Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Judge says suit against Cabell school district over religious revival can move forward

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit against the Cabell County school district has been allowed to move forward following a judge's ruling. The suit stems from a story Eyewitness News first reported in February. Students at Huntington High School said they were forced to attend a religious revival event at the high school.
wchstv.com

We are the champions: Celebration conducted to recognize champion Huntington Highlanders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington heralded its champions Monday night during a celebration. City leaders and residents gathered to recognize the Huntington Highlanders winning the Class AAA state football championship earlier this month. It's the third time in a row for the team to make it to the state championship, but the first for the Highlanders to take home the coveted title.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 69-year-old woman from McDowell County, an 87-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,649, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar, WV

COMMERCIAL DRIVING CLASSES START EVERY 6 WEEKS! SIGN UP TODAY!. Congratulations on your enrollment into the Kroger Community Rewards Program. Your participants may begin enrolling upon receipt of this email. You have been assigned a new NPO (Non-Profit Organization) number RV849. Please refer to this number in all future correspondence.
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000. The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will start taking applications on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals. The grants […]
KENTUCKY STATE
huntingtonquarterly.com

Guyan turns 100

Steeped in a proud and storied history, Huntington’s premier country club is celebrating its centennial. The beautiful Guyan Golf & Country Club that you see today is a tribute to the determination and resourcefulness of its members. This year finds the historic club celebrating its centennial. The Cabell Country...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Bus Driver Shortage Persists Statewide

West Virginia has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. The problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. David Barber is the director of transportation for the West Virginia Department of Education. He said the state...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA POLICE DEPT. GETS FIRST FEMALE PATROLMAN IN 30 YEARS

December 14, 2022 – Louisa Police Department would like to welcome its newest officer, Patrolman Shelby R. Taylor. Ptl. Taylor is a graduate of LCHS (2017) and Eastern Kentucky University (2021) where she majored in Criminal Justice and minored in Sociology & History achieving the honors of Summa Cum Laude with a 3.8/4.0 GPA. During her academic studies Ptl. Taylor was the recipient of the EKU College of Justice Deans Award and received a Certificate of Excellence. Ptl. Taylor also holds proficiencies in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai.
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Kicker Casey Legg Retires from Football

West Virginia has a lot of needs entering this offseason and that list just grew a little longer as kicker Casey Legg has decided to retire from football, according to Taylor Kennedy of MetroNews. The Charleston, West Virginia native was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021, connecting on 19-of-23...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

WVDOT announces new traffic pattern for I-64 east near Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials announced Wednesday a new traffic pattern will affect drivers in Cabell County. Eastbound traffic along Interstate 64 near Huntington will be temporarily shifted as crews work to widen the roadway, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

