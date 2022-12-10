Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA 82, OHIO 48
Percentages: FG .314, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (A.Brown 2-4, Hunter 1-4, Roderick 0-1, Clayton 0-2, M.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wiznitzer). Turnovers: 12 (Hadaway 2, Hunter 2, Sheldon 2, A.Brown, Baker, Clayton, James, M.Brown, Wiznitzer). Steals: 10 (M.Brown 2, Roderick 2, Baker,...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 103, Miami (Ohio) 76
MIAMI (OHIO) (4-6) Mirambeaux 5-9 6-7 16, Lairy 6-11 6-6 20, Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Safford 5-11 2-2 14, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 3-4 1-2 9, Mabrey 1-5 4-4 7, Morris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 19-21 76. CINCINNATI (7-4) Lakhin 6-7 2-2 14, Adams-Woods 3-5 2-2 9, Davenport...
Porterville Recorder
Coastal Carolina 87, South Dakota 86
COASTAL CAROLINA (6-4) Likayi 1-3 0-0 2, Mostafa 9-14 7-7 25, Abraham 1-2 0-0 3, J.Brown 5-15 8-8 19, Uduje 5-11 2-2 13, L.Brown 5-9 0-0 14, Nichols 3-5 3-3 9, Daye 0-4 2-4 2, Basey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 22-24 87. SOUTH DAKOTA (5-7) Kamateros 5-12 4-4 17,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 Arizona 89, Texas Southern 55
ARIZONA (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.377, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Martinez 1-1, Fields 1-2, Loville 1-2, Pueyo 1-3, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Hylton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Martinez 2) Turnovers: 20 (Nnaji 4, Hylton 3, Pellington 3, Fields 2, Gilbert 2, Loville 2, Pueyo 2, Reese 2)
Porterville Recorder
NO. 19 AUBURN 72, GEORGIA STATE 64
Percentages: FG .379, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brooks 2-2, Tucker 1-1, Odom 1-3, E.Johnson 1-7, Hudson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Scott). Turnovers: 13 (Brooks 5, Odom 3, E.Johnson 2, Hudson 2, Tucker). Steals: 4 (Brooks, E.Johnson, Hudson, Odom). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-9) Greene 2-9 2-2 7, Plet 0-2 0-0 0, Doss 8-18 1-2 18, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Milton 8-18 2-3 19, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Virden 2-8 0-0 6, Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 5-7 56. MINNESOTA (5-6) Battle...
Action News Jax
UCLA gets approval from California regents to join Big Ten
LOS ANGELES — UCLA is officially heading to the Big Ten Conference after the University of California Board of Regents voted to approve the move. The regents approved the move by an 11-5 vote during a special meeting Wednesday to allow the Bruins to leave the Pacific-12 Conference, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Porterville Recorder
Louisville 94, W. Kentucky 83
W. KENTUCKY (8-2) Hamilton 7-13 3-4 20, Sharp 3-3 0-0 6, Akot 5-13 1-2 12, Frampton 3-10 0-0 9, McKnight 11-22 3-3 25, Lander 3-7 0-0 8, Rawls 0-1 1-2 1, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-70 8-11 83. LOUISVILLE (1-9) Curry 3-5 4-4 10, Huntley-Hatfield...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
Percentages: FG .419, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Edwards 2-7, Nowell 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Garza 0-1, Anderson 0-2, McDaniels 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Moore Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Nowell 4, Anderson 3, Gobert 3, Moore Jr., Reid).
Porterville Recorder
Denver 141, Washington 128
Percentages: FG .527, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 19-39, .487 (Kispert 4-6, Morris 4-7, Barton 4-8, Kuzma 4-8, Avdija 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Gill 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gafford 2, Gibson, Goodwin, Kispert). Turnovers: 13 (Barton 5, Kuzma 3, Avdija 2, Goodwin 2, Gafford).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, JACKSON STATE 59
Percentages: FG .460, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (C.Young 7-11, Evans 0-3, T.Young 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Turnovers: 17 (Evans 5, Hunt 3, C.Young 2, Cook 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, J.Jones). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, J.Jones 2, Adams, C.Young, Cook, Evans, T.Young). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108
Percentages: FG .430, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 24-56, .429 (Herro 9-17, D.Robinson 4-8, Lowry 4-9, Dedmon 2-4, Oladipo 2-5, Strus 2-7, Martin 1-5, Highsmith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dedmon). Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 5, Martin 3, Oladipo 2, D.Robinson, Herro, Highsmith, Lowry). Steals: 9 (Oladipo...
Porterville Recorder
UCF 72, OLE MISS 61
Percentages: FG .443, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Kelly 3-4, Johnson 2-7, Horton 1-3, Ta.Hendricks 1-3, Sylla 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ta.Hendricks 3, Durr). Turnovers: 10 (Suggs 3, Johnson 2, Durr, Kelly, Sylla, Ta.Hendricks, Young). Steals: 8 (Kelly 3, Johnson 2, Durr, Horton,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 64, EASTERN KENTUCKY 61
Percentages: FG .379, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Blanton 3-4, Jackson 1-1, Comer 1-2, Buttry 1-3, Moreno 1-3, Robb 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 3, Wardy 2). Turnovers: 10 (Blanton 3, Robb 2, Walker 2, Comer, Kapiti, Moreno). Steals: 9 (Blanton 2, Ukomadu...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60
GREEN BAY (6-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Schreiber 3-7, Levy 1-6, Genke 1-2, Hartwig 0-1, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-2, McNeal 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Schreiber 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hartwig 2, Levy 2, McNeal 2, Butler 1, Koenig 1, Kondrakiewicz 1, Schiltz 1) Steals: 4 (Butler...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 85, Colorado Christian 74
COLORADO CHRISTIAN (1-2) Egodotaye 5-7 0-0 10, Gallant 7-8 3-3 20, Hecht 0-6 2-2 2, McDonald 1-7 3-3 5, Woodberry 1-4 0-0 3, Bento 5-7 0-0 10, Reichart 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Duft 1-4 0-0 3, Zeil 0-2 0-0 0, St. Germain 1-5 0-0 3, Kon 5-6 0-1 10. Totals 30-65 8-9 74.
Porterville Recorder
CHARLESTON 65, STETSON 60
Percentages: FG .472, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Panzo 2-3, Swenson 2-4, Brown 2-6, J.Smith 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Oglesby 0-1, Blackmon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Smith 2, Diawara, Panzo). Turnovers: 12 (Diawara 3, Brown 2, Peek 2, Tumblin 2, Harrison, Oglesby, Swenson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
VCU 70, RADFORD 62
Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smith 2-6, Ezeakudo 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Yamazaki 1-2, Giles 1-4, Jeffers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Archer 2, Jules, Niang). Turnovers: 16 (Antoine 3, Giles 3, Jeffers 3, Ezeakudo 2, Archer, Koureissi, Niang, Smith, Yamazaki). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134
Percentages: FG .516, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 18-40, .450 (Hayes 5-11, Burks 4-6, Knox II 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-9, Stewart 2-3, Bey 1-4, Ivey 0-1, Joseph 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Duren 3, Knox II 2, Stewart 2, Burks). Turnovers: 15 (Joseph 4, Duren 3, Hayes...
