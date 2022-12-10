Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable for Thursday's matchup versus Clippers
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ayton's status is currently in question after Phoenix's center suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. Expect Bismack Biyombo to log more minutes at center if Ayton is ruled out. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Tyler Huntley (concussion) fully practices on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full participant on Wednesday. Huntley's full session gives him a decent chance to suit up versus the Cleveland Browns after he was listed as limited on Tuesday. With Lamar Jackson missing another practice on Wednesday, expect the 24-year old to start under center if he is cleared.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (concussion) absent for Titans' Wednesday practice
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Burks remains sidelined after he missed Week 14 with a concussion. Expect Robert Woods to see more volume versus a Los Angeles Chargers' team allowing 26.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Burks is ruled out. Burks'...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has missed practice multiple times this year due to various injuries. A return to practice on Thursday would put him on track to playing on Sunday. If he is absent again, he could be on the wrong side of questionable. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Kadarius Toney (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Toney's limited session could give him a chance to suit up after Kansas City's wideout was forced to miss three games despite being limited last week during practice. Expect Juju Smith-Schuster to see more targets in Week 15's game against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 23.0 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Toney is inactive.
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) available for Week 15
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is available for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey logged a full practice on Wednesday and is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Seattle. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 5.1 passes against the Seahawks.
numberfire.com
Trae Young (back) active for Hawks' Wednesday matchup versus Orlando
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting one game with back tightness, Young will make his return on Wednesday night. In 35.5 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Young's projection includes 27.7 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth (foot) DNP on Wednesday, expects to play in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Freirmuth was a non-participant in Pittsburgh's first practice after he reportedly hurt his foot on his first catch in Week 14. Expect Zach Gentry to see more playing time if Freiermuth is inactive versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 7.7 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (shoulder) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will not return to Wednesday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Curry will remain in the locker room after he was forced to leave during the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Expect Jordan Poole to see a boost in usage if Curry were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) not practicing with Ravens on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Jackson's Week 15 availability is heading towards doubtful after he missed his second straight session. Expect Tyler Huntley to make the start at quarterback if he is able to clear concussion protocol and Jackson is ruled out. In a...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro will be available on the road after he was listed as probable with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 17th in defensive rating, our models project Herro to score 39.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not play in Thursday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne will sit out after he suffered a foot sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in minutes off the bench while Payne is sidelined. Lee's current Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Draymond Green (ankle) available on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Indiana. Green's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 12/14/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Comments / 0