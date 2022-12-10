ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.  The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Coyotes face the Islanders in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (17-12-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders face off in a non-conference matchup. Arizona has a 3-2-1 record in home games and a 9-14-4 record overall. The Coyotes are...
ELMONT, NY
Porterville Recorder

Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win

Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime. The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

CLEVELAND (105) E.Mobley 5-9 4-4 14, Stevens 8-15 1-2 18, Allen 6-7 2-2 14, Garland 4-11 3-3 12, Mitchell 13-20 2-2 34, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-4 0-0 0, Okoro 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 4-10 3-6 11, Neto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 15-19 105.
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to break 6-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (14-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its six-game skid when the Hornets play Atlanta. The Hornets are 3-5 in division matchups. Charlotte is fifth in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Mason...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 124, Toronto 123

Percentages: FG .484, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 17-46, .370 (Monk 5-10, Davis 5-12, Fox 4-8, Murray 2-8, Lyles 1-2, Mitchell 0-2, H.Barnes 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis, Murray, Sabonis). Turnovers: 15 (Sabonis 5, Davis 4, Fox 3, Metu, Mitchell, Monk). Steals: 3 (Fox, Murray,...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 141, Washington 128

WASHINGTON (128) Avdija 4-7 0-0 9, Kuzma 9-16 2-6 24, Gibson 2-5 3-4 8, Kispert 6-10 0-0 16, Morris 7-11 2-3 20, Gill 3-4 0-0 6, Gafford 5-10 1-1 11, Barton 7-15 4-7 22, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 5-12 1-2 12. Totals 48-91 13-23 128. DENVER (141) Brown 5-6...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

ATLANTA (124) Hunter 6-14 9-10 25, Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Capela 8-10 0-0 16, Griffin 6-9 0-0 15, Young 6-15 6-7 19, Okongwu 4-8 7-8 15, Culver 1-2 0-0 2, J.Holiday 1-1 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 6-14 2-2 17, Forrest 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 44-88 24-27 124. ORLANDO (135) Banchero 6-16...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota121—4 First Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 6 (Spurgeon, Steel), 14:37 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dumba 3 (Eriksson Ek, Greenway), 8:02. 3, Detroit, Soderblom 3 (Erne), 18:41. 4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 10 (Kaprizov), 18:57. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 7 (Foligno), 19:18 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 2-10-5_17. Minnesota 7-11-4_22. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108

Percentages: FG .430, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 24-56, .429 (Herro 9-17, D.Robinson 4-8, Lowry 4-9, Dedmon 2-4, Oladipo 2-5, Strus 2-7, Martin 1-5, Highsmith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dedmon). Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 5, Martin 3, Oladipo 2, D.Robinson, Herro, Highsmith, Lowry). Steals: 9 (Oladipo...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Denver 85, Colorado Christian 74

COLORADO CHRISTIAN (1-2) Egodotaye 5-7 0-0 10, Gallant 7-8 3-3 20, Hecht 0-6 2-2 2, McDonald 1-7 3-3 5, Woodberry 1-4 0-0 3, Bento 5-7 0-0 10, Reichart 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Duft 1-4 0-0 3, Zeil 0-2 0-0 0, St. Germain 1-5 0-0 3, Kon 5-6 0-1 10. Totals 30-65 8-9 74.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 10 (DeBrincat, Zaitsev), 1:28. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 8 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:41 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 13 (Batherson, DeBrincat), 8:02 (pp). Third Period_4, Montreal, Dach 5 (Evans, Slafkovsky), 8:05. 5, Montreal, Dvorak 6 (Suzuki, Dadonov), 13:12. Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-3-12_25. Ottawa 6-16-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3;...
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

Percentages: FG .419, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Edwards 2-7, Nowell 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Garza 0-1, Anderson 0-2, McDaniels 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Moore Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Nowell 4, Anderson 3, Gobert 3, Moore Jr., Reid).
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60

GREEN BAY (6-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Schreiber 3-7, Levy 1-6, Genke 1-2, Hartwig 0-1, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-2, McNeal 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Schreiber 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hartwig 2, Levy 2, McNeal 2, Butler 1, Koenig 1, Kondrakiewicz 1, Schiltz 1) Steals: 4 (Butler...
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA 82, OHIO 48

Percentages: FG .314, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (A.Brown 2-4, Hunter 1-4, Roderick 0-1, Clayton 0-2, M.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wiznitzer). Turnovers: 12 (Hadaway 2, Hunter 2, Sheldon 2, A.Brown, Baker, Clayton, James, M.Brown, Wiznitzer). Steals: 10 (M.Brown 2, Roderick 2, Baker,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 141, Charlotte 134

DETROIT (141) Bogdanovic 8-19 5-6 24, Stewart 8-10 1-2 19, Duren 2-8 3-4 7, Hayes 9-19 2-5 25, Ivey 5-9 3-4 13, Bagley III 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 2-6 0-1 5, Knox II 4-6 6-6 17, Burks 8-12 7-8 27, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 27-36 141. CHARLOTTE (134)
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy