Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
WDTV
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr.
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr., 64, of Rivesville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 3, 1958, a son of the late George Holloway, Sr. and Anna Holloway. George attended Grant Town Grade School and graduated from Rivesville High School, where he...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Micki Pauley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Micki Pauley, a personal trainer and owner of Warrior Body, joined First at 4. She talked about staying healthy during the winter, how to feel comfortable at the gym, and if pre-workout is effective. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
Donna Ray McGinnis
Donna Ray McGinnis, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 1, 1951, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Robert Day and Grace (Davis) Day. Donna worked for Chestnut Ridge Center as a CNA. Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Colin L McGinnis of Fairmont; her sons, Brian McGinnis of Huntington, and Jeremy McGinnis of Fairmont; her grandson, Dillion McGinnis; her sister, Patricia Guidish of Delaware; her brothers-in-law, Rodney McGinnis and his wife, Nina of Shinnston and Lonnis McGinnis and his wife, Cheryl of Bridgeport. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Janice G. Thompson; her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Day; and her brother-in-law, Patrick Guidish. Per her request, Donna will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Norway Church of Christ, 182 Norway Road, Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Wright, officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
Maryannia Rebecca Tichenor
Maryannia Rebecca Tichenor, 77, of Fairmont passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on April 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Jennie Kay Salerno and Manuel Davis Snider. Maryannia is survived by her children, Michael Manuel Tichenor and his wife Cheryl and Deborah Ann Hearn; grandchildren, Lance Hearn and his wife Maya and Lindsey Hearn and Tyler Thorne; great grandchildren, Harper Elizabeth Hearn and Laiken Olivia Hearn; and sisters, Penny Kay Koski, Terry Jo Morrison, and Toni Jean Young. In addition to her mother, Maryannia was preceded in death by her husband, Homer “Sonny” Tichenor and daughter, Rhonda Tichenor. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon David Lester officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy
Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy, 96, of Bridgeport passed away December 13, 2022. She was born April 17, 1926, in Swissvale, PA, a daughter of the late John J. Matta and Josephine J Kalup Matta. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Cassidy on June 23,...
WDTV
Greene Turtle donating “Tips for Tots”
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grill in Morgantown is hosting their annual “Tips for Tots”. The restaurants manager Joe Campbell says a little extra money on the end of a customers tab could really make a kids Christmas this year. At the end...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore, the manager of Ember Arts, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about Santa painting with kids this weekend at Ember Arts, last minute Christmas gifts, and “Santa is coming to West Virginia.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 13
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the benefits of a 401k in-service rollover. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Newton June Cowger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Newton June Cowger 76 of Diana passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Newt was born December 13, 1945 in Hacker Valley and was the son of the late Hillard and Lena Simmons Cowger. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Alma Cowger; brother, Denzil Cowger and a sister Lucealie Gillespie. Newt was a jack of all trades, wearing many hats from working as a timber cutter to running heavy machinery on the strip mine and a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, looking for ginseng and enjoyed classic country music. Surviving are his son, Shawn Cowger; brothers, Columbus Cowger and Arnel Cowger; sister, Pauline Joran; two grandchildren, Jacob Cowger and Jessica Cowger; and also his longtime girlfriend Ruth Hines and her son Argul Hines. Service will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Cochran Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Cowger family.
WDTV
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jason Yaeger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Yaeger, the VP of Enrollment Management at Glenville State University, joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about the status of college enrollment in West Virginia, focusing on spring enrollment, and advice for high schoolers looking at colleges. You can watch the full interview...
WDTV
Ralph Edward Culp, Sr.
Ralph Edward Culp, Sr. 97, of Morgantown passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at West Virginia Veteran’s Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. He was born in Kempton, Maryland on September 21, 1925, a son of the late Ira and Jessie Bowman Culp. Ralph proudly served his country in the...
WDTV
13 bridges on I-79 in NCWV to be renovated
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A construction project to renovate 13 different bridges along a 40-mile stretch on Interstate 79 is among 21 contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a...
WDTV
Ralph Junior Cathell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Belington, WV, on, April 8, 1946, a son of the late Ralph and Ola England Cathell.Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williams Cathell, in 2009.He is survived by his daughter, Misty Rapp and husband John of Bridgeport, WV; his sons, Ralph W. Cathell and wife Gloria of New Jersey, and Joe Williams of North View; five grandchildren, Audrey Hill and husband Jake, Krista Huff, Aliyah Cain and husband Dalton, R.J. Cathell, and Reese Albright; three great grandchildren, Peyton, Maci, and Phoenix. Ralph is also survived by one sister, Janet Mulligan of Florida; one brother, John Cathell and wife Charlene of Good Hope, WV; several nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend and neighbor, Danny.In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his infant sister and daughter Melissa Cathell.Ralph was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1964, and was a veteran in the U.S. Army. He loved working on old cars, gardening, canning, but above all he loved his grandchildren. He loved nothing more than a cup of coffee and the warm sunshine on his face.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Settles presiding. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery in Belington.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WVU Dance Team
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bella and Courtney with the WVU Dance Team joined First at 4. They talked about upcoming events, the work that goes into being a dance athlete, and where to find them on social media. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
Woman transported after rollover crash in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital on Tuesday following a rollover crash. Deputies responded to the rollover crash on Adolph Rd. and arrived on scene to find a grey Ford Focus in the middle of the road upside down, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTV
Arrest made in last month’s downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he shot another man multiple times in downtown Morgantown last month. 18-year-old Nyqwan McCargo, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, shot at another man after leaving a High Street nightclub on Nov. 5 around 1:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
Crews battle house fire in Marshall County
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for a house fire in Marshall County. Officials say the fire started in a basement of 210 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Dale. The call came in at 1:03 am and was contained at 1:45 am. Officials say there were no injuries but the house […]
Comments / 0