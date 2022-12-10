Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart nabbed on DUI charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire. Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car
A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man celebrating birthday ordered to pour out Budweiser during traffic stop
A Lady Lake man celebrating his 66th birthday was ordered to pour out his Budweiser beer during a traffic stop in Wildwood. Lonnie Andus Cantrell, who lives at 5207 Lake Griffin Road, was driving a gray Chevy SUV at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Kilgore Street when an officer noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Husband arrested after allegedly throwing Christmas tree at his wife
A husband was arrested after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife. Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Monday night at his home at 3919 Picciola Road on charges of battery, false imprisonment and violation of an injunction. His wife had been cooking for them when...
villages-news.com
Georgia man arrested after allegedly planting secret camera in woman’s bedroom
A Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly planting a secret camera in a woman’s bedroom in Wildwood. Zain Waid Robison, 35, of Butler, Ga. was arrested Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of video voyeurism, eavesdropping and battery. A woman found cameras planted in her...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in ongoing property dispute after apparently ugly divorce
A Villager has been arrested in an ongoing property dispute after an apparently ugly divorce. Charles Edgar Juhasz, 71, now living in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested Monday at the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell. He is facing felony charges of burglary and theft. Juhasz and his wife...
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills
A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
villages-news.com
District Office releases information about trash pickup over holidays
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the holidays:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community Development Districts 12...
‘Brutal rapist’ sought after woman mutilated in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are asking for help finding a man they described as a “brutal rapist” with “unmistakable” tattoos. Deputies said Bruce Whitehead, 54, raped, mutilated and tried to kill a woman off Pine Hills Road near North Lane on Dec. 10.
VIDEO: Florida cop treated for overdose after possible fentanyl exposure, police say
Authorities say a Florida police officer was treated for an overdose after potentially being exposed to the super-powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, WESH reported.
villages-news.com
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’
I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
WESH
Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
Ocala police trying to identify trio accused of stealing over $17K worth of jewelry
OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole $17,000 of jewelry from an antique store. Investigators said the incident happened at the Ocala Antique Mall at 4425 NW Blitchton Road on Dec. 2. Police released surveillance video of...
villages-news.com
Mischief maker charged with breaking window at home of deceased Villager
A mischief maker has been charged with breaking a window at the home of a deceased Villager. Ronnie Phillips, 41, is already facing charges after a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. He is facing an additional charge of criminal mischief after a neighbor reported a smashed window at...
leesburg-news.com
Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
WESH
Sanford police: Woman repeatedly rammed vehicle with kids inside
SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of repeatedly ramming a vehicle with children inside. According to documents from Sanford police, officers were called to 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said an incident...
