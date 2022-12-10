Read full article on original website
WKTV
Clinton School District approves $18 million improvement project
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Residents of the Clinton Central School District voted and approved an $18 million capital improvement project on Monday. The majority of people voted "yes," with 258 supporting the project at 46 people voting against it. “On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank...
WKTV
SUNY Poly's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering may re-unify with University at Albany
UTICA, N.Y. -- It appears that Governor Hochul's wish to re-unify SUNY Poly's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering with the University at Albany, could be coming to fruition. Information released to the public about that process started with a tweet Tuesday afternoon. Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy tweeted about...
North Syracuse battles code enforcement issues
NORTH SYRACUSE — Code enforcement issues are piling up in the village of North Syracuse. Since the resignation of Brian Johnstone in October, the village has been without a codes enforcement officer. His replacement is slated to start in mid-January, according to Mayor Gary Butterfield. At the Dec. 8...
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
WKTV
Mug Club: Mobile Mammogram Van
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's no secret that early detection saves lives and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse is making it easy to get your annual Mammogram. The Mobile Mammogram Van is making a stop in Utica on Friday at The Pines at Utica from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Women ages 40 and up are eligible for the services.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Democrats, new Sheriff skeptical of jail consolidation plans
The Onondaga County Legislature will examine a proposal from the County Executive to shut down the Jamesville Correctional Facility in committees in January. Ryan McMahon's administration provided a detailed briefing on the proposal to Republicans on the legislature; Democrats were left in the dark, according to legislative Minority Leader Chris Ryan.
WKTV
Back 2 Work job orders: Dec. 12 - 16, 2022
Full time for a staffing agency serving the healthcare sector. Duties: Perform personal care functions, help keep resident rooms clean and supplied, answer resident calls, and take appropriate action. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and have a current and valid NY State Certification for Nursing Assistants. Pay:...
Medical provider criticized in inmate’s suicide to end work for Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The company faulted by state regulators for providing poor medical care to an Onondaga County jail inmate who died by suicide did not submit a bid to renew its contract and will be replaced by another provider at the end of this month. NaphCare, an Alabama company,...
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
WKTV
Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Palmieri is accepting applications from local organizations looking to be the beneficiary of the 2023 fundraiser. The event is held annually to raise money for a...
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
Syracuse Councilor Latoya Allen won’t seek 4th term; other council races also take shape
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilor Latoya Allen said she won’t run for a fourth term next year, creating an opening for a councilor to represent the city’s Southside and Valley neighborhoods. After six years of serving in city government, Allen said she wants to focus on raising...
wrvo.org
Onondaga County to consider consolidating jails due to staffing shortages, falling inmate population
Staffing shortages and a plunging inmate population are prompting Onondaga County to consider consolidating the county’s two jails. But the idea isn’t sitting well with staffers at one facility. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is proposing consolidating the Jamesville Correctional facility with the Justice Center in downtown Syracuse.
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
cnyhomepage.com
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
WKTV
Colgate students admit to vandalizing giant Menorah near Colgate University campus
HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Last week a giant Menorah was knocked over and vandalized near Colgate University at the Hamilton Chabad. Two Colgate students have come forward and admitted to being intoxicated and causing the vandalism. Tuesday night a rededication was held for a brand new Menorah that will replace the...
WKTV
A shooting on Oneida Street leaves one injured
UTICA, N.Y. -- Around 9:45 Wednesday night, calls came in for a shooting on the 1300 block of Oneida Street. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that there is one male victim. They do not know the extent of his injuries and no one is in custody yet. NEWSChannel 2 is staying...
