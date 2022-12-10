ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
SB Nation

Tottenham, Conte to resume contract talks this week

According to both The Athletic and Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to restart negotiations with manager Antonio Conte over a new contract, with the goal to keep the Italian in charge of Spurs longer than this season. Conte’s contract, which he signed when he first joined the club in the middle of last season, is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but Tottenham have an option of a further year extension should the choose to exercise that clause.
BBC

Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone

West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
BBC

Vivianne Miedema says Ballon d'Or does not 'appreciate' female footballers

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema says the Ballon d'Or does not treat women's football fairly. Seven prizes were awarded at the 2022 global football awards but only one - the Ballon d'Or Feminin - is dedicated to women's football. Miedema called for the ceremony to introduce the same categories for both...
NBC Sports

Bournemouth confirm takeover by Vegas Golden Knights owner

Bill Foley, an American billionaire who owns the Vegas Golden Knight in the NHL, has completed a move to buy Premier League side Bournemouth. Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin had been in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley and now the deal has been confirmed, with reports suggesting Bournemouth were sold close to $185 million.
BBC

Coventry City sign new CBS Arena rental deal until end of season

Coventry City have signed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season. The Sky Blues were given an eviction notice 10 days ago by the stadium's new owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group - meaning a new licence had to be agreed.
The Hockey Writers

4 Canadiens Prospects Who Earned an NHL Call-Up

There will soon be opportunities for some of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects playing at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. As injuries are mounting, with David Savard and Sean Monahan joining the list of wounded players, roster spots become available. Also, with the trade deadline approaching, there is no doubt that general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has several deals in the works which will create even more need for call-ups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy