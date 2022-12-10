Read full article on original website
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year old man from Laddonia, MO.Information about the crash can be found The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Elderly Audrain County man dies after he pulls into path of oncoming truck
An Audrain County man dies when two pickup trucks collide about five miles south of Mexico. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Harold Troesser, 84, of Laddonia, was driving on Route HH late Wednesday afternoon when he pulled onto Highway 54, failing to yield to an oncoming truck. Troesser was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash shut down Highway 54 in Cole County, near Eugene
EDIT: As of 3:09 pm Tuesday, the lanes are back open to traffic. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a rollover crash closed down one lane of Highway 54 in Cole County on Tuesday. According to a tweet from Troop F at 1:34 pm, the crash is east of the...
2 children dead after late-night apartment fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two children are dead after an apartment fire in Columbia. Someone called the Columbia Fire Department to a fire around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr, Jr. said fire investigators notified Columbia Public School officials about the...
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia
Two people are hospitalized after a rollover crash in Columbia. Firefighters say they were called to eastbound I-70 near the West Boulevard exit around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. They say they found a single vehicle resting on its top on the side of the road. Two people were taken to the...
Two people die in overnight Columbia fire
COLUMBIA — Two people died in a fire early Wednesday morning in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around 1:25 AM in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. The identities of the victims have not been released. Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr,...
Crash on Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City causes afternoon traffic jam
Drivers on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City experience delays on their evening commute. The Jefferson City Police Department reported that a multi-vehicle injury accident backed up traffic on the bridge around 4:00 Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic was down to one lane due to the crash, but traffic in both directions was backed up.
Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County
More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries
A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
One injured in Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person was shot and a suspect arrested in Hannibal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hannibal Police Department. Police were called around 12:37 p.m. to the 1600 block of Booker Street for a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed...
Authorities continue to search for missing Gasconade County teen after one is found
Authorities in Gasconade County continue to search for one of two missing teenage girls, after one is found. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they were seeking assistance finding Jersey Reynolds, 17, and Brooklyn Reynolds, 14, both of Owensville. The two left their home Saturday night, driving a 1998 gray Honda Accord. They were headed to a relative’s home but never arrived.
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
CoMo Man Arrested After Running From Pettis County Deputies
Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him...
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
Auburn, Ill., man arrested after six-week investigation into theft from farm implement dealer in Pike County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A six-week criminal investigation of the theft of equipment from a local farm implement dealer resulted in the Nov. 25 arrest of an Auburn, Ill., man who had committed other crimes in three other states. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted Oct. 11 about the...
Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen
Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards said Monday that his department is still trying to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Dec. 4. The post Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City police officer attacked by dog while attempting narcotics arrest
Charges are pending against a man who gave his dogs a command to attack a Jefferson City police officer. Officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street last night around 5 p.m. The caller asked that a man and his two dogs be removed from the premises. The...
Hannibal Man Charged with 2nd Degree Assault in Shooting Case
A 23-year-old Hannibal man is in custody as he is alleged to have been involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that 23-year-old Hannibal resident Brendon J. Garrelts has been charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. This is the result of an investigation where police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Booker in Hannibal to the report of a shooting. They found a 60-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and has now been transferred to another according to the release.
Clarence woman injured in crash
CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
