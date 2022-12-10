Read full article on original website
Best supports to pair with Varus in League of Legends
Varus is a unique AD carry in League of Legends due to the fact that he has multiple viable build paths that can each result in very different approaches to the game. To start, there’s the classic attack speed build that focuses on rushing Guinsoo’s Rageblade and maximizing the attack speed from his passive. He also has various poke builds where you’d want to stack Tear of the Goddess and lethality items. Finally, for the super adventurous, there’s his ability power build that focuses on bursting enemies with a combination of his W, Blighted Quiver, and his ultimate, Chain of Corruption.
Same mission, new wings: MVP jungler completes supercharged FlyQuest LCS roster, featuring legendary top laner and LCK rising stars
After spending the majority of its time in the LCS as the league’s plucky underdogs, FlyQuest is soaring into the new year with a flight filled with ace pilots. The team finally completed its lineup, which has a couple of veteran LCS stars, a top LCS Academy prospect, and two of the LCK’s fastest-rising players.
What is Warzone Cup? New limited-time Warzone game mode, explained
Move over Rocket League, Call of Duty just hopped on the pitch and brought its own ball. Warzone 2 has a new limited-time mode called “Warzone Cup” and it’s looking to take on one of the biggest games on the market. New game modes come out to...
Ranking 2022 legend releases in Apex Legends
This year saw Apex Legends‘ cast of characters branch out in new, unexpected ways. 2022 gave us seasons 12 to 15, each of which included a legend with new abilities and plenty of new cosmetics. A big theme among this year’s characters was prowess with specific weapons: Mad Maggie, who arrived in season 12, sports a passive that enhances her effectiveness with shotguns, while sniper legend Vantage from season 14 gets more use out of mid and long-range scopes.
How to get your VALORANT recap for 2022
Between map rotation pools, new agents, and the long-awaited Chamber nerfs, it’s been a big year for VALORANT. In 2022, the game has grown both as a popular multiplayer title and thriving esports scene, and there’s a lot more to look forward to in 2023. Before we look...
Fan favorite Pentanet.GG trio to reunite at Dire Wolves for 2023 League campaign
Three of the five members of the fan-favorite Pentanet.GG lineup that stunned the League of Legends world at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in Iceland will soon reunite on a new-look Oceanic roster for the 2023 LCO season. Mid laner Jesse “Chazz” Mahoney and bot lane duo Mark “Praedyth” Lewis and...
Overwatch 2 level designer gives 3 reasons for the game’s new map pools
A member of the Overwatch 2 development team has explained why the game includes seasonally-rotating map pools. In a Twitter Spaces conversation yesterday with esports caster Soe Gschwind, Overwatch 2 lead level designer Ryan Smith discussed developer Blizzard Entertainment’s philosophy on the game’s map rotations. He explained that there are three reasons why all maps aren’t available in quick play and competitive every season: variety, seasonal identity, and map updates.
These League champions will take the heaviest hit in early 2023’s item update
Some of the most powerful items in League of Legends will be changed at the beginning of the next year, and they should impact the game in a pretty big way. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game, listed a set of updates on Dec. 12 that the devs are aiming to release in early 2023. These changes touch on four items: Rod of Ages, Jak’Sho, The Protean Seraph’s Embrace, and Radiant Virtue.
Best Yasuo build in League of Legends
Yasuo is without a doubt one of the most popular and recognized champions in League of Legends. Released back in season three, the first of the two wind brothers was known for its great mobility and flashy plays worthy of montage highlights. Almost 10 years after its introduction in the...
Not again: Jankos accidentally leaks G2 roster move on stream
Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is known for accidentally leaking roster moves, and it looks like he’s done it again. During a recent stream, Jankos talked about mistakenly joining his former team G2’s lobby in League of Legends. There, he explained he came across Martin “Yike” Sundelin, who is rumored to be joining the team as the new jungler. This, however, has yet to be confirmed by the org or the player.
Slowly but surely, Catalyst has crept her way into the Apex Legends pro meta
If you’re an Apex Legends fan, you’ve probably been here before: a final zone out in the open, with little to no cover to hide behind. One team holds the god spot while the zone begins to close, forcing the other surviving squads out into the open. You do your best to scramble to an undersized rock or box, but it turns out you’re just easy pickings for the winning squad, who collect the win as you get sent back to the lobby.
Top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty esports history
Sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. As Prime Video gears up for the launch of the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Dec. 21, we have put together the top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty’s esports history. Just like John...
Xbox thinks it’ll take players around 1,000 hours to ‘beat’ League of Legends on Game Pass
Despite being a MOBA, League of Legends is beatable after all—well, at least according to Xbox. Riot Games’ most popular title recently made its way to Xbox Game Pass, with users of the subscription service automatically unlocking all champions in the game. Game Pass shows the amount of time it takes to beat each game, and it turns out it will take players 1,016 hours to complete League’s “main story.”
TSM brings back popular veteran to finalize 2023 VALORANT roster, sets sights on Ascension
With roughly a month to go before the qualifiers for the NA VALORANT Challengers League begin, TSM locked in its starting roster today after signing the returning James “hazed” Cobb as well as Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, confirming an initial report by Dot Esports. The two players...
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen
A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
Best AD carries to pair with Yuumi in League of Legends
Yuumi is one of the most polarizing champions in League of Legends. She’s frequently top 30 in pick rate in solo queue, but she’s also often seen in the top 10 ban rates according to OP.GG. Yet even with all this positive and negative attention, her win rate sits far below average at 47.74 percent across all levels of play.
ImperialHal hypes Apex Legends season 16 but shoots down rumors of buffs to popular character
While casual Apex Legends players and pros alike have been lukewarm on season 15, it sounds like there’s good reason for positivity in the new year when the next season change comes around. At least, that seems to be the case according to TSM’s ImperialHal. While hosting his...
How to claim the free Christmas Guff Gringleskin in Fortnite
The Winterfest 2022 update arrived on the Fortnite servers on Dec. 13, and players are able to dive into tons of new and free content. Like almost every Fortnite update, Winterfest 2022 introduced some new Gliders, Sprays, Lobby Tracks, and Outfits. With the newest update being tied to the Christmas season, Epic Games is handing out parents. As a result, 14 presents will be available for players to grab, with 17 items in total found in them.
League’s most problematic mechanic will soon be changed by Riot
Healing remains one of the most volatile aspects of League of Legends, having almost completely dominated the various metas of the past year while remaining relatively untouched. In its current state, which is arguably worse than it has been all year, Riot Games has admitted that it needs to step in and tweak the issues before they worsen.
Call of Duty League’s 2023 Major One offers seasonally-themed viewership drops just in time for the holidays
‘Tis the season for Call of Duty esports. This weekend’s Major One for the 2023 Call of Duty League season will feature holiday-themed viewership drops for those who tune in to the matches, the CDL announced today. Think of it as a bunch of stocking stuffers for CDL fans, MW2 pub-stompers, and Warzone 2 grinders.
