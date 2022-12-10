ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight for Life helicopter stuck by laser pointer in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
File photo. A Flight for Life helicopter prepares to insert members of CCSAR-N on Mount Belford. Photo Credit: Chaffee County Search and Rescue North via Facebook

A Flight for Life helicopter was struck by a laser pointer while on a mission in Colorado late last month, according to officials.

Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is incredibly dangerous and can result in serious injuries. Fortunately, according to a report by 9news, no one was injured in this incident and there was not a patient on board.

"We're saddened and frustrated to have to once again ask people not to point lasers at aircraft of any type, including our Flight For Life Colorado helicopters. Our crews are called into action for the most serious, life-threatening emergencies. Any delay or danger posed to them risks not only their safety, but also the lives of the patients they're transporting - patients who could be your family, friends or neighbors," Flight for Life Colorado said in a Facebook post.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data, there were 67,558 laser incidents recorded in the United States between 2010 and 2021.

"Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety risk and violates federal law. Many high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots who are trying to fly safely to their destinations and may be carrying hundreds of passengers," the FAA website reads.

If caught, aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft can result in federal charges and hefty fines up to $11,000 per violation.

Bunifah Sharifah Latifah Harifa Jackson
3d ago

They need to fire the editor. it's almost impossible to read anything these people write.

Reply
12
Gladys Kravitz
3d ago

stupid people move back to California or whatever state you came from.

Reply(3)
7
OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
