New York City, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Major Energy to pay $1.5M after robbing customers in Brooklyn

You’re sitting at home, there’s an unexpected knock on the door, and it’s an energy salesperson promising you big savings. Except for many Brooklynites, what happened was the opposite — they got ripped off. An energy service company known as Major Energy, which has also operated...
BROOKLYN, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

New York’s ‘biggest industrial development’ tops out

Developer Turnbridge Equities last week celebrated the topping out of what it called the biggest industrial development in New York City: the Bronx Logistics Center (BLC). Work on the 1.3-million-sq-ft “last mile” logistics facility set on a 14.2-acre site is due to finish in the second quarter of next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

West Village townhouse tops Manhattan luxury market

UPDATED, Dec. 12, 2022, 3:15 p.m.: Manhattan’s luxury market notched a bump in activity among signed contracts last week, with asking prices a little closer to Earth. There were 21 signed contracts last week, seven more than the week prior, according to Olshan Realty’s report on properties asking $4 million or more. The most expensive home to enter contract last week was the townhouse at 276 West 11th Street, with an asking price just under $17 million.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park

You have to be high to think you’re getting a $10 pre-roll from Washington Square Park that doesn’t have E. coli in it. According to the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, salmonella, lead and E. coli were shown to be present in almost 40% of cannabis products purchased from unlicensed dispensaries in New York City. In addition to that, all of the tested items failed to comply with the state’s established branding laws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

MTA Looking Into Pee-Smelling Tech for Subway Elevators

This article was originally published on Dec. 13, 2022 at 3pm EDT by THE CITY. The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

New York City’s only refugee shelter is out of space

A seasonably cold and misty day gripped the city early Sunday afternoon. As I looked out my East Village window, I was preparing my desk to conduct an interview, opening my laptop and setting my meeting notes on a looseleaf paper to the side. Outside the school adjacent to my building was a bright blue tarp, draped over a sleeping figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York YIMBY

City Council Approves 10.5-Acre ‘Urban Village’ in East New York, Brooklyn

The New York City Council has approved plans to construct Urban Village, a 10.5-acre mixed-use campus near the East New York waterfront in Brooklyn. The development team includes the Gotham Organization, Monadnock Development, and the Christian Cultural Center, the city’s largest mega church with around 37,000 active members. Located...
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Brooklyn Real Estate Listings Six Months Later: Two Sold, One in Contract, One off the Market

This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Sunset Park, Prospect Lefferts Garden and Park Slope. How did they fare?. While not huge, this Sunset Park co-op with an efficient layout is well proportioned and boasts an entry foyer for a bit of extra space. The one-bedroom retains many of its original prewar features, including moldings, parquet floors and original tile in the kitchen and bathroom. While the unit appears in move-in condition, some new paint and strategic updates could provide some polish. This former Co-op of the Day entered contract in November.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Minimum Wage Increase in NY

Wage increase in NY only certain employees will see.Photo by(@CiydemImages/iStock) The minimum wage in New York is expected to increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20 per hour. The change is expected to take effect on the last day of December 2022 and will be implemented going forward from the first day of January 2023, and beyond until the next rate change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

