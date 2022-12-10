‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Review: Emma Thompson Steals The Show As The Wicked Miss Trunchbull

Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Amsterdam,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on-demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, and catalog titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all those choices to pluck out the movies that are most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
theplaylist.net
The Best Movie Performances Of 2022
Now that we’ve started our process of looking back at the Best Films of 2022, it’s time to dig deeper into one facet that can make them so impactful—the mesmerizing work of their actors. Of course, every great film year leads to a surplus of great performances, and our favorites from 2022 are picked from quiet Sundance fare, auteur-driven blockbusters, future Oscar nominees, and much more. As with every year, not everything could fit on this list; and fitting to such a rewarding and challenging year of film, in particular, some of these picks will undoubtedly surprise you (or hopefully inspire you to check out what you haven’t seen).
theplaylist.net
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Historical Action Series Returns In January
One of the most under-the-radar hits for Netflix, over the years, has been “Vikings.” With its massive action and drama, the “Vikings” franchise has delivered consistent thrills to a loving fanbase. The first spinoff series, “Vikings: Valhalla” kept fans happy during its first season. And now, it’s back for round 2.
‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer
Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
theplaylist.net
‘If These Walls Could Sing’ Review: Paul McCartney’s Daughter Helms A Shallow, Unsatisfying Chronicle Of Abbey Road Studios
“My name is Mary,” she says in the opening voice-over. “Abbey Road Studios has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. Every time I walk through these corridors, it feels magical.” If you’re cringing reading it, imagine watching it with saccharine dripping off the voice track and twinkly music filling the soundtrack; that feeling doesn’t subside as the camera slow-pans through the studios, the drippy music continues, and celebrities pop up to give their sound-byte testimonials, from Elton John (“It’s history, you can feel it seeping through the walls”) to Liam Gallagher (“It’s a national treasure, innit?”). It doesn’t feel like a documentary — it feels like an infomercial, a QuickTime sales video, working overtime to sell studio time.
theplaylist.net
Reese Witherspoon To Lead Cheerleading Comedy Series ‘All Stars’ From Aline Brosh McKenna
Like Nicole Kidman and her “Big Little Lies” co-star, Reese Witherspoon seems to have realized most adult-centric content has moved to television. Having already done “Big Little Lies” for HBO, “The Morning Show” for Apple, and “Little Fires Everywhere” for Hulu, Witherspoon is spreading about the wealth and doing a new comedy series, “All Stars” for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. It’s also arguably the first time she’s done a comedy since 2017’s “Home Again,” but more on that in a second.
Euphoria by Elin Cullhed review – inside the mind of Sylvia Plath
“Oh, he is here; my black marauder; oh hungry hungry,” Sylvia Plath wrote in her diary, half longing for and half fearing the return of Ted Hughes in 1956. Both poets used each other as material and fuel for incandescent, mythological writing. To write about their marriage is therefore dangerous – you’re competing with two of the greatest 20th-century poets. But it’s seductive nonetheless, and perhaps especially for novelists, because it’s such a novelistic story: two writers locked in a life-and-death struggle in a remote house; a mistress invited into the household by Plath herself, in a gesture at once self-destructive and unknowing.
theplaylist.net
‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: Ireland’s Lovely, Heartbreaking Oscar Entry Is One Of The Best Films Of The Year
Love and compassion don’t require grand gestures. Often, the subtlest actions forge the deepest, most meaningful connections — a patient ear, a shared space, a gentle hand. Colm Bairéad’s miraculous feature directorial debut “The Quiet Girl” is finely attuned to the soft magnitude those moments can carry for someone yearning for the smallest acts of kindness. Gorgeously realized and crafted with homespun care, this delicate and heartbreaking drama is one of the year’s best films.
theplaylist.net
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley & More Lead Sarah Polley’s New Drama
Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave? That’s the central question posed by director Sarah Polley’s new film, “Women Talking,” which features an all-star cast. Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, “Women Talking” centers on the aftermath of violence and manipulation. The women of a religious Mennonite community learn that they have been systematically raped over months by the men in their community, using a form of ether that would make them confused and delirious when they awoke the following day, bruised, battered, and bleeding.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: James Cameron’s Sequel Is Blockbuster Filmmaking At Its Biggest & Best
Over the course of 2022, a Nicole Kidman-narrated ad for AMC Theatres has evolved from a campy meme into something of a communal prayer offered at the secular chapel of the movie theater. The fragments she incants evocatively describe the power of cinema when wielded at its maximalist best: “we go somewhere we’ve never been before,” “dazzling images on a huge silver screen,” “sound I can feel.” The year ends for audiences with a movie that genuinely deserves to follow such a paean: James Cameron’s long-delayed, much-anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
theplaylist.net
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Stars In A New Sci-Fi Film From The Writers Of ‘A Quiet Place’
It’s been a long minute since we’ve heard about this one, but we’re finally getting our first look, trailer, and more from “65,” a new sci-fi film from the writers of “A Quiet Place,” starring Adam Driver. The film centers on an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.
theplaylist.net
‘Beau Is Afraid’: Ari Aster’s New Nightmare Comedy With Joaquin Phoenix Changes Its ‘Disappointment Blvd’ Title & Drops Teaser Poster
It’s very high on our list of the Most Anticipated Films of 2023, and it was actually on our 2022 list too. Everyone is very psyched for the return of horror indie filmmaker Ari Aster, known for “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” His next film, “Disappointment Blvd,” is something more of a gear shift, not traditional horror, but something dark, twisted, comedic, and ambitious: comedy horror, apparently. Only it’s not called that anymore. The film has changed its title to “Beau Is Afraid,” and a new teaser poster has been revealed, hinting at a TBD 2023 release.
theplaylist.net
‘The Grapes Of Wrath’: Ramin Bahrani To Write & Direct A New TV Series Adaptation Of John Steinbeck’s Classic Novel
This past summer, it was revealed that Florence Pugh was set to lead the cast of a new series adaptation of “East of Eden,” written by Zoe Kazan. But that’s not the only John Steinbeck novel getting a new TV adaptation, as it appears “The Grapes of Wrath” is on the horizon, as well.
theplaylist.net
‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Discovers Her Supernatural Powers In AMC’s Newest Anne Rice Adaptation
One of the most pleasant surprises of 2022 is probably just how good AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” actually is. Season 1 took many off-guard with its really strong retelling of the classic Anne Rice tale. So, even though the idea of an Anne Rice cinematic universe seemed unnecessary a year ago, there are now a lot of folks excited to see how it gets built out over the next few years. And next Anne Rice world getting brought to AMC is “Mayfair Witches.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Fablemans’: Steven Spielberg Called On Laura Dern To Convince David Lynch To Sign On For An Important Cameo Role
With today’s announcement of the Golden Globes nominations, as well as all of the upcoming guilds and organizations announcing their Best of 2022 awards, it’s clear that we are knee-deep in awards season. Thus, there’s a lot of talk about Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama, “The Fablemans.” Though there is quite a bit of acclaim being given to the filmmaker and his cast and crew, there hasn’t been much talk surrounding one of the most delightful and surprising cameos in the film featuring none other than David Lynch. And according to Spielberg, even though it was just a cameo, Lynch basically went full method for his short role in the film.
theplaylist.net
‘The Price We Pay’ Red-Band Trailer: Crime Goes Wrong For Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch In Ryûhei Kitamura’s Horror Crime Thriller
Who do you champion when no one is truly worthy? Thieves fight for their lives in “The Price We Pay.” The unsuccessful criminals discover shelter in a farmhouse, but their current sanctuary has brutal consequences. Along for the ride is a hostage whose continued existence depends on circumstances beyond her control.
theplaylist.net
Superhero Year In Review 2022: The Good, The Bad & The ‘Morbius’ [The Playlist Podcast]
As we close the chapter on another year in film, it’s hard not to recognize just how omnipresent the superhero film genre has become. Sure, it’s been growing steadily over the past decade, but 2022, despite a couple of years of COVID slowdowns, has been the biggest year yet for the genre, especially when you consider the huge number of projects arriving on TV screens. So, with that in mind, The Playlist Podcast is here to break down 2022’s superhero offerings to see if it was a good year for fans or did “Morbius” ruin it for everyone?
theplaylist.net
‘The Drop’ Trailer: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, & Jillian Bell Can’t Take Back Dropping Their Friend’s Baby
Can one lousy moment destroy a relationship? A young couple finds themselves at the center of controversy in “The Drop.” The Hulu film reveals everything that hides beneath pleasantries; set during an island destination wedding, the relationships of all involved are challenged by a singular accident. While it might seem like a dramatic inspection of current relationships, this project uses a comedic approach to get audiences thinking.
