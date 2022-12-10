ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Seoul Food Meat Co. owners plan brewery in Optimist Park area

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMdCG_0jeMtrKq00

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte brewery is on tap for the owners of Seoul Food Meat Co.

Husband-and-wife team Tim Chun and Lisa Kamura expect to open LaBARatory as part of the Urban District Market in the first quarter of next year. It will be at 2315 N. Davidson St., just north of uptown.

The roughly 3,000-square-foot brewery will be neighbors with the couple’s recently opened 15,000-square-foot location of Seoul. Both are part of the Lintmen’s adaptive-reuse project.

“We plan on being something Charlotte doesn’t have,” Chun says. “We’re trying to introduce people to new things.”

(WATCH BELOW: Tiger World zoo voicing opposition after Big Cat Public Safety Act passes)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMzPH_0jeMtrKq00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
CHARLOTTE, NC
abccolumbia.com

Element Designs’ headquarters relocating to York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A leading manufacturer of custom aluminum frame glass cabinet doors is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County. Element Designs $5 million investment will bring 100 new jobs to Fort Mill over the next five years, say officials. The company, currently headquartered in Charlotte,...
YORK COUNTY, SC
105.3 RNB

New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
CONOVER, NC
qcnews.com

Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard

A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near …. A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. ‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old boy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility

CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2nd homicide in 24 hours near North Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The second homicide within a 24-hour span near North Tryon Street is being investigated, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night near 6700 North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte. A man was found suffering from injuries […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy