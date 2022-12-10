ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Deshaun Watson news

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they likely hoped that they were getting one of the most talented and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, like he was during his time with the Houston Texans. But through his first couple of games with the team, he has certainly not been that.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
Sportscasting

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago

Dallas Cowboys great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is the latest victim of NASCAR's broken business model and part of a lawsuit trying to recover millions of dollars. The post NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible Ohio State news

The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to sneak into the College Football Playoff, but it now seems like they will be without a big offensive weapon in their CFP semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson took to social media on Tuesday, revealing that he will...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to acquire a veteran wide receiver on Monday - but it's not Odell Beckham. Dallas has signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday afternoon. Hilton adds depth to a Cowboys wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also added...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury

As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news

The Dallas Cowboys learned on Monday that they’d be without a key contributor for the rest of the season. Offensive lineman Terence Steele is done for the season. The Cowboys‘ worst fears were realized about Steele after he was injured in Sunday’s contest against the Houston Texans. An MRI revealed that undrafted former Texas Tech Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback

Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
RALEIGH, NC
thecomeback.com

LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS

