FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mymixfm.com
Clay County Sheriff provides details on SR 59 incident
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a...
mymixfm.com
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
mymixfm.com
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread of bird flu among commercial turkey populations in the Wabash Valley. According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the flock was determined to be at high risk for exposure to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly called bird flu.
mymixfm.com
Is the Wabash Valley experiencing a ‘tripledemic’?
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There have been nationwide concerns of a tripledemic. With cases of Covid, RSV, and flu rising across the country. Wednesday we checked in with the Vigo County Health Department to learn what they’re seeing locally. Public health educator Shelby Jackson says it’s not...
mymixfm.com
Officials weigh $3 billion investment into Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – $3 billion worth of investment could come to Sullivan County. Sullivan County Commissioners approved economic development agreements with five solar companies and one power plant that combines for over $3 billion worth of investment. Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said that these are exciting...
