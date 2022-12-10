ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Jack Dorsey told Congress under oath Twitter was not shadow-banning

By Jon Levine, Mary Kay Linge
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCol8_0jeMxwJx00

Former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey once testified under oath in 2018 that his company never shadowbanned or censored conservative users.

The claims have blown up amid a series of disclosures by the company — now under new management by billionaire and free-speech advocate Elon Musk, who bought it in October — showing a systemic effort to silence prominent conservative voices on the platform.

Dorsey appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on September 2018 to discuss “Transparency and Accountability” at the company. While there he came in for a grilling from GOP lawmakers.

“I want to read a few quotes about Twitter’s practices and I just want you to tell me if they’re true or not,” Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Penn.) said. “Social media is being rigged to censor conservatives. Is that true of Twitter?”

“No,” Dorsey responded.

“Are you censoring people?” Doyle followed.

“No,” Dorsey answered again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUUsM_0jeMxwJx00
Dorsey appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on September 2018.
Shutterstock

“Twitter’s shadow-banning prominent Republicans… is that true?” Doyle followed.

“No,” Dorsey said a third time.

In another exchange with Rep. Steve Scalise, (R-La.), Dorsey told the Congressman that any shadow-banning of GOP lawmakers by the company’s algorithm “was not written with that intention.”

Dorsey’s claims were echoed for years by company executives like Vijaya Gadde, one of his closest lieutenants.

But in recent days Musk and journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss have released bombshell reports proving extensive political censorship at Twitter, based on a vast trove of internal documents.

Catch up on Twitter’s censorship of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story

The initial batch of communications revealed that Democrat insiders collaborated with Twitter to suppress The Post’s coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Video of the former CEO dismissing shadow-banning went viral on Twitter this weekend. Some critics even said the testimony could leave Dorsey open to perjury charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLncS_0jeMxwJx00
Rep. Mike Doyle questioned Dorsey at the 2018 proceedings.
LightRocket via Getty Images

“On its face, Dorsey has vulnerability after the latest release. Dorsey was repeatedly asked about censoring and shadow banning, which has now been confirmed in these files,” George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley told The Post.

“The greatest defense for Dorsey may be found in the Justice Department itself. Any prosecution of Twitter executives could prove a hard sell for Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose department has been repeatedly accused of pronounced political bias.”

Comments / 73

whome?
4d ago

All these liberal tech giants donate to politicians who allow them to lie. It's as simple as that. The politicians can then say they are trying to fix things and the tech execs can lie and keep doing what they are doing and regular folks have to live with the consequences. Money talks.

Reply
39
Randy Furr
3d ago

Want to know what is worse? The FBI, and other goverment organizations, coloberated, to suppress the truth, that therefore, influenced a presidential election. Let that sink in people, this country has become no better than red china.

Reply(3)
24
john smith
4d ago

Could this be a blue dress moment. Time will tell. I really hope Biden and the Democrats did not do what is suggested but if so they should be help accountable for their actions. If any of the Republicans were also part of this, they should be held accountable also. Along with the management of Twitter who approved of these actions.

Reply(1)
15
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'

Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy