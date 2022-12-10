‘Toni Erdmann’s Sandra Hüller & Christian Friedel Reportedly Have Roles In Jonathan Glazer’s Upcoming Holocaust Film ‘Zone Of Interest’

Read full article on original website
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley & More Lead Sarah Polley’s New Drama
Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave? That’s the central question posed by director Sarah Polley’s new film, “Women Talking,” which features an all-star cast. Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, “Women Talking” centers on the aftermath of violence and manipulation. The women of a religious Mennonite community learn that they have been systematically raped over months by the men in their community, using a form of ether that would make them confused and delirious when they awoke the following day, bruised, battered, and bleeding.
‘Oppenheimer’: Christopher Nolan Shunned CGI And Recreated A Real Nuclear Detonation For His New Epic
In the world of acting, there’s Tom Cruise who is doing everything in his power to show that A-listers are able to do their own stunts, as he continues to outdo himself with each film, pushing his body to the limits for art. Well, behind the camera, the Tom Cruise equivalent has to be Christopher Nolan, who is willing to raise the stakes with each new film to show that CGI is for cowards and practical effects are the way to go. Even if that means creating a defacto nuclear explosion.
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
‘Beau Is Afraid’: Ari Aster’s New Nightmare Comedy With Joaquin Phoenix Changes Its ‘Disappointment Blvd’ Title & Drops Teaser Poster
It’s very high on our list of the Most Anticipated Films of 2023, and it was actually on our 2022 list too. Everyone is very psyched for the return of horror indie filmmaker Ari Aster, known for “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” His next film, “Disappointment Blvd,” is something more of a gear shift, not traditional horror, but something dark, twisted, comedic, and ambitious: comedy horror, apparently. Only it’s not called that anymore. The film has changed its title to “Beau Is Afraid,” and a new teaser poster has been revealed, hinting at a TBD 2023 release.
‘The Fablemans’: Steven Spielberg Called On Laura Dern To Convince David Lynch To Sign On For An Important Cameo Role
With today’s announcement of the Golden Globes nominations, as well as all of the upcoming guilds and organizations announcing their Best of 2022 awards, it’s clear that we are knee-deep in awards season. Thus, there’s a lot of talk about Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama, “The Fablemans.” Though there is quite a bit of acclaim being given to the filmmaker and his cast and crew, there hasn’t been much talk surrounding one of the most delightful and surprising cameos in the film featuring none other than David Lynch. And according to Spielberg, even though it was just a cameo, Lynch basically went full method for his short role in the film.
David Beckham To Break Silence On Qatar Ambassador Role On Joe Lycett Channel 4 Show Tonight
Footballing superstar David Beckham is preparing to break his silence on his decision to be an ambassador for Qatar worth a reported £150M ($184M). Comedian Joe Lycett, who pretended to shred £10,000 (£12,300) last month as a critique of Beckham’s actions, tweeted in the past few minutes stating that he has been issued with an “exclusive statement” from the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, which will be broadcast during a special episode of tonight’s Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back on Channel 4. According to Lycett, this is “as far as we are aware the only statement [Beckham] or his team...
‘The Price We Pay’ Red-Band Trailer: Crime Goes Wrong For Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch In Ryûhei Kitamura’s Horror Crime Thriller
Who do you champion when no one is truly worthy? Thieves fight for their lives in “The Price We Pay.” The unsuccessful criminals discover shelter in a farmhouse, but their current sanctuary has brutal consequences. Along for the ride is a hostage whose continued existence depends on circumstances beyond her control.
Sundance Film Festival Reveals 2022’s Indie Episodic & Short Films Slate
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is almost a month away and this morning the Sundance Institute revealed the Indie Episodic and Short Film slates for the festival. 64 shorts were selected from 10,981 submissions, the highest on record. Four Indie Episodic programs were selected from 519 submissions. READ MORE: Sundance...
The Best Movie Performances Of 2022
Now that we’ve started our process of looking back at the Best Films of 2022, it’s time to dig deeper into one facet that can make them so impactful—the mesmerizing work of their actors. Of course, every great film year leads to a surplus of great performances, and our favorites from 2022 are picked from quiet Sundance fare, auteur-driven blockbusters, future Oscar nominees, and much more. As with every year, not everything could fit on this list; and fitting to such a rewarding and challenging year of film, in particular, some of these picks will undoubtedly surprise you (or hopefully inspire you to check out what you haven’t seen).
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: James Cameron’s Sequel Is Blockbuster Filmmaking At Its Biggest & Best
Over the course of 2022, a Nicole Kidman-narrated ad for AMC Theatres has evolved from a campy meme into something of a communal prayer offered at the secular chapel of the movie theater. The fragments she incants evocatively describe the power of cinema when wielded at its maximalist best: “we go somewhere we’ve never been before,” “dazzling images on a huge silver screen,” “sound I can feel.” The year ends for audiences with a movie that genuinely deserves to follow such a paean: James Cameron’s long-delayed, much-anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Exclusive Music: Listen To 2 Tracks From Howard Shore’s Powerful Score
It wasn’t a surprise to see that Scott Cooper had recruited Christian Bale to star in his most recent project, Netflix’s upcoming “The Pale Blue Eye.” However, it was a nice surprise to learn that Howard Shore would be providing the music. The film, which is...
‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: Ireland’s Lovely, Heartbreaking Oscar Entry Is One Of The Best Films Of The Year
Love and compassion don’t require grand gestures. Often, the subtlest actions forge the deepest, most meaningful connections — a patient ear, a shared space, a gentle hand. Colm Bairéad’s miraculous feature directorial debut “The Quiet Girl” is finely attuned to the soft magnitude those moments can carry for someone yearning for the smallest acts of kindness. Gorgeously realized and crafted with homespun care, this delicate and heartbreaking drama is one of the year’s best films.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Discovers Her Supernatural Powers In AMC’s Newest Anne Rice Adaptation
One of the most pleasant surprises of 2022 is probably just how good AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” actually is. Season 1 took many off-guard with its really strong retelling of the classic Anne Rice tale. So, even though the idea of an Anne Rice cinematic universe seemed unnecessary a year ago, there are now a lot of folks excited to see how it gets built out over the next few years. And next Anne Rice world getting brought to AMC is “Mayfair Witches.”
James Gunn Says He’s Talked To Ben Affleck About Directing For DC Studios; Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman Idea Still In Development
Well, it’s been a bombshell night in the world of DC Studios and the DC Universe. After telling fans, “we know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way,” in response to rumors that “Wonder Woman 3” was being killed and “Man Of Steel 2” may not happen, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn revealed dropped some of his plans and dropped the hammer. He announced he is writing a new Superman film and Henry Cavill would not return as the character as he was going to explore a younger version of the character (but it won’t be an origin film, according to Gunn).
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” Lands 14 Critics Choice Awards Nominations
If you thought the Golden Globe nominations were eye-brow raising, well, just you wait, because in a “hold my beer” moment, the Critics Choice Association revealed the 28th Critics Choice Awards nominations where everyone seemingly gets a nod. Some categories have 11 nominees, others have 10, some have 7, others have 6. Was it to make sure “Babylon” got a head-scratching nine nominations? Who knows! Whatever the case, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led with 14 nods while “The Fabelmans” had eleven. “The Banshees of Inisherin” also had nine nominations.
‘The Grapes Of Wrath’: Ramin Bahrani To Write & Direct A New TV Series Adaptation Of John Steinbeck’s Classic Novel
This past summer, it was revealed that Florence Pugh was set to lead the cast of a new series adaptation of “East of Eden,” written by Zoe Kazan. But that’s not the only John Steinbeck novel getting a new TV adaptation, as it appears “The Grapes of Wrath” is on the horizon, as well.
Reese Witherspoon To Lead Cheerleading Comedy Series ‘All Stars’ From Aline Brosh McKenna
Like Nicole Kidman and her “Big Little Lies” co-star, Reese Witherspoon seems to have realized most adult-centric content has moved to television. Having already done “Big Little Lies” for HBO, “The Morning Show” for Apple, and “Little Fires Everywhere” for Hulu, Witherspoon is spreading about the wealth and doing a new comedy series, “All Stars” for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. It’s also arguably the first time she’s done a comedy since 2017’s “Home Again,” but more on that in a second.
‘Alcarràs’ Trailer: Carla Simón’s Golden Bear Berlin Winner Hits Cinemas January 6 Via MUBI
Winner of the Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale Festival and Spain’s official selection for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards, Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón’s sun-dappled and deeply moving sophomore film, “Alcarràs” was one of the most acclaimed films of the year from the festival circuit.
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Amsterdam,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on-demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, and catalog titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all those choices to pluck out the movies that are most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
Superhero Year In Review 2022: The Good, The Bad & The ‘Morbius’ [The Playlist Podcast]
As we close the chapter on another year in film, it’s hard not to recognize just how omnipresent the superhero film genre has become. Sure, it’s been growing steadily over the past decade, but 2022, despite a couple of years of COVID slowdowns, has been the biggest year yet for the genre, especially when you consider the huge number of projects arriving on TV screens. So, with that in mind, The Playlist Podcast is here to break down 2022’s superhero offerings to see if it was a good year for fans or did “Morbius” ruin it for everyone?
