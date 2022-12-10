ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sent a letter to the state Supreme Court in which she has requested a rule change to Alabama’s capital punishment law. The move comes after Ivey ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the execution protocols in the state following several recently...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Lawmaker one month from introducing new exhibition driving bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After more than a dozen were injured in an exhibition driving episode Friday, a local lawmaker is close to introducing a bill to curb the behavior. A total of 16 people were hurt on John Rogers Drive, when a driver burning donuts collided with another car in a drag race, police said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
wvtm13.com

Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
ASHVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey bans TikTok app from official state devices

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. The governor sent a memo to the heads of all state agencies informing them of this cyber security action. Ivey believes this move can help protect...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Statewide groups push for change to pistol permit reimbursement in 2023 session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Statewide groups are pushing for legislation next session to restore funding to sheriff’s offices that have lost revenue due to the new permitless concealed carry law passed this year. While the law doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2023, some counties have already reported significant revenue losses according to Association of […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday

The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy