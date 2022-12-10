Read full article on original website
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Alexa Bliss Becomes #1 Contender To Raw Women's Title On 12/12 WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt Teases Continue
Bianca Belair has a new challenger. After defeating Bayley in a match on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss is officially the number one contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Bliss was able to knock off Bayley after sending her into the bottom turnbuckle with a dropkick. Moments later, Bliss hit a Twisted Bliss to pick up the victory and secure her status as number one contender.
NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results (12/14)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals event on December 14 from Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results...
NEVER Openweight Title Bout, Keiji Muto's Last NJPW Match, And More Added To NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed the card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. During a press conference on December 15, the company added several more matches to the show, which will be held at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. WWE star Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against...
Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out
Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
Vince McMahon Documentary On VICE TV Draws Less Than 100,000 Viewers
Viewership numbers for Vince McMahon documentary. ShowBuzzDaily reports "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary drew 95,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic on VICE TV. The show ranked 107th on cable. The two-hour documentary premiered at 9 p.m. ET on December 13 and featured...
'Roundball Rock' Is All Elite, AEW Gets The Rights To NBA On NBC Theme
AEW Dynamite (12/14) AEW World Championship & Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks. Best-Of-Seven Match Four: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (1-2) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo) (2-1) House Of Black in action. Chris Jericho in action. Ruby Soho...
AEW Control Center, Guevara Wishes Ricky Starks Luck, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 14, 2022. - The latest edition of AEW Control Center can be seen linked above. The new episode dives deep into tonight's AEW Dynamite card. - In a new Twitter post, Sammy Guevara wished Ricky Starks luck ahead of his AEW...
Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/12): Willow Nightingale, Best Friends, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 12, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/12) Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. Zack Clayton...
LA Knight Explains 'Unique Challenge' In Working With Bray Wyatt
After returning to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt entered into a program with LA Knight. Wyatt headbutted Knight in a backstage segment on the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown and the two men have been involved in multiple segments over the past month. Things have gotten a...
Post Deadline Edition Of WWE NXT Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating
Viewership for the December 13 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on December 13 drew 666,000 viewers. This number is up from the 534,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has drawn since November 1. NXT...
Chris Jericho Told Tony Khan 'We Have To Sign Bandido' After 9/28 AEW Dynamite Bout
Chris Jericho has high praise for Bandido. As part of his run at ROH Champion, Jericho took on former champions as he looked to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor. On the September 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho battled former ROH Champion Bandido. The bout was critically praised...
Samoa Joe: It Don't Matter If It's Miro, Cody Rhodes Can Return; Show Up And I'll Whoop Your Ass
Samoa Joe welcomes all challengers. Joe is the reigning and defending ROH Television Champion and AEW TNT Champion. He's had open challenges and has already defeated the likes of AR Fox, Darby Allin, and Juice Robinson in successful title defenses. Speaking at the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Joe said...
Producers, News For WWE Smackdown December 2
- Damage CTRL promo, Tegan Nox Return: Shawn Daivari. - World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet: Jason Jordan. - Sami Zayn and Sheamus had their first singles match against one another since 2016. - Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was the pre-show dark match, produced by Shawn Daivari. -...
MJF vs. Ricky Starks | AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming 12/14/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming for December 14!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
Dynamite & Rampage To Air On AEW Plus In Brazil In 2023, Usos Canvas 2 Canvas | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 12, 2022. - AEW Dynamite & Rampage will no longer air on Space in Brazil starting in 2023. Instead, AEW Plus will be the new home for the flagship shows in Brazil:. - The Usos are The Ones: WWE Canvas 2...
WWE Raw On 12/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since July, Key Demo Rating Also Drops
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 12 averaged 1.472 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.536 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest viewership number that Raw has recorded since July 4, 2022.
New Day: We Want To Help Pretty Deadly Flourish
New Day came to NXT on the Tuesday before NXT Deadline, setting up an NXT Tag Team Championship bout against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) at NXT Deadline. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) were victorious in the bout, making them the second team in WWE history to hold the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) were the first.
Death Triangle Goes Up 3-1 In Best Of Seven Series Against The Elite On 12/14 AEW Dynamite
Death Triangle goes up 3-1. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix) picked up their third victory over The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) to go up 3-1 in their best of seven series. The finish of match four yet again involved...
