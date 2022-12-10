Patriots likely to be without a couple key offensive players vs. Cardinals

The Patriots will be without their leading receiver and at least one of their offensive tackles.

Jakobi Meyers suffered a concussion in the Patriots' loss to the Bills. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As the Patriots’ offense looks to get off the schneid and build momentum entering the season’s homestretch, they’ll have to do so without at least a couple of their starters against the Cardinals on Monday.

Leading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is still in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Monday’s matchup. So has starting offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has been dealing with a foot injury over the last few weeks. Running back Damien Harris is doubtful with a thigh injury.

Meyers suffered the concussion at the conclusion of the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Bills. Mac Jones threw a pass to Meyers in the end zone that was broken up because safety Damar Hamlin delivered a crushing high hit on the receiver. Hamlin was flagged for unnecessary roughness and was ejected from the game.

Meyers has a team-high 50 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Wynn suffered the foot injury during the Patriots’ Week 11 win over the Jets and will now miss his third straight game. He’s had a shaky season so far. After playing at left tackle for the first four seasons of his career, Wynn was moved to right tackle but got benched multiple times and was moved to left guard at points, too. He actually started at left tackle though in the game he left against the Jets.

Harris suffered the thigh injury during the second half of the Patriots’ Thanksgiving day loss to the Vikings. The fourth-year running back has dealt with numerous injuries and ailments this season as he’s four games and departed early from two other games. He’s rushed for 383 yards on 4.6 yards per carry with three touchdowns this season.

The Patriots could also be without offensive tackles Trent Brown (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (calf/back). Brown played through the illness in the Patriots’ loss against the Bills while Cajuste missed that game. Brown appears to be progressing in the right direction though as he returned to practice later this week. If either player is unavailable for Monday’s game, offensive tackle Conor McDermott would likely start in their respective spot.

Defensively, the Patriots will be without starting corner Jalen Mills (groin) for the straight game. That isn’t good new for the Patriots, especially considering that Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been taken off the injury report and will play on Monday. In the last two games, the Patriots have struggled against star receivers as Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards against them and Stefon Diggs had 92 receiving yards.

Mills is expected to return for the Patriots’ following game against the Raiders, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz.