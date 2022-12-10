Read full article on original website
China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday, quashing suggestions that the sudden reversal caused a spike in cases.
Global house price fall underway won't do much for affordability, say analysts
BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - House prices in most major property markets will fall in 2023, according to nearly 100 housing market analysts polled by Reuters, but they predicted double-digit peak-to-trough declines will not come close to making them affordable.
The year Russia turbocharged a global energy crisis
Dec 13 (Reuters) - For the energy industry, 2022 will be remembered as the year Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerated a global energy crisis. The invasion, and subsequent Western sanctions, heaped new pressures on oil and gas supplies already strained from the rapid economic rebound from the pandemic.
China's BYD to launch a second new EV brand in 2023 -executive
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co will launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023, a senior executive said on Thursday as the automaker expands its range following a year of strong sales.
