(Polk Co., IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam that's going around. The sheriff's office says a scammer is calling people and telling them they have jury duty and they must pay the scammer or be arrested. The sheriff's office says the scammer is using names of people that work for the sheriff's office and technology that spoofs their phone number. The sheriff's office says it will never call and ask for money to avoid arrest.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO