Read full article on original website
Related
Alexa Bliss Becomes #1 Contender To Raw Women's Title On 12/12 WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt Teases Continue
Bianca Belair has a new challenger. After defeating Bayley in a match on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss is officially the number one contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Bliss was able to knock off Bayley after sending her into the bottom turnbuckle with a dropkick. Moments later, Bliss hit a Twisted Bliss to pick up the victory and secure her status as number one contender.
NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results (12/14)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals event on December 14 from Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results...
NEVER Openweight Title Bout, Keiji Muto's Last NJPW Match, And More Added To NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed the card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. During a press conference on December 15, the company added several more matches to the show, which will be held at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. WWE star Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against...
Jay White: There's No Argument, Okada And I Should Main Event Wrestle Kingdom Over Omega/Ospreay
Jay White knows what match should main event Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set to be one of the biggest events in recent memory for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The hype for the show is at an all time high due to the rumors of a potential Sasha Banks appearance, as well the highly anticipated return of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.
MJF vs. Ricky Starks | AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming 12/14/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming for December 14!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
Producers, News For WWE Smackdown December 2
- Damage CTRL promo, Tegan Nox Return: Shawn Daivari. - World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet: Jason Jordan. - Sami Zayn and Sheamus had their first singles match against one another since 2016. - Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was the pre-show dark match, produced by Shawn Daivari. -...
Lyra Valkyria Debuts, Duke Hudson Teaches Damon Kemp A Lesson, Scrypts Strikes | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 13, 2022:. - Lyra Valkyria (formerly known as Aoife Valkyrie) debuted and defeated Amari Miller. - Andre Chase found Duke Hudson shaking hands with Drew Gulak. Chase asked him if he was entering the transfer portal, but Hudson assured him that he still has plenty to learn at Chase U. Later in the show, Hudson faced Damon Kemp. Gulak came to ringside, and Chase told him that Hudson is with Chase U. In the end, Hudson defeated Kemp.
Seth Rollins Earns WWE United States Title Shot By Beating Bobby Lashley On 12/12 WWE Raw
Seth Rollins has earned a chance to regain the WWE United States Championship. On the December 12 episode of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins faced Bobby Lashley in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship. The two stars have been feuding in recent months, as Rollins beat Lashley to win the United States Championship after Brock Lesnar attacked "The All Mighty" on the October 10 episode of Raw. Their rivalry continued over the next few weeks, and Austin Theory entered the mix. He beat Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series. Since then, both men have been determined to win the title back.
Dynamite & Rampage To Air On AEW Plus In Brazil In 2023, Usos Canvas 2 Canvas | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 12, 2022. - AEW Dynamite & Rampage will no longer air on Space in Brazil starting in 2023. Instead, AEW Plus will be the new home for the flagship shows in Brazil:. - The Usos are The Ones: WWE Canvas 2...
Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out
Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming (12/14) Preview: MJF vs. Ricky Starks, Best Of Seven Continues, More
It's Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and you know what that means!. Winter has once again come in AEW and tonight, the spotlight will be on all of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Ricky Starks. The Elite faces Death Triangle in match number four of their Best of Seven Series. additionally, Chris Jericho and more will be featured tonight as AEW presents one of its last major shows of the year.
Post Deadline Edition Of WWE NXT Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating
Viewership for the December 13 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on December 13 drew 666,000 viewers. This number is up from the 534,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has drawn since November 1. NXT...
Death Triangle Goes Up 3-1 In Best Of Seven Series Against The Elite On 12/14 AEW Dynamite
Death Triangle goes up 3-1. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix) picked up their third victory over The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) to go up 3-1 in their best of seven series. The finish of match four yet again involved...
WWE Files To Trademark 'WWE King And Queen Of The Ring'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On December 8, WWE filed to trademark "WWE King And Queen Of The Ring" for entertainment purposes, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media. Full description:. Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is...
Josh Alexander vs. Channing Decker! | Tim & Joel's Greektown Preview
Tim & Joel preview this weekend's Greektown Wrestling Holiday Tour, with a focus on Saturday's Toronto show!. Join the boys as they talk over the big matches and stuff to watch for this weekend, which can be seen on Fite+ for only 4.99/month. Tickets are still available for events in...
Action Andretti Scores Shock Win Over Chris Jericho On 12/14 AEW Dynamite, Becomes All Elite
Action Andretti has pulled off a major upset. Following his loss of the ROH World Championship at the recent Final Battle pay-per-view, Chris Jericho attempted to get back on track on the December 14 edition of AEW Dynamite. Instead, Jericho suffered another setback, as he was upset by independent wrestler Action Andretti in singles action.
AEW Women's World Title Match, FTR vs. The Gunns, More Added To 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Here's what is on tap for the December 21 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, Jamie Hayter will make her first defense of the AEW Women's World Championship, as she is set to face Hikaru Shida in singles action. Also, FTR will finally get a chance to square off with The...
Ethan Page On Re-Signing With AEW: I Couldn't Be Happier, The Sky's The Limit
Ethan Page is happy with AEW, and he believes the sky is the limit. Page rose to stardom with IMPACT Wrestling, where he had a remarkable run alongside Josh Alexander as The North; the duo held the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship twice. Page then signed with AEW and debuted at the Revolution pay-per-view in 2021. He was eventually paired with Scorpio Sky, and while he got some TV time during this chapter of his career, Page was put in a more prominent spot when he aligned with Stokely Hathaway and joined The Firm.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0