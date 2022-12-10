ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000. The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will start taking applications on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Structure fire closes Main Street in Fayette County

UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire. Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a neighboring building, after receiving a call for a structure fire on Main Street, at 3:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022. The fire was […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

CFD release fire victim’s name

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fire investigators in Charleston say the man who died in a Sunday morning fire was a homeless resident. The house that caught on fire on Madison Street was supposed to have been vacant. Investigators said Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, was pulled from the burning house. He...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Missing teen found overnight

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy