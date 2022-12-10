ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

newjerseylocalnews.com

Located in New Jersey and New York City, Eastern Union Has Closed $78.6 M to Refinance a 1,017-Unit Multifamily Portfolio

Eastern Union senior loan consultant Alex Jaffa secured a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a portfolio of twelve multifamily properties totaling 1,017 units. The portfolio is comprised of eleven locations in nine different New Jersey municipalities and one property in the Bronx. When it comes to commercial real estate mortgages, Eastern...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

It’s Not Uncommon for Flights to Be Cancelled Out of a New Jersey Airport, Which Ranks Among the Worst in the United States.

Newark Liberty is among the worst airports in the country, despite the Port Authority’s best efforts to divert attention to its shiny new terminal (which is still not fully completed). According to the most current study conducted by InsureMyTrip, Newark International Airport has the second-worst cancellation rate of any...
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

Russia Has Accused Seven People With International Smuggling.

Seven persons, including a New Hampshire resident of Eastern European descent, have been accused of participating in an international smuggling operation that supplied Russia with military-grade equipment. The Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against the ring Tuesday, and they reveal that it has been active since at...
BROOKLYN, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

Cash Tolls at the Lincoln Tunnel Have Been Eliminated, and the System is Now Entirely Electronic.

On time, the Lincoln Tunnel between New Jersey and New York no longer accepts cash tolls. Last month, it was announced by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that beginning on the morning of December 11, all cash booths in the Lincoln Tunnel will be shut down. This is the final Port Authority crossing to implement all-digital tolling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

Pennsylvania Vehicle Title White-washing Ring Sold Stolen Autos in Nj

This week, authorities in Pennsylvania broke up a criminal ring that specialized in “title white-washing,” or changing the color of a vehicle’s official registration. The group planned to transport stolen and unmarketable vehicles into states like New York and New Jersey in an effort to avoid legal titling requirements there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

