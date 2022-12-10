‘Man Of Steel 2’ Treatment Penned By Steven Knight Was Rejected & Henry Cavill Was Once Considered For ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Movie

Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
James Gunn Says He’s Talked To Ben Affleck About Directing For DC Studios; Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman Idea Still In Development
Well, it’s been a bombshell night in the world of DC Studios and the DC Universe. After telling fans, “we know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way,” in response to rumors that “Wonder Woman 3” was being killed and “Man Of Steel 2” may not happen, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn revealed dropped some of his plans and dropped the hammer. He announced he is writing a new Superman film and Henry Cavill would not return as the character as he was going to explore a younger version of the character (but it won’t be an origin film, according to Gunn).
theplaylist.net
James Gunn Writing New ‘Superman’ Film, Henry Cavill Won’t Return As ‘Man Of Steel’
So DC Studios co-chief James Gunn wasn’t kidding when he said he said some of the decisions surrounding the DC Universe would be challenging and difficult, and not everyone would like them. In an Instagram post tonight, Henry Cavill, the would-be Superman—who told the world he was returning to the character in October— revealed that he finally met with Gunn and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran and said he would not be returning to the Superman role. Man, that’s kind of nuts and a crazy reversal. It feels like something of a mess, but also a bold reset with more drastic changes possibly on the horizon.
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Thinks Bringing Back Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton For ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Was A Mistake
When it was announced that Tim Miller and James Cameron were going to team up to wipe the slate clean with the “Terminator” franchise and present the real sequel to “T2,” fans were elated. Finally, we’d be getting a quality “Terminator” film after all of these years. Sadly, “Terminator: Dark Fate” wasn’t it. And James Cameron thinks he knows why.
theplaylist.net
‘The Batman’: James Gunn Denies Reports About Integrating Matt Reeves’ Superhero World Into The DCU [Updated]
UPDATE: James Gunn has denied the rumors about integrating “The Batman” into the DCU, calling it “entirely untrue.” You can see his tweet after the original story below…. What the hell is going on over at DC Studios? That’s the question on superhero film fans’ minds,...
theplaylist.net
Patty Jenkins Refutes Rumors: Says She Didn’t Walk Away From ‘Wonder Woman 3’ & ‘Rogue Squadron’ Is Still A Possibility
If you’ve heard some of the rumors swirling, some of them gossipy and nasty, everything from Patty Jenkins walking away from “Wonder Woman 3,” refusing to make changes to her treatment, and being difficult to work with, well know that the filmmaker has heard them herself and isn’t happy.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jennifer Coolidge's Style Evolution, From Budding Comedy Actor To 'White Lotus' Star
The Emmy winner has been hitting the red carpet for more than two decades.
theplaylist.net
‘Beau Is Afraid’: Ari Aster’s New Nightmare Comedy With Joaquin Phoenix Changes Its ‘Disappointment Blvd’ Title & Drops Teaser Poster
It’s very high on our list of the Most Anticipated Films of 2023, and it was actually on our 2022 list too. Everyone is very psyched for the return of horror indie filmmaker Ari Aster, known for “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” His next film, “Disappointment Blvd,” is something more of a gear shift, not traditional horror, but something dark, twisted, comedic, and ambitious: comedy horror, apparently. Only it’s not called that anymore. The film has changed its title to “Beau Is Afraid,” and a new teaser poster has been revealed, hinting at a TBD 2023 release.
theplaylist.net
Superhero Year In Review 2022: The Good, The Bad & The ‘Morbius’ [The Playlist Podcast]
As we close the chapter on another year in film, it’s hard not to recognize just how omnipresent the superhero film genre has become. Sure, it’s been growing steadily over the past decade, but 2022, despite a couple of years of COVID slowdowns, has been the biggest year yet for the genre, especially when you consider the huge number of projects arriving on TV screens. So, with that in mind, The Playlist Podcast is here to break down 2022’s superhero offerings to see if it was a good year for fans or did “Morbius” ruin it for everyone?
theplaylist.net
‘The Price We Pay’ Red-Band Trailer: Crime Goes Wrong For Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch In Ryûhei Kitamura’s Horror Crime Thriller
Who do you champion when no one is truly worthy? Thieves fight for their lives in “The Price We Pay.” The unsuccessful criminals discover shelter in a farmhouse, but their current sanctuary has brutal consequences. Along for the ride is a hostage whose continued existence depends on circumstances beyond her control.
