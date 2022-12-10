Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sent a letter to the state Supreme Court in which she has requested a rule change to Alabama’s capital punishment law. The move comes after Ivey ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the execution protocols in the state following several recently...
WSFA
Ivey asks Alabama Supreme Court to change rule affecting execution protocol
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is asking the Alabama Supreme Court to amend court rules to change the state’s execution protocols. The change would extend the amount of time given for an execution to be carried out and improve the administration of capital punishment in Alabama, Ivey’s office said.
Company in Alabama owned by West Virginia governor’s family fined nearly $1M
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in fines. The Justice family businesses include a plant known as Bluestone Coke in Birmingham, Alabama, which the Jefferson County Alabama Board of Health has issued a $925,000 fine against […]
WSFA
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
Alabama doctor allegedly lifted patient’s drape, inappropriately touched hospital employee
An Alabaster doctor’s medical license has been suspended for “unprofessional conduct” after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriately touched a hospital employee on one occasion and inappropriately lifted the drape of a patient on another.
wvtm13.com
Lawmaker one month from introducing new exhibition driving bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After more than a dozen were injured in an exhibition driving episode Friday, a local lawmaker is close to introducing a bill to curb the behavior. A total of 16 people were hurt on John Rogers Drive, when a driver burning donuts collided with another car in a drag race, police said.
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
WALA-TV FOX10
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
wvtm13.com
Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey bans TikTok app from official state devices
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. The governor sent a memo to the heads of all state agencies informing them of this cyber security action. Ivey believes this move can help protect...
Alabama teen who dropped dead at high school had four drugs in system
An Alabama teen who dropped dead last month at his high school while four friends also fell ill, but survived, had multiple drugs in his system when he died, police and school officials said Wednesday. The dead teen was identified as Trumaine Mitchell, 16. His identity was not publicly released...
wtvy.com
Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
Police In Alabama Look For Man Who Tried To Abduct Child
This is a sick world and nothing surprises me anymore. Now, we have a mom that noticed a man that set off her internal alarms because he was acting strange. Parents are blessed with this gift of the ability to sense that something is just off. That same man tried...
Statewide groups push for change to pistol permit reimbursement in 2023 session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Statewide groups are pushing for legislation next session to restore funding to sheriff’s offices that have lost revenue due to the new permitless concealed carry law passed this year. While the law doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2023, some counties have already reported significant revenue losses according to Association of […]
Governor Ivey bans TikTok on state devices, network
TikTok, the most popular app on the Internet, is banned on State of Alabama devices and the state's network, according to a new memo from Governor Kay Ivey.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday
The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
