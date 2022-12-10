Seoul Food Meat Co. owners plan brewery in Optimist Park area

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte brewery is on tap for the owners of Seoul Food Meat Co.

Husband-and-wife team Tim Chun and Lisa Kamura expect to open LaBARatory as part of the Urban District Market in the first quarter of next year. It will be at 2315 N. Davidson St., just north of uptown.

The roughly 3,000-square-foot brewery will be neighbors with the couple’s recently opened 15,000-square-foot location of Seoul. Both are part of the Lintmen’s adaptive-reuse project.

“We plan on being something Charlotte doesn’t have,” Chun says. “We’re trying to introduce people to new things.”

