Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Alexa Bliss Becomes #1 Contender To Raw Women's Title On 12/12 WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt Teases Continue

Bianca Belair has a new challenger. After defeating Bayley in a match on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss is officially the number one contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Bliss was able to knock off Bayley after sending her into the bottom turnbuckle with a dropkick. Moments later, Bliss hit a Twisted Bliss to pick up the victory and secure her status as number one contender.
NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results (12/14)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals event on December 14 from Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results...
Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out

Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
Vince McMahon Documentary On VICE TV Draws Less Than 100,000 Viewers

Viewership numbers for Vince McMahon documentary. ShowBuzzDaily reports "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary drew 95,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic on VICE TV. The show ranked 107th on cable. The two-hour documentary premiered at 9 p.m. ET on December 13 and featured...
'Roundball Rock' Is All Elite, AEW Gets The Rights To NBA On NBC Theme

AEW Dynamite (12/14) AEW World Championship & Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks. Best-Of-Seven Match Four: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (1-2) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo) (2-1) House Of Black in action. Chris Jericho in action. Ruby Soho...
Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
LA Knight Explains 'Unique Challenge' In Working With Bray Wyatt

After returning to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt entered into a program with LA Knight. Wyatt headbutted Knight in a backstage segment on the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown and the two men have been involved in multiple segments over the past month. Things have gotten a...
Producers, News For WWE Smackdown December 2

- Damage CTRL promo, Tegan Nox Return: Shawn Daivari. - World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet: Jason Jordan. - Sami Zayn and Sheamus had their first singles match against one another since 2016. - Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was the pre-show dark match, produced by Shawn Daivari. -...
New Day: We Want To Help Pretty Deadly Flourish

New Day came to NXT on the Tuesday before NXT Deadline, setting up an NXT Tag Team Championship bout against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) at NXT Deadline. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) were victorious in the bout, making them the second team in WWE history to hold the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) were the first.
