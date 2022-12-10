‘A Wounded Fawn’ Review: Travis Stevens’ Latest Is A Wild, If Somewhat Incoherent, Horror-Show

At long last, Survivor 43 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Somehow, Owen Knight got to live out both a Survivor dream and nightmare in the same season. The superfan was able to make his aspirations come true, become the challenge leader of the season, and make it all the way to the Final Three. But the path to get to that candy house was far from pleasant, as Owen found himself clawing his way from the bottom for most of the vote. And while the jury admired his fighting spirit, his lack of power in the game had them giving the island Charlie Brown peanuts.

