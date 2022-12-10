Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Albany Herald
Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch
The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the...
Albany Herald
QB Desmond Ridder makes debut as Falcons face rival Saints
It has been 14 weeks since the Atlanta Falcons and the visiting New Orleans Saints met in the season opener. The rebuilt Falcons were the better team for much of the game, but the Saints outscored them 17-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-26 in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach.
Albany Herald
Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field
It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs.
Albany Herald
Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals
Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday.
Albany Herald
Fantasy Playoffs: Five Easiest Schedules for Tight Ends
Congratulations! You have made it to the fantasy playoffs! Now, who are you using at tight end?
Albany Herald
Report: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson to enter NFL draft
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN reported Wednesday. He already was scheduled to miss the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury. Simpson is projected as a first-round draft pick.
Albany Herald
2023 NFL Draft: Who Does Todd McShay Project to the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars still have a lot left to play for during the 2022 season. With four weeks to go, the Jaguars just two games behind the first-place Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, meaning it is not quite draft season yet.
Albany Herald
49ers-Seahawks ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 15 Player Props to Target
The Seahawks (7-6) host the 49ers (9-4) for Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The surging Niners have a chance to clinch the NFC West with a victory, and they are favored by 3.5 points at SI Sportsbook. The game total is set at 43.5.
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker, Several Jacksonville Starters Don't Practice Wednesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the biggest home game in years coming up this Sunday. Unfortunately, it also coincides with their biggest injury report of the season.
Albany Herald
Magic clip Hawks for fourth straight win
Franz Wagner led eight Orlando scorers in double figures with 24 points, and the Magic extended their season-long winning streak to four games with a 135-124 defeat of the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Orlando's balanced offense, which featured all five starters scoring at least 16 points, produced both a...
Albany Herald
Ranking the 2022 NFL Head Coach Hires
There are just 32 head coaching gigs available in the NFL, so all of them are desirable. This past year, 10 of these jobs changed hands, tying a league record from 1978, ’97 and 2006.
Albany Herald
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on Wednesday declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Volunteers' bowl game. Hyatt captured the Biletnikoff Award last week, given to the top receiver in the country regardless of position.
