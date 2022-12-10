Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Deshaun Watson news
When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they likely hoped that they were getting one of the most talented and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, like he was during his time with the Houston Texans. But through his first couple of games with the team, he has certainly not been that.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago
Dallas Cowboys great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is the latest victim of NASCAR's broken business model and part of a lawsuit trying to recover millions of dollars. The post NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to sneak into the College Football Playoff, but it now seems like they will be without a big offensive weapon in their CFP semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson took to social media on Tuesday, revealing that he will...
Financial Terms of Deion Sanders’s Colorado Contract Revealed
The new Buffaloes coach received the largest financial package in the history of the CU football program.
Cowboys Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Dallas Cowboys made a move to acquire a veteran wide receiver on Monday - but it's not Odell Beckham. Dallas has signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday afternoon. Hilton adds depth to a Cowboys wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also added...
Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury
As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Latest news suggests one Vols player with eligibility remaining won’t be back at UT in 2023
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in January. Wright, who started at right tackle this season for the Vols, has one more year of college eligibility remaining (his COVID year). The Huntington, WV native hasn’t made an announcement...
NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news
The Dallas Cowboys learned on Monday that they’d be without a key contributor for the rest of the season. Offensive lineman Terence Steele is done for the season. The Cowboys‘ worst fears were realized about Steele after he was injured in Sunday’s contest against the Houston Texans. An MRI revealed that undrafted former Texas Tech Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach 'needs a miracle' after shock medical emergency
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was taken to the hospital Sunday following a “critical” medical emergency.
6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback
Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
thecomeback.com
LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision
LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
Report: NBC's Maria Taylor Making Significant Job Change
Maria Taylor is returning to college football. NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for Big Ten coverage next fall, the New York Post reported. The 35-year-old will continue as the lead host of the network's NFL studio show, "Football Night in America," on Sundays. ...
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
Hear Lincoln Riley’s Incredible Story About Mike Leach Talking To A Complete Stranger On The Phone For 90 Minutes
Last night, the college football world was left in shock after it was revealed that legendary college football coach, and current head coach at Mississippi State Mike Leach had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack. Leach is currently in critical condition, and according to...
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 8