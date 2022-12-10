Read full article on original website
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Johnston, Cho Gue-sung, Doig, Porteous, Cathro, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren
Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is being lined up by Inter Milan for a shock January transfer just months after he made the move to Verona in Serie A. (Football Scotland) New Celtic arrival Alistair Johnston reveals he only needed 10 minutes with Callum McGregor to know he'd "go to war" with the club captain. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
BBC
Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest 'under no illusion' in bid for Premier League results
Boss Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's difficult Premier League return has left them "under no illusion" about what it takes to get results in the top flight. Forest have lost eight and won just three of their 15 games since ending their 23-year Premier League exile. Victory against Crystal Palace...
The madness of midtable and how utterly unprepared Sunderland fans are for it
Sunderland are in a deeply confusing state. It's called 'midtable' and I was not trained to spot it.
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
SB Nation
Tottenham, Conte to resume contract talks this week
According to both The Athletic and Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to restart negotiations with manager Antonio Conte over a new contract, with the goal to keep the Italian in charge of Spurs longer than this season. Conte’s contract, which he signed when he first joined the club in the middle of last season, is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but Tottenham have an option of a further year extension should the choose to exercise that clause.
BBC
Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone
West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
Did Chris Waddle have a clause in his Newcastle contract saying he couldn't play against Sunderland?
Were the rumours about why Sunderland fan Chris Waddle never played for Newcastle in a Tyne-Wear derby true?
Report: Chelsea Are Huge Admirers Of Jude Bellingham
Chelsea are huge admirers of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.
BBC
Vivianne Miedema says Ballon d'Or does not 'appreciate' female footballers
Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema says the Ballon d'Or does not treat women's football fairly. Seven prizes were awarded at the 2022 global football awards but only one - the Ballon d'Or Feminin - is dedicated to women's football. Miedema called for the ceremony to introduce the same categories for both...
NBC Sports
Bournemouth confirm takeover by Vegas Golden Knights owner
Bill Foley, an American billionaire who owns the Vegas Golden Knight in the NHL, has completed a move to buy Premier League side Bournemouth. Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin had been in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley and now the deal has been confirmed, with reports suggesting Bournemouth were sold close to $185 million.
BBC
Coventry City sign new CBS Arena rental deal until end of season
Coventry City have signed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season. The Sky Blues were given an eviction notice 10 days ago by the stadium's new owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group - meaning a new licence had to be agreed.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Ramos, Nkunku, Vlahovic, Moukoko, Gakpo, Ounahi, Felix
Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. (ESPN) Chelsea are not looking to bring forward their plans to sign France striker...
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Prospects Who Earned an NHL Call-Up
There will soon be opportunities for some of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects playing at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. As injuries are mounting, with David Savard and Sean Monahan joining the list of wounded players, roster spots become available. Also, with the trade deadline approaching, there is no doubt that general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has several deals in the works which will create even more need for call-ups.
Report: The Reason Endrick Chose Real Madrid Over Chelsea Has Been Revealed
The reason Endrick chose Real Madrid over Chelsea has finally been revealed.
