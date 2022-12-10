Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
FEMA provides ‘Individual Assistance’ declaration for Flagler County residents for Hurricane Nicole
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration on the evening of Tuesday Dec. 13 for portions of the State of Florida, including Flagler County, that sets into motion Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance to assist county residents with expenses related to Hurricane Nicole. “It feels like a long time...
WESH
Disaster declaration approved for Flagler County following Hurricane Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A disaster declaration was approved for more areas of Florida, including Flagler County, following the recent storm, Nicole. According to Flagler County, residents who were impacted by Nicole can receive assistance from FEMA. "It feels like a long time coming, but at least our residents...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board
When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
palmcoastobserver.com
New year, new dunes: County engineer secures $12.6 million to fund sand for eroded coastline
There are few things that Flagler County residents cherish more than its beaches. Years of hurricanes, high-tides and storms have eroded most, if not all, of the shoreline’s protective dunes. But County Engineer Faith Alkhatib has managed to secure good news for the county’s shoreline:. In January 2023,...
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
YAHOO!
Two NSB residents indicted in multimillion-dollar COVID relief scam
Two New Smyrna Beach residents were arrested Wednesday as part of a scheme in which they used a phony ministry to defraud the Small Business Administration out of millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida. Joshua Edwards and...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast City Council approves Loopers lease for the golf course
The new Palm Coast City Council has approved the lease agreement for "Loopers," the restaurant that will replace the Green Lion at the Palm Harbor Golf Club concession. City Council held a back-to-back workshop and regular business meeting on Tuesday Dec. 13 in lieu of their scheduled Dec. 20 business meeting. At the double meeting, the agreement was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 12, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. In Court: It’s trial week in felony...
villages-news.com
Neighbors fed up with abandoned home with dead owners and HUD mortgage
Neighbors are fed up with an abandoned home in The Villages with dead owners and a HUD mortgage. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Orange County schools ranks in top 10 largest school districts in the US
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is once again listed as the eighth-largest school district for the 2022-2023 school year. Based on the official count from October, OCPS reported 208,788 students. That is the highest number of students since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the...
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
wmfe.org
WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida
Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
palmcoastobserver.com
A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast
A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast, replacing the three-story B. Paul Katz Professional Center. The Wawa will be the second one in the area, after the first opened in 2020 on State Road 100. A site plan application for the new convenience store and gas station was submitted to the City of Palm Coast on Sept. 12.
orangeobserver.com
Disney project will add more than 1,300 units
Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
beckerspayer.com
Florida hospital to cut ties with Cigna, citing $1.3M reimbursement dispute
Titusville, Fla.-based Parrish Healthcare is severing its relationship with Cigna, citing overall financial losses and claiming the health insurer has refused to pay $1.3 million in reimbursements for additional services, the Space Coast Daily reported Dec. 11. The 210-bed acute care hospital will go out of network with Cigna on...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
villages-news.com
Long-troubled property in The Villages could see fines over fallen tree
A seven-day notice to remove a fallen tree from a home on the Historic Side of The Villages was issued Wednesday by the Village Center Community Development District after the property was found in violation of community standards. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and ownership is...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
