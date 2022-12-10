NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
12-22-25-35-41
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Lucky For Life
02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-9-7, Fireball: 5
(three, nine, seven; Fireball: five)
Pick 3 Evening
9-2-7, Fireball: 5
(nine, two, seven; Fireball: five)
Pick 4 Day
6-4-2-2, Fireball: 4
(six, four, two, two; Fireball: four)
Pick 4 Evening
2-9-6-3, Fireball: 5
(two, nine, six, three; Fireball: five)
Powerball
09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
