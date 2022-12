CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 6-year-old West Virginia girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found OK in Kentucky by state troopers there, according to WCHS. The child, Mila Carf, was in a car that was pulled over by Kentucky state troopers at Winchester, Kentucky, according to WTVQ of Kentucky.

WINCHESTER, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO