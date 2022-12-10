ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

FEMA provides ‘Individual Assistance’ declaration for Flagler County residents for Hurricane Nicole

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration on the evening of Tuesday Dec. 13 for portions of the State of Florida, including Flagler County, that sets into motion Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance to assist county residents with expenses related to Hurricane Nicole. “It feels like a long time...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board

When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast City Council approves Loopers lease for the golf course

The new Palm Coast City Council has approved the lease agreement for "Loopers," the restaurant that will replace the Green Lion at the Palm Harbor Golf Club concession. City Council held a back-to-back workshop and regular business meeting on Tuesday Dec. 13 in lieu of their scheduled Dec. 20 business meeting. At the double meeting, the agreement was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 12, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. In Court: It’s trial week in felony...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida

Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast

A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast, replacing the three-story B. Paul Katz Professional Center. The Wawa will be the second one in the area, after the first opened in 2020 on State Road 100. A site plan application for the new convenience store and gas station was submitted to the City of Palm Coast on Sept. 12.
PALM COAST, FL
orangeobserver.com

Disney project will add more than 1,300 units

Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
beckerspayer.com

Florida hospital to cut ties with Cigna, citing $1.3M reimbursement dispute

Titusville, Fla.-based Parrish Healthcare is severing its relationship with Cigna, citing overall financial losses and claiming the health insurer has refused to pay $1.3 million in reimbursements for additional services, the Space Coast Daily reported Dec. 11. The 210-bed acute care hospital will go out of network with Cigna on...
TITUSVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage

Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL

