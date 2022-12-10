ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today

New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World

The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
WDW News Today

Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs

It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today

‘Skip the Straw’ Signs Start Appearing Around Walt Disney World

On the Walt Disney Company website, it says, “The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship goes back to our founding nearly 100 years ago.” Four years ago, Disney Parks stopped automatically giving out plastic straws and lids, to reduce single-use plastic usage, and made them available by request only. Now, we’ve started seeing signs appearing throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that say “Skip the Straw.”
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today

New Park-Specific Pricing (With Price Increase) Now in Effect at Walt Disney World

As previously reported, Walt Disney World has introduced park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets. That new pricing structure is now in effect. The prices for one-day, one-park tickets are now variable depending on the date of your visit and which theme park you select. One-day, one-park tickets now also automatically include a park pass reservation, so guests using this ticket type don’t have to worry about booking a reservation separately.
disneytips.com

Amidst Huge Crowds, Parents Have Begun Using Apple AirTags to Track Children at Walt Disney World

Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, anybody who’s visited Walt Disney World Resort in the past year has probably noticed that the crowds have been consistently larger than usual. Many people attribute this to the recent pandemic, claiming that the closure of the Disney Parks has led to more families visiting than ever before.
