ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars activate OLB K'Lavon Chaisson off injured reserve

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYNJE_0jeMpO2H00

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is back on the team’s active roster after a stint on the team’s injured reserve.

On Saturday, the Jaguars announced the move, just over two weeks after Chaisson was designated to return. The 2020 first-round pick landed on the injured reserve in October due to a meniscus injury.

The Jaguars are in desperate need of some pass rushing help as they rank 30th in the NFL in sacks through the first 13 weeks of the season. Chaisson may not provide much relief, though, as the highly-touted draft prospect has managed only two sacks in 35 career games.

In four games earlier this season, Chaisson played only 31 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles with no quarterback hits.

Jacksonville had an open spot on the active roster after waiving running back Darrell Henderson on Friday. The team also announced that linebacker Ty Summers has been elevated from the practice squad with rookie Chad Muma set to miss the team’s Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Earlier in the week, I offered up the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to really clean house this offseason as far as the coaching staff goes. I also gave the one caveat that I don’t include head coach Mike Tomlin among those coaches that need to go. This prompted some interesting conversation from the “fire Tomlin” crowd so we will humor you all with five guys who could be potential replacements for Tomlin if the team lets him go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal

LSU sophomore safety Derrick Davis Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal. Davis was considered the No. 1 safety in the nation coming out of high school in 2021 by ESPN. He played at Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Davis committed to LSU over Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals place QB Kyler Murray, WR Rondale Moore on IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves on Wednesday, including the ending of two players’ season, barring a miraculous turnaround and unlikely trip to the postseason. The Cardinals announced that quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Rondale Moore were placed on injured reserve. Players on IR must miss...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy