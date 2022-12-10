Read full article on original website
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at...
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated...
Coyotes face the Islanders in a non-conference matchup
New York Islanders (17-12-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders face off in a non-conference matchup. Arizona has a 3-2-1 record in home games and a 9-14-4 record overall. The Coyotes are...
Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win
Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime. The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the...
Cleveland 105, Dallas 90
CLEVELAND (105) E.Mobley 5-9 4-4 14, Stevens 8-15 1-2 18, Allen 6-7 2-2 14, Garland 4-11 3-3 12, Mitchell 13-20 2-2 34, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-4 0-0 0, Okoro 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 4-10 3-6 11, Neto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 15-19 105.
Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to break 6-game slide
Atlanta Hawks (14-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its six-game skid when the Hornets play Atlanta. The Hornets are 3-5 in division matchups. Charlotte is fifth in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Mason...
Sacramento 124, Toronto 123
Percentages: FG .484, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 17-46, .370 (Monk 5-10, Davis 5-12, Fox 4-8, Murray 2-8, Lyles 1-2, Mitchell 0-2, H.Barnes 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis, Murray, Sabonis). Turnovers: 15 (Sabonis 5, Davis 4, Fox 3, Metu, Mitchell, Monk). Steals: 3 (Fox, Murray,...
Insider: Why disappointing Colts running game has chance to finish strong
INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps no element of the Colts has fallen further than the running game this season. The big reasons, bigger than the ground game, were all areas that have been problems in the past, and Indianapolis came up far short in its efforts to improve the quarterback instability, the pass protection, the...
Denver 141, Washington 128
WASHINGTON (128) Avdija 4-7 0-0 9, Kuzma 9-16 2-6 24, Gibson 2-5 3-4 8, Kispert 6-10 0-0 16, Morris 7-11 2-3 20, Gill 3-4 0-0 6, Gafford 5-10 1-1 11, Barton 7-15 4-7 22, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 5-12 1-2 12. Totals 48-91 13-23 128. DENVER (141) Brown 5-6...
Orlando 135, Atlanta 124
ATLANTA (124) Hunter 6-14 9-10 25, Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Capela 8-10 0-0 16, Griffin 6-9 0-0 15, Young 6-15 6-7 19, Okongwu 4-8 7-8 15, Culver 1-2 0-0 2, J.Holiday 1-1 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 6-14 2-2 17, Forrest 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 44-88 24-27 124. ORLANDO (135) Banchero 6-16...
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota121—4 First Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 6 (Spurgeon, Steel), 14:37 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dumba 3 (Eriksson Ek, Greenway), 8:02. 3, Detroit, Soderblom 3 (Erne), 18:41. 4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 10 (Kaprizov), 18:57. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 7 (Foligno), 19:18 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 2-10-5_17. Minnesota 7-11-4_22. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of...
Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108
Percentages: FG .430, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 24-56, .429 (Herro 9-17, D.Robinson 4-8, Lowry 4-9, Dedmon 2-4, Oladipo 2-5, Strus 2-7, Martin 1-5, Highsmith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dedmon). Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 5, Martin 3, Oladipo 2, D.Robinson, Herro, Highsmith, Lowry). Steals: 9 (Oladipo...
Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champion...
Denver 85, Colorado Christian 74
COLORADO CHRISTIAN (1-2) Egodotaye 5-7 0-0 10, Gallant 7-8 3-3 20, Hecht 0-6 2-2 2, McDonald 1-7 3-3 5, Woodberry 1-4 0-0 3, Bento 5-7 0-0 10, Reichart 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Duft 1-4 0-0 3, Zeil 0-2 0-0 0, St. Germain 1-5 0-0 3, Kon 5-6 0-1 10. Totals 30-65 8-9 74.
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2
Second Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 10 (DeBrincat, Zaitsev), 1:28. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 8 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:41 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 13 (Batherson, DeBrincat), 8:02 (pp). Third Period_4, Montreal, Dach 5 (Evans, Slafkovsky), 8:05. 5, Montreal, Dvorak 6 (Suzuki, Dadonov), 13:12. Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-3-12_25. Ottawa 6-16-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3;...
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
Percentages: FG .419, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Edwards 2-7, Nowell 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Garza 0-1, Anderson 0-2, McDaniels 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Moore Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Nowell 4, Anderson 3, Gobert 3, Moore Jr., Reid).
Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60
GREEN BAY (6-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Schreiber 3-7, Levy 1-6, Genke 1-2, Hartwig 0-1, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-2, McNeal 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Schreiber 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hartwig 2, Levy 2, McNeal 2, Butler 1, Koenig 1, Kondrakiewicz 1, Schiltz 1) Steals: 4 (Butler...
FLORIDA 82, OHIO 48
Percentages: FG .314, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (A.Brown 2-4, Hunter 1-4, Roderick 0-1, Clayton 0-2, M.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wiznitzer). Turnovers: 12 (Hadaway 2, Hunter 2, Sheldon 2, A.Brown, Baker, Clayton, James, M.Brown, Wiznitzer). Steals: 10 (M.Brown 2, Roderick 2, Baker,...
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134
DETROIT (141) Bogdanovic 8-19 5-6 24, Stewart 8-10 1-2 19, Duren 2-8 3-4 7, Hayes 9-19 2-5 25, Ivey 5-9 3-4 13, Bagley III 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 2-6 0-1 5, Knox II 4-6 6-6 17, Burks 8-12 7-8 27, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 27-36 141. CHARLOTTE (134)
