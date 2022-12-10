Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World
The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs
It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
With Iger’s return, some Disney fans want the park reservation system gone
On social media, people have expressed wanting the park reservation system gone citing that it ruins the overall Disney Park experience, among other things.
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
‘Skip the Straw’ Signs Start Appearing Around Walt Disney World
On the Walt Disney Company website, it says, “The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship goes back to our founding nearly 100 years ago.” Four years ago, Disney Parks stopped automatically giving out plastic straws and lids, to reduce single-use plastic usage, and made them available by request only. Now, we’ve started seeing signs appearing throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that say “Skip the Straw.”
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
New Park-Specific Pricing (With Price Increase) Now in Effect at Walt Disney World
As previously reported, Walt Disney World has introduced park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets. That new pricing structure is now in effect. The prices for one-day, one-park tickets are now variable depending on the date of your visit and which theme park you select. One-day, one-park tickets now also automatically include a park pass reservation, so guests using this ticket type don’t have to worry about booking a reservation separately.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Help Scrooge Win a Golf Showdown in the United Kingdom DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Missions at EPCOT
On our mission to complete the new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game, we headed to the United Kingdom pavilion. The new game utilizes the Play Disney Parks app to take guests around six World Showcase pavilions to uncover the Plunders of the World alongside the DuckTales team. Check out our full playthrough below.
Amidst Huge Crowds, Parents Have Begun Using Apple AirTags to Track Children at Walt Disney World
Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, anybody who’s visited Walt Disney World Resort in the past year has probably noticed that the crowds have been consistently larger than usual. Many people attribute this to the recent pandemic, claiming that the closure of the Disney Parks has led to more families visiting than ever before.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom to Close for Refurbishment in January 2023
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will close for a refurbishment in January 2023. The attraction will be closed from January 9 through January 13, 2023. January is a common time for refurbishments as the weather is more temperate and there are fewer visitors. Will this closure affect...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Save Donald From a Time Anomaly in the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure – Germany Missions at EPCOT
The DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game is available at EPCOT through the Play Disney Parks app. We wrapped up our first mission in China, then we hit up Japan, and now we’re headed to Germany! So follow along for our full playthrough of this exciting new game!. Getting Started.
Entrance Archway With Enterprise Logo Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom
A new archway has been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. The blue archway is at the front of the entrance canopy, beneath ceiling fans and signs featuring the lightcycle ride vehicles. The archway features the logo for Enterprise, the sponsor for the new...
