East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football offers Liberty DL transfer

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Michigan State has sent out an offer to Dre Butler, a transfer from Liberty University. Butler is a 6-foot-5, 300 pound lineman that projects to the defensive tackle position.

Butler began his collegiate career at Independence Community College, before enrolling at Auburn and then transferring to Liberty.

At Independence, Butler was a beast, securing 66 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. In two years at Auburn, Butler had 20 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack. In his one season at Liberty he finished with 22 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Butler would be a great depth addition to Michigan State’s defensive line.

