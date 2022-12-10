Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wchstv.com
Cabell County Schools offering free online tutoring for its middle school students
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Since the start of the pandemic, it's been tough for many students to stay on top of schoolwork. In fact, the “Nation's Report Card” showed 4th and 8th graders in West Virginia public schools ranked near the bottom in math and reading scores.
Spirit of Beckley event honors two people for their contributions to Beckley, Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The YMCA of Southern West Virginia hosted its annual Spirit of Beckley event on Monday, December 13, 2022, at the Raleigh Convention Center in honor of two people who have contributed so much. After being unable to host the event for the past three years due to the pandemic, the event […]
wchstv.com
Judge says suit against Cabell school district over religious revival can move forward
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit against the Cabell County school district has been allowed to move forward following a judge's ruling. The suit stems from a story Eyewitness News first reported in February. Students at Huntington High School said they were forced to attend a religious revival event at the high school.
wchstv.com
We are the champions: Celebration conducted to recognize champion Huntington Highlanders
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington heralded its champions Monday night during a celebration. City leaders and residents gathered to recognize the Huntington Highlanders winning the Class AAA state football championship earlier this month. It's the third time in a row for the team to make it to the state championship, but the first for the Highlanders to take home the coveted title.
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 69-year-old woman from McDowell County, an 87-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,649, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar, WV
West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000. The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will start taking applications on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals. The grants […]
huntingtonquarterly.com
Guyan turns 100
Steeped in a proud and storied history, Huntington’s premier country club is celebrating its centennial. The beautiful Guyan Golf & Country Club that you see today is a tribute to the determination and resourcefulness of its members. This year finds the historic club celebrating its centennial. The Cabell Country...
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
wchstv.com
Amber Alert canceled after missing Ona girl found safe in Kentucky; mother in custody
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Amber Alert issued for a 6-year-old Cabell County girl has been cancelled but not before a police chase in Kentucky. Mila Carf was found safely, while her mother Shana Carf is in jail tonight. The Amber Alert was issued 6AM Wednesday morning. 6...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
wvpublic.org
Bus Driver Shortage Persists Statewide
West Virginia has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. The problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. David Barber is the director of transportation for the West Virginia Department of Education. He said the state...
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE DEPT. GETS FIRST FEMALE PATROLMAN IN 30 YEARS
December 14, 2022 – Louisa Police Department would like to welcome its newest officer, Patrolman Shelby R. Taylor. Ptl. Taylor is a graduate of LCHS (2017) and Eastern Kentucky University (2021) where she majored in Criminal Justice and minored in Sociology & History achieving the honors of Summa Cum Laude with a 3.8/4.0 GPA. During her academic studies Ptl. Taylor was the recipient of the EKU College of Justice Deans Award and received a Certificate of Excellence. Ptl. Taylor also holds proficiencies in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai.
wchstv.com
Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threats in McDowell, Wyoming
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A juvenile was taken into custody this week after threats were reported at schools in McDowell and Wyoming counties, deputies said. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it was first contacted by deputies in Wyoming County about a threat called into one of their schools by a juvenile in McDowell.
wymt.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
WVU Kicker Casey Legg Retires from Football
West Virginia has a lot of needs entering this offseason and that list just grew a little longer as kicker Casey Legg has decided to retire from football, according to Taylor Kennedy of MetroNews. The Charleston, West Virginia native was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021, connecting on 19-of-23...
wchstv.com
Street closures, detours announced for Thursday's Charleston Christmas Parade
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston officials announced the street closures and detours that will be in place for the Charleston Christmas Parade. The event is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Street closures and detours will be in effect during the following times and locations:. 3:30 p.m.
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
wchstv.com
WVDOT announces new traffic pattern for I-64 east near Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials announced Wednesday a new traffic pattern will affect drivers in Cabell County. Eastbound traffic along Interstate 64 near Huntington will be temporarily shifted as crews work to widen the roadway, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
