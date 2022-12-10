Read full article on original website
Con Edison warns New Yorkers of 2023 price increases
With the start of winter less than one week away, Con Edison is reminding customers to conserve energy during the cold months ahead.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Major Energy to pay $1.5M after robbing customers in Brooklyn
You’re sitting at home, there’s an unexpected knock on the door, and it’s an energy salesperson promising you big savings. Except for many Brooklynites, what happened was the opposite — they got ripped off. An energy service company known as Major Energy, which has also operated...
globalconstructionreview.com
New York’s ‘biggest industrial development’ tops out
Developer Turnbridge Equities last week celebrated the topping out of what it called the biggest industrial development in New York City: the Bronx Logistics Center (BLC). Work on the 1.3-million-sq-ft “last mile” logistics facility set on a 14.2-acre site is due to finish in the second quarter of next year.
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
therealdeal.com
West Village townhouse tops Manhattan luxury market
UPDATED, Dec. 12, 2022, 3:15 p.m.: Manhattan’s luxury market notched a bump in activity among signed contracts last week, with asking prices a little closer to Earth. There were 21 signed contracts last week, seven more than the week prior, according to Olshan Realty’s report on properties asking $4 million or more. The most expensive home to enter contract last week was the townhouse at 276 West 11th Street, with an asking price just under $17 million.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
You have to be high to think you’re getting a $10 pre-roll from Washington Square Park that doesn’t have E. coli in it. According to the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, salmonella, lead and E. coli were shown to be present in almost 40% of cannabis products purchased from unlicensed dispensaries in New York City. In addition to that, all of the tested items failed to comply with the state’s established branding laws.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams reveal 'action plan' serving as roadmap for NYC workers
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an action plan made up of 40 proposals to make New York City the best place to work while serving as a roadmap for the city's future.
NBC New York
MTA Looking Into Pee-Smelling Tech for Subway Elevators
This article was originally published on Dec. 13, 2022 at 3pm EDT by THE CITY. The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council...
Washington Square News
New York City’s only refugee shelter is out of space
A seasonably cold and misty day gripped the city early Sunday afternoon. As I looked out my East Village window, I was preparing my desk to conduct an interview, opening my laptop and setting my meeting notes on a looseleaf paper to the side. Outside the school adjacent to my building was a bright blue tarp, draped over a sleeping figure.
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn
While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.
Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
bkreader.com
A Battle Brews in the City and State Around Raising NYC’s Minimum Wage to $21.25 by 2026
The New York City Council has joined a chorus of voices calling on state lawmakers to increase the stagnant hourly minimum wage, as New York’s $15 minimum continues to lag behind other states and the cost of living continues to go up. However, attempts to raise the minimum wage...
NYC DOB investigating Ocean Breeze properties bought out after Sandy after residents air concerns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Buildings (DOB) has opened an investigation into a string of Ocean Breeze properties that were previously bought out after Hurricane Sandy ravaged the area. The lots, located in the vicinity of Slater Boulevard and Quincy Avenue, were observed by the Advance/SILive.com...
New York YIMBY
City Council Approves 10.5-Acre ‘Urban Village’ in East New York, Brooklyn
The New York City Council has approved plans to construct Urban Village, a 10.5-acre mixed-use campus near the East New York waterfront in Brooklyn. The development team includes the Gotham Organization, Monadnock Development, and the Christian Cultural Center, the city’s largest mega church with around 37,000 active members. Located...
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Real Estate Listings Six Months Later: Two Sold, One in Contract, One off the Market
This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Sunset Park, Prospect Lefferts Garden and Park Slope. How did they fare?. While not huge, this Sunset Park co-op with an efficient layout is well proportioned and boasts an entry foyer for a bit of extra space. The one-bedroom retains many of its original prewar features, including moldings, parquet floors and original tile in the kitchen and bathroom. While the unit appears in move-in condition, some new paint and strategic updates could provide some polish. This former Co-op of the Day entered contract in November.
NYC Council member finds dozens of shops illegally selling pot in Manhattan
The council member found the state's drive to raise tax revenue from marijuana is creating some real problems.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Minimum Wage Increase in NY
Wage increase in NY only certain employees will see.Photo by(@CiydemImages/iStock) The minimum wage in New York is expected to increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20 per hour. The change is expected to take effect on the last day of December 2022 and will be implemented going forward from the first day of January 2023, and beyond until the next rate change.
