A Man in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Buys Billboards and Ads to Find a Kidney Donor.
Doylestown's 74-year-old Don Brown is on over a dozen billboards in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Times Square. Brown needs a living kidney immediately."It's life or death," said Doylestown resident Brown.
Located in New Jersey and New York City, Eastern Union Has Closed $78.6 M to Refinance a 1,017-Unit Multifamily Portfolio
Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a portfolio of twelve multifamily properties totaling 1,017 units. The portfolio is comprised of eleven locations in nine different New Jersey municipalities and one property in the Bronx. When it comes to commercial real estate mortgages, Eastern...
It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.
Newark Liberty is among the worst airports in the country, despite the Port Authority’s best efforts to divert attention to its shiny new terminal (which is still not fully completed). According to the most current study conducted by InsureMyTrip, Newark International Airport has the second-worst cancellation rate of any...
Eastern Union Refinances 1,017-unit Nj/bronx Mf Portfolio for $78.6m.
Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a 1,017-unit portfolio of twelve multifamily properties in nine New Jersey towns and the Bronx. Eastern Union is a major US commercial real estate mortgage broker. Kearny Bank’s ten-year loan has a 4.25-percent interest rate. :...
Ny Families’ Cash: Andrew Gounardes’ Million-dollar Idea Might Eliminate Direct Payments.
Various suggestions and strategies are discussed for the benefit of New York City’s citizens. The high pace of inflation has left many people without enough money to cover basic needs like food and shelter. Million-dollar farmers can participate in one such initiative. Further, Eric Adams is offering a hefty...
Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.
Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
Cash Tolls at the Lincoln Tunnel Have Been Eliminated, and the System is Now Entirely Electronic.
On time, the Lincoln Tunnel between New Jersey and New York no longer accepts cash tolls. Last month, it was announced by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that beginning on the morning of December 11, all cash booths in the Lincoln Tunnel will be shut down. This is the final Port Authority crossing to implement all-digital tolling.
During Dispute, Man Throws Huge Wine Bottles at Linden, New Jersey Liquor Shop Workers.
Exciting moments were made when a man went on a rant and began destroying bottles at a liquor store in New Jersey. The man was arrested after the incident. A security film was able to record the brutal assault that took place on November 30 at Beno’s Liquor store in Linden.
Pennsylvania Vehicle Title White-washing Ring Sold Stolen Autos in Nj
This week, authorities in Pennsylvania broke up a criminal ring that specialized in “title white-washing,” or changing the color of a vehicle’s official registration. The group planned to transport stolen and unmarketable vehicles into states like New York and New Jersey in an effort to avoid legal titling requirements there.
Specifically, the State of New Jersey One of Taylor Swift’s Fans Bought a Bogus Ticket to the Eras Tour.
Fans of Taylor Swift are still having trouble obtaining tickets for her concerts. The New Jersey Police Department is issuing a warning to the public about scams that are associated with the upcoming Eras Tour. The authorities in Hackettstown. , which is found in the far northwestern part of the...
