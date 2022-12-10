ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Four-star edge Rico Walker commits to Maryland

Maryland added a four-star talent to its class a week before signing day in edge rusher Rico Walker. Walker, a one-time North Carolina commit from Hickory (N.C.) High, was on campus recently and left feeling good about the Terps. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Walker made an official visit to Kentucky this...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball drops in AP Poll after first two losses

Maryland basketball fell in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after an 0-2 week. The Terps dropped seven spots, to No. 20 after their first two losses of the season against Wisconsin and Tennessee. The losses came by a combined eight points, on the road against a Badgers team that...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
