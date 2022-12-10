ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Rookie Review: Tyler Allgeier's Stellar Start Exceeds Expectations

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

During the Atlanta Falcons' bye week, Falcon Report will be examining the rookie seasons of each of the team's draftees (plus a few extra). Up next in the series is fifth-round running back Tyler Allgeier, who's gone from being inactive in Week 1 to leading the team in rushing.

The phrase "worst to first" is common across all sports, but how about second-worst to ... second-best?

That's the situation the Atlanta Falcons sit in, just not necessarily in the power rankings. Instead, it marks the progress of the Falcons' rushing attack.

Through 13 games, Atlanta has the NFL's No. 2 rushing offense at just under 160 yards per game, a stark contrast from last year when the team finished No. 31 with just 85.4 yards per game.

The turnaround can be attributed to any number of factors, including improved offensive line play and the added threat of mobility under center with Marcus Mariota, an element that will still be present when Desmond Ridder takes over .

But how about the running backs?

The Falcons brought back star Cordarrelle Patterson, and he's turned in another efficient year. Atlanta also signed veteran Damien Williams, who appeared set to be the team's No. 2 runner behind Patterson, forming an experienced 1-2 punch.

But neither are the team's leading rusher.

That honor belongs to fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier, who's blossomed into a consistent contributor and looks like he's growing more and more comfortable by the game.

Here's a look back at Allgeier's first season as the Falcons hit the bye week ...

KEY NUMBERS : 131 carries for 604 yards, 28 first downs and one touchdown with an average of 4.6 yards per carry. Allgeier leads Atlanta in carries, yards, runs of 20 or more yards (four) and longest run (44 yards). He's also the only ballcarrier on the team with at least 20 carries to not fumble. Through the air, Allgeier's caught all 10 of his targets, totaling 87 yards and a score. Overall, the former BYU Cougar has 141 touches for 691 scrimmage yards, average nearly five yards per touch.

"REMEMBER WHEN" : Allgeier took a screen pass 25 yards to the endzone against the Carolina Panthers? With Atlanta leading 14-13 late in the third quarter and in a rut offensively, Allgeier hauled in a pass from Mariota and sprinted forward as the seas parted, giving the Falcons their first offensive touchdown in roughly 25 minutes of game action, setting the stage for a "crazy" finish .

BEST OF THE BEST : In Patterson's first game back from injured reserve - a Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers - Allgeier saw his snap share decrease by 20 percent ... but turned in his finest effort yet. On just 10 carries, Allgeier recorded 99 yards on the ground and added one reception for 24 yards, giving him a career-high 123 yards from scrimmage.

BIGGEST OBSTACLE : Like fellow rookie DeAngelo Malone , Allgeier was inactive in Week 1. He looked to be firmly behind both Patterson and Williams, and with Atlanta carrying return specialist and scat back Avery Williams plus fullback Keith Smith, there simply didn't seem to be much of an opportunity for Allgeier to crack the rotation - but an injury to Damien Williams opened the door, and when Patterson went down a few weeks later, Allgeier starred, drawing four consecutive starts from Weeks 5 to 8 and proving he deserved to keep a role even when Patterson came back.

WHAT'S TO COME : Allgeier has played around half the snaps in three of the last four games, including a start in the most recent contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's likely not going to dominant the carries or snap share, because that's just not how the Falcons rotate their running backs, but look for Allgeier to continue seeing about 10 carries a game; his role is defined, but it's how he maximizes each opportunity that will ultimately be key for his status moving into next year.

ONE LAST LINE : "He's a guy that played other positions in college," coach Arthur Smith said . "You see him in the passing game, his awareness, understanding where to settle down in zones. He's got what I call good spatial awareness, I think that helps him. Give Tyler a lot of credit, he's ahead of where I thought he'd be as a rookie running back, certainly in the protection aspect."

EXTRAS: “We just freaking strapped our helmets up and then just freaking got it done,” Allgeier said after the Falcons took down the Cleveland Browns.

