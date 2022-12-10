Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000. The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will start taking applications on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
1 person dead after house fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:20 a.m.) Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 63-year-old Sue Murdock died in the house fire. According to the sheriff, Murdock lived alone. UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:56 p.m.): Fire officials on the scene in Putnam County say a person died after a house fire on Harmons Creek Road. UPDATE […]
PHOTOS: Structure fire closes Main Street in Fayette County
UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire. Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a neighboring building, after receiving a call for a structure fire on Main Street, at 3:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022. The fire was […]
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:12 P.M. Dec. 13, 2022) – The South Charleston Police Department says a pedestrian struck by a vehicle this afternoon was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. SCPD says the driver is not expected to face criminal charges in the incident. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after being struck […]
wfxrtv.com
Friends, classmates remember West Virginia man shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Friends and classmates of Nitro High School graduate, Doug Lewis, remember him as upbeat and someone you could count on. The Lawrenceville Police Department in Georgia says Lewis was shot by Allen Tayeh. Lewis was allegedly a lawyer for Tayeh’s ex-wife during their divorce hearings.
Veteran-owned dog grooming and boarding business comes to Hurricane, West Virginia
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A brand new, state-of-the-art dog grooming and boarding facility has opened in Hurricane. On Monday, Lucky Dog K9 and City of Hurricane officials held a ribbon cutting for the new business at 2902 Putnam Ave. Lucky Dog K9 offers full-service dog grooming and boarding. The City of Hurricane says a daycare […]
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking man seen in Kenna, West Virginia, area
KENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is looking for the man pictured below. JCSO says they want to question the man about a theft and destruction incident that occurred in the area of Kenna, West Virginia. JCSO asks anyone with information to call their office at (304) 373-2290 or […]
Man charged after elderly person carjacked in Charleston, West Virginia, leads to police chase
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2022, at 10:43 a.m.): The Charleston Police Department has identified a man accused in a carjacking Tuesday, Dec. 13 as Shannon Rogers, 45, of Charleston. Rogers faces charges of Grand Larceny Auto and Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, police say. According to the CPD, officers responded to the One Stop at 129 Lee […]
Name released of man who died after fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, at 2:35 p.m.): Officials released the name of the man who died after a home fire on Madison Street in Charleston Sunday. The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) says they removed Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, of Charleston, from the burned residence and took him to Charleston Area Medical Center. He later died […]
350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
wchsnetwork.com
CFD release fire victim’s name
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fire investigators in Charleston say the man who died in a Sunday morning fire was a homeless resident. The house that caught on fire on Madison Street was supposed to have been vacant. Investigators said Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, was pulled from the burning house. He...
WSAZ
Missing teen found overnight
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
Comments / 0