theplaylist.net
‘Oppenheimer’: Christopher Nolan Shunned CGI And Recreated A Real Nuclear Detonation For His New Epic
In the world of acting, there’s Tom Cruise who is doing everything in his power to show that A-listers are able to do their own stunts, as he continues to outdo himself with each film, pushing his body to the limits for art. Well, behind the camera, the Tom Cruise equivalent has to be Christopher Nolan, who is willing to raise the stakes with each new film to show that CGI is for cowards and practical effects are the way to go. Even if that means creating a defacto nuclear explosion.
theplaylist.net
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” Lands 14 Critics Choice Awards Nominations
If you thought the Golden Globe nominations were eye-brow raising, well, just you wait, because in a “hold my beer” moment, the Critics Choice Association revealed the 28th Critics Choice Awards nominations where everyone seemingly gets a nod. Some categories have 11 nominees, others have 10, some have 7, others have 6. Was it to make sure “Babylon” got a head-scratching nine nominations? Who knows! Whatever the case, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led with 14 nods while “The Fabelmans” had eleven. “The Banshees of Inisherin” also had nine nominations.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: James Cameron’s Sequel Is Blockbuster Filmmaking At Its Biggest & Best
Over the course of 2022, a Nicole Kidman-narrated ad for AMC Theatres has evolved from a campy meme into something of a communal prayer offered at the secular chapel of the movie theater. The fragments she incants evocatively describe the power of cinema when wielded at its maximalist best: “we go somewhere we’ve never been before,” “dazzling images on a huge silver screen,” “sound I can feel.” The year ends for audiences with a movie that genuinely deserves to follow such a paean: James Cameron’s long-delayed, much-anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
theplaylist.net
John Boyega Says ‘The Woman King’ Is “The Closest” He’ll Ever Be To The ‘Black Panther’ Franchise
When Chadwick Boseman passed away a couple of years ago, there were folks talking about possible replacements for the actor in the role of T’Challa in the “Black Panther” franchise. A name that was brought up for that role, and really any sort of Wakandan role, was John Boyega. However, the actor has gone on record saying that he isn’t interested in a Marvel role. That said, one of the reasons he accepted a major role in “The Woman King” is because it had that “Black Panther” feel to it.
theplaylist.net
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer: Everyone Has Superpowers Except For You In A New Hulu Comedy Series Arriving In January
When everyone in the world has superpowers, there’s a deeply awkward moment when everyone has them except you. That’s the premise of the new comedy series “Extraordinary,” a hilarious new spin on superpowers from debut writer Emma Moran and the producers of “Killing Eve.”. Today,...
theplaylist.net
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Stars In A New Sci-Fi Film From The Writers Of ‘A Quiet Place’
It’s been a long minute since we’ve heard about this one, but we’re finally getting our first look, trailer, and more from “65,” a new sci-fi film from the writers of “A Quiet Place,” starring Adam Driver. The film centers on an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.
theplaylist.net
The Best Movie Performances Of 2022
Now that we’ve started our process of looking back at the Best Films of 2022, it’s time to dig deeper into one facet that can make them so impactful—the mesmerizing work of their actors. Of course, every great film year leads to a surplus of great performances, and our favorites from 2022 are picked from quiet Sundance fare, auteur-driven blockbusters, future Oscar nominees, and much more. As with every year, not everything could fit on this list; and fitting to such a rewarding and challenging year of film, in particular, some of these picks will undoubtedly surprise you (or hopefully inspire you to check out what you haven’t seen).
theplaylist.net
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley & More Lead Sarah Polley’s New Drama
Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave? That’s the central question posed by director Sarah Polley’s new film, “Women Talking,” which features an all-star cast. Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, “Women Talking” centers on the aftermath of violence and manipulation. The women of a religious Mennonite community learn that they have been systematically raped over months by the men in their community, using a form of ether that would make them confused and delirious when they awoke the following day, bruised, battered, and bleeding.
theplaylist.net
‘The Grapes Of Wrath’: Ramin Bahrani To Write & Direct A New TV Series Adaptation Of John Steinbeck’s Classic Novel
This past summer, it was revealed that Florence Pugh was set to lead the cast of a new series adaptation of “East of Eden,” written by Zoe Kazan. But that’s not the only John Steinbeck novel getting a new TV adaptation, as it appears “The Grapes of Wrath” is on the horizon, as well.
theplaylist.net
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Historical Action Series Returns In January
One of the most under-the-radar hits for Netflix, over the years, has been “Vikings.” With its massive action and drama, the “Vikings” franchise has delivered consistent thrills to a loving fanbase. The first spinoff series, “Vikings: Valhalla” kept fans happy during its first season. And now, it’s back for round 2.
