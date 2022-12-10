ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

KTLA

Victorville man missing after going hiking 11 days ago

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a Victorville man who has not been seen for 11 days. Hugo Oliver Moralessantamaria, also identified in some reports as Hugo Oliver Santamaria, went hiking on Dec. 2 and has not been heard from since, the SBSD said in a news release. Moralessantamaria, 36, who has […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
4newsplus.com

Caltrans Considers Restoring State Route 39 with Webinar Public Meeting on Dec. 15th

Caltrans is scheduled to host a virtual Public Scoping Meeting on Thursday, December 15th to discuss and consider the reopening of State Route 39. The meeting will be held online from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m and will present 6 proposed options for the project which could restore access and connect Interstate-210 in Azusa to Angeles Crest Highway-2 near Wrightwood.
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified

A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
WEST COVINA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested local man after responding to early morning shots fired along 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local local man after responding to early morning shots fired along the 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School. According to the Barstow Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately...
BARSTOW, CA
vvng.com

Dozens of shots were fired at illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after dozens of rounds were fired at an illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto. It happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:02 pm, in the 7400 block of Pansy Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said the unknown suspects pulled up in front of...
ADELANTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Driver killed after colliding with Cal Fire engine at the scene of a separate crash in Jurupa Valley

A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. None of the firefighters were injured. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause. 
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV

