commercial and public heating systems to be converted from gas and oil to electricity. This Thursday, the New Jersey Department of...
Pupils with Difficulties Who Were Denied Treatment Because to The Pandemic
Advocates claim some New Jersey school districts are breaking the law by failing to restore the services for students with disabilities that were cut during the pandemic. Advocates claim that in certain school districts, parents are being asked to sign paperwork for makeup services or submit written requests for meetings about services their kid missed due to the epidemic, without first discussing their child’s academic losses.
Pennsylvania Vehicle Title White-washing Ring Sold Stolen Autos in Nj
This week, authorities in Pennsylvania broke up a criminal ring that specialized in “title white-washing,” or changing the color of a vehicle’s official registration. The group planned to transport stolen and unmarketable vehicles into states like New York and New Jersey in an effort to avoid legal titling requirements there.
Nj Labour Leaders, Elected Officials Demand $350m From State to Offset Health Benefits Increases.
On January 1, the state is likely to adopt large increases to health benefits, and labor leaders and government officials are asking the state for a contribution of three hundred and fifty million dollars in order to fund these initiatives.
After 20 Years, the Smith Brothers Team Decides to Leave Offshore Racing
Rich and Pete Smith, brothers who owned a racing team for 20 years and hailed from New Jersey, said goodbye to their Bracket 600 class fans last month at the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships. After the competition at Englewood Beach, Florida, the Smith siblings made a low-key announcement that they were retiring.
New K-9 in the Hudson Valley Honors Fallen Officer
The K-9 squad of a Hudson Valley police force has been revived, and the department’s first canine recruit is named after a fallen officer who was killed in a motorbike accident. The new K-9 officer for the Carmel Police Department in Putnam County is named Pietro, in honor of...
There is a Last-ditch Effort Being Made by Municipal Authorities and Unions in New Jersey to Prevent a Tax Increase.
Officials from local governments and unions representing their employees are urging the state to invest $350 million to counteract a surge in health benefits expenses; they believe this must be done within two weeks, as the higher costs would take effect in January. The coalition promises $100 million in annual...
Specifically, the State of New Jersey One of Taylor Swift’s Fans Bought a Bogus Ticket to the Eras Tour.
Fans of Taylor Swift are still having trouble obtaining tickets for her concerts. The New Jersey Police Department is issuing a warning to the public about scams that are associated with the upcoming Eras Tour. The authorities in Hackettstown. , which is found in the far northwestern part of the...
