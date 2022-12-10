‘A Wounded Fawn’ Review: Travis Stevens’ Latest Is A Wild, If Somewhat Incoherent, Horror-Show

Read full article on original website
‘The Price We Pay’ Red-Band Trailer: Crime Goes Wrong For Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch In Ryûhei Kitamura’s Horror Crime Thriller
Who do you champion when no one is truly worthy? Thieves fight for their lives in “The Price We Pay.” The unsuccessful criminals discover shelter in a farmhouse, but their current sanctuary has brutal consequences. Along for the ride is a hostage whose continued existence depends on circumstances beyond her control.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Historical Action Series Returns In January
One of the most under-the-radar hits for Netflix, over the years, has been “Vikings.” With its massive action and drama, the “Vikings” franchise has delivered consistent thrills to a loving fanbase. The first spinoff series, “Vikings: Valhalla” kept fans happy during its first season. And now, it’s back for round 2.
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley & More Lead Sarah Polley’s New Drama
Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave? That’s the central question posed by director Sarah Polley’s new film, “Women Talking,” which features an all-star cast. Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, “Women Talking” centers on the aftermath of violence and manipulation. The women of a religious Mennonite community learn that they have been systematically raped over months by the men in their community, using a form of ether that would make them confused and delirious when they awoke the following day, bruised, battered, and bleeding.
‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: Ireland’s Lovely, Heartbreaking Oscar Entry Is One Of The Best Films Of The Year
Love and compassion don’t require grand gestures. Often, the subtlest actions forge the deepest, most meaningful connections — a patient ear, a shared space, a gentle hand. Colm Bairéad’s miraculous feature directorial debut “The Quiet Girl” is finely attuned to the soft magnitude those moments can carry for someone yearning for the smallest acts of kindness. Gorgeously realized and crafted with homespun care, this delicate and heartbreaking drama is one of the year’s best films.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Discovers Her Supernatural Powers In AMC’s Newest Anne Rice Adaptation
One of the most pleasant surprises of 2022 is probably just how good AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” actually is. Season 1 took many off-guard with its really strong retelling of the classic Anne Rice tale. So, even though the idea of an Anne Rice cinematic universe seemed unnecessary a year ago, there are now a lot of folks excited to see how it gets built out over the next few years. And next Anne Rice world getting brought to AMC is “Mayfair Witches.”
'Survivor 43' Finalist Owen Knight Talks Through His Frustrating Lows and Unseen Relationships
At long last, Survivor 43 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Somehow, Owen Knight got to live out both a Survivor dream and nightmare in the same season. The superfan was able to make his aspirations come true, become the challenge leader of the season, and make it all the way to the Final Three. But the path to get to that candy house was far from pleasant, as Owen found himself clawing his way from the bottom for most of the vote. And while the jury admired his fighting spirit, his lack of power in the game had them giving the island Charlie Brown peanuts.
Harry & Meghan to vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the British monarchy on Thursday, when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. After...
Euphoria by Elin Cullhed review – inside the mind of Sylvia Plath
“Oh, he is here; my black marauder; oh hungry hungry,” Sylvia Plath wrote in her diary, half longing for and half fearing the return of Ted Hughes in 1956. Both poets used each other as material and fuel for incandescent, mythological writing. To write about their marriage is therefore dangerous – you’re competing with two of the greatest 20th-century poets. But it’s seductive nonetheless, and perhaps especially for novelists, because it’s such a novelistic story: two writers locked in a life-and-death struggle in a remote house; a mistress invited into the household by Plath herself, in a gesture at once self-destructive and unknowing.
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer: Everyone Has Superpowers Except For You In A New Hulu Comedy Series Arriving In January
When everyone in the world has superpowers, there’s a deeply awkward moment when everyone has them except you. That’s the premise of the new comedy series “Extraordinary,” a hilarious new spin on superpowers from debut writer Emma Moran and the producers of “Killing Eve.”. Today,...
‘The Drop’ Trailer: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, & Jillian Bell Can’t Take Back Dropping Their Friend’s Baby
Can one lousy moment destroy a relationship? A young couple finds themselves at the center of controversy in “The Drop.” The Hulu film reveals everything that hides beneath pleasantries; set during an island destination wedding, the relationships of all involved are challenged by a singular accident. While it might seem like a dramatic inspection of current relationships, this project uses a comedic approach to get audiences thinking.
Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary: second instalment launches – live reaction
Netflix launches final three episodes at 8am GMT with trailer hinting Sussexes will accuse royal family of briefing against them in media
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Stars In A New Sci-Fi Film From The Writers Of ‘A Quiet Place’
It’s been a long minute since we’ve heard about this one, but we’re finally getting our first look, trailer, and more from “65,” a new sci-fi film from the writers of “A Quiet Place,” starring Adam Driver. The film centers on an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Exclusive Music: Listen To 2 Tracks From Howard Shore’s Powerful Score
It wasn’t a surprise to see that Scott Cooper had recruited Christian Bale to star in his most recent project, Netflix’s upcoming “The Pale Blue Eye.” However, it was a nice surprise to learn that Howard Shore would be providing the music. The film, which is...
‘The Grapes Of Wrath’: Ramin Bahrani To Write & Direct A New TV Series Adaptation Of John Steinbeck’s Classic Novel
This past summer, it was revealed that Florence Pugh was set to lead the cast of a new series adaptation of “East of Eden,” written by Zoe Kazan. But that’s not the only John Steinbeck novel getting a new TV adaptation, as it appears “The Grapes of Wrath” is on the horizon, as well.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: James Cameron’s Sequel Is Blockbuster Filmmaking At Its Biggest & Best
Over the course of 2022, a Nicole Kidman-narrated ad for AMC Theatres has evolved from a campy meme into something of a communal prayer offered at the secular chapel of the movie theater. The fragments she incants evocatively describe the power of cinema when wielded at its maximalist best: “we go somewhere we’ve never been before,” “dazzling images on a huge silver screen,” “sound I can feel.” The year ends for audiences with a movie that genuinely deserves to follow such a paean: James Cameron’s long-delayed, much-anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Amsterdam,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on-demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, and catalog titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all those choices to pluck out the movies that are most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
