East Lansing, MI

Gallery: Best photos from Michigan State hockey's win over Michigan

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
Michigan State hockey picked up a massive victory on Friday night, defeating Michigan in front of a sold out crowd at Munn Arena.

It was head coach Adam Nightingale’s first game against the in-state rival, and with the win, Nightingale became the first coach in Michigan State hockey history to defeat the Wolverines in his first attempt.

The Spartans were able to secure a 2-1 victory on Friday, continuing the strong momentum the program is building on.

Check out some of the best photo’s from the win:

