Clinton School District approves $18 million improvement project

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Residents of the Clinton Central School District voted and approved an $18 million capital improvement project on Monday. The majority of people voted "yes," with 258 supporting the project at 46 people voting against it. “On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank...
CLINTON, NY
North Syracuse battles code enforcement issues

NORTH SYRACUSE — Code enforcement issues are piling up in the village of North Syracuse. Since the resignation of Brian Johnstone in October, the village has been without a codes enforcement officer. His replacement is slated to start in mid-January, according to Mayor Gary Butterfield. At the Dec. 8...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Mug Club: Mobile Mammogram Van

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's no secret that early detection saves lives and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse is making it easy to get your annual Mammogram. The Mobile Mammogram Van is making a stop in Utica on Friday at The Pines at Utica from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Women ages 40 and up are eligible for the services.
UTICA, NY
Onondaga County Democrats, new Sheriff skeptical of jail consolidation plans

The Onondaga County Legislature will examine a proposal from the County Executive to shut down the Jamesville Correctional Facility in committees in January. Ryan McMahon's administration provided a detailed briefing on the proposal to Republicans on the legislature; Democrats were left in the dark, according to legislative Minority Leader Chris Ryan.
Back 2 Work job orders: Dec. 12 - 16, 2022

Full time for a staffing agency serving the healthcare sector. Duties: Perform personal care functions, help keep resident rooms clean and supplied, answer resident calls, and take appropriate action. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and have a current and valid NY State Certification for Nursing Assistants. Pay:...
UTICA, NY
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
A shooting on Oneida Street leaves one injured

UTICA, N.Y. -- Around 9:45 Wednesday night, calls came in for a shooting on the 1300 block of Oneida Street. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that there is one male victim. They do not know the extent of his injuries and no one is in custody yet. NEWSChannel 2 is staying...
UTICA, NY

