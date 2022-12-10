ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Albany Herald

Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch

The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the...
LANDOVER, MD
Albany Herald

QB Desmond Ridder makes debut as Falcons face rival Saints

It has been 14 weeks since the Atlanta Falcons and the visiting New Orleans Saints met in the season opener. The rebuilt Falcons were the better team for much of the game, but the Saints outscored them 17-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-26 in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field

It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs.
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals

Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Report: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson to enter NFL draft

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN reported Wednesday. He already was scheduled to miss the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury. Simpson is projected as a first-round draft pick.
CLEMSON, SC
Albany Herald

Magic clip Hawks for fourth straight win

Franz Wagner led eight Orlando scorers in double figures with 24 points, and the Magic extended their season-long winning streak to four games with a 135-124 defeat of the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Orlando's balanced offense, which featured all five starters scoring at least 16 points, produced both a...
ORLANDO, FL
Albany Herald

Ranking the 2022 NFL Head Coach Hires

There are just 32 head coaching gigs available in the NFL, so all of them are desirable. This past year, 10 of these jobs changed hands, tying a league record from 1978, ’97 and 2006.
Albany Herald

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on Wednesday declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Volunteers' bowl game. Hyatt captured the Biletnikoff Award last week, given to the top receiver in the country regardless of position.
KNOXVILLE, TN

