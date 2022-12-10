Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.

