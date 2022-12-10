Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidaysThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022The HD PostVictorville, CA
KTLA.com
Bus crash in rural San Bernardino County leaves 1 dead, 11 injured
One person is dead and nearly a dozen others were injured after the bus they were riding in overturned and ejected several of them onto the 15 Freeway. The crash happened Tuesday night around 11:35 p.m. near mile marker 126, south of Baker. San Bernardino County Fire Department crews were...
foxla.com
1 killed, 11 injured during bus crash on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County
BAKER, Calif. - One person is dead and 11 others were injured during a bus crash on the I-15 near Baker Tuesday night. Crews with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a collision on Interstate 15 at mile marker 126. Officials say a bus carrying 20 people overturned, ejecting multiple people from inside.
Victorville man missing after going hiking 11 days ago
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a Victorville man who has not been seen for 11 days. Hugo Oliver Moralessantamaria, also identified in some reports as Hugo Oliver Santamaria, went hiking on Dec. 2 and has not been heard from since, the SBSD said in a news release. Moralessantamaria, 36, who has […]
4newsplus.com
Caltrans Considers Restoring State Route 39 with Webinar Public Meeting on Dec. 15th
Caltrans is scheduled to host a virtual Public Scoping Meeting on Thursday, December 15th to discuss and consider the reopening of State Route 39. The meeting will be held online from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m and will present 6 proposed options for the project which could restore access and connect Interstate-210 in Azusa to Angeles Crest Highway-2 near Wrightwood.
Female resident awoken, threatened by home-invasion suspect in Rialto: Sheriff’s Department
A suspected burglar who broke into a home in Rialto and allegedly threatened a female resident Sunday night has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 19300 block of Easton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were sent to the home following a 911 call reporting a man broke in while the […]
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
1 Trapped, Rescued from Ditch After 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA: The Redlands Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the Wabash exit of eastbound 10 Freeway at 1:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle over the side of the freeway with a male occupant trapped. The...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested local man after responding to early morning shots fired along 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local local man after responding to early morning shots fired along the 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School. According to the Barstow Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County, California Woman Pleads Guilty to $2.6 Million Commodity Futures Trading Scheme
December 14, 2022 - A Southern California woman pleaded guilty yesterday to her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors. According to court documents, Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, defrauded at least 28 investors by falsely representing that she...
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Bloomington Warehouse Project
Last month, in a polarizing decision, the San Bernardino Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan. Community members and environmental groups opposed to the park are considering legal action to challenge the decision. The Nov. 15 vote permits the developer, Howard Industrial Partners, to...
vvng.com
Dozens of shots were fired at illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after dozens of rounds were fired at an illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto. It happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:02 pm, in the 7400 block of Pansy Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said the unknown suspects pulled up in front of...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
Driver killed after colliding with Cal Fire engine at the scene of a separate crash in Jurupa Valley
A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. None of the firefighters were injured. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause.
NBC Los Angeles
More Homeowners Getting Dropped by Insurance Companies Due to Wildfire Risk
Cynthia Marino and Dio Lokes are longtime neighbors in a condominium complex in Pomona. Their homeowners insurance company recently dropped them, and pointed to the hills that surround their condos, and said the fire risk is too high. Marino and Lokes said there haven’t been any nearby fires in years.
vvng.com
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
$10K reward offered for info in slaying of Rancho Cucamonga teen at Halloween party
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party. Authorities on Wednesday said two persons of interest, a young man and young woman, are now being sought for questioning in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Robert Plyley. The Alta Loma High School […]
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
