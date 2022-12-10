Read full article on original website
Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000
The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
Two arrested following thefts in Capital Region, Delaware Co.
On December 12th, two New York residents were arrested following an investigation into a string of shoplifting complaints throughout the Capital Region and Delaware County.
North Adams Police Department moving to temporary location in 2023
The North Adams Police Department is moving to temporary quarters early next year, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Mayor Jennifer Macksey made the announcement at a city council meeting on Tuesday evening. With funds provided by the American Rescue Plan, the department will be...
Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death
A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
Deliberations underway in Pittsfield murder trial
The fate of the three defendants on trial for the 2017 Pittsfield death of Asiyanna Jones, is now in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Tuesday. Two of the defendants, Carey Pilot and Gary Linen, face murder charges, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
Police: Illegal drugs, gun found during search of Albany home
An illegal gun and drugs are off the streets of Albany, and a man is under arrest. Police searched the Park Avenue home of Albert Jackson, 48, on Tuesday morning. Inside was powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, say police. Jackson faces weapons and drug charges. He was...
Pittsfield man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsfield man was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Sargent, 38, was sentenced Monday in Washington, D.C. for assaulting law enforcement officers in the Capitol breach. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sargent was part of...
20-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing Of Girlfriend At Capital Region College
A 20-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with an alleged stabbing attack on his girlfriend at a Capital Region college.Zymeir Walton, of Albany, was indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder, in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Earlier Repo…
Malta brewing company creates special beer to help area fire departments
Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta recently brewed a special beer called “Amber Embers” to benefit two local, volunteer fire departments. The owners of the brewery – Brian Fox and Nathan Rogers – along with Malta Ridge Volunteer Firefighter Jeff Stack, stopped by NewsChannel 13 to talk about the brewery and how you can help.
Hearing adjourned in New Scotland murder case; motion to dismiss charges pending
Attorneys appeared Wednesday in Albany County Court for a murder case that received national attention in April, when a man from New Scotland was found stabbed to death in his home. Jacob Klein, 41, is accused of murdering Philip Rabadi, 35, the husband of a woman police said Klein had...
HVCC stabbing suspect arraigned on six-count indictment
The suspect in the Hudson Valley Community College stabbing was arraigned on a six-count indictment.
Albany Police warn of social media transaction robberies
The Albany Police Department is warning people of the area of several robberies that have taken place from products sold on social media sites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, etc.
Toys for Tots convoy delivers gifts to families in need
Plenty of kids across the area are playing with early Christmas gifts after the Toys for Tots convoy rolled through town. Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sunday helped Marine Corps volunteers with Capital Region Toys for Tots deliver gifts to families in need in Champlain, Clintonville, Lewis, Ticonderoga and Fort Edward.
Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000
Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat
Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town.
Colonie Police investigating pedestrian car crash
The Colonie Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian car accident that occurred on Monday around 4 p.m.
Lake Luzerne man accused of stealing $1,500 from debit card
A 19-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly stealing more than $1,500. Michael Riley, 19, of Lake Luzerne stole a debit card and spent more than $1,500 without the victim’s consent, say police. He was processed in Queensbury and issued an appearance ticket.
Cobleskill students “shop with a cop”
COBLESKILL — In an annual holiday tradition, deputies and officers partner with children to “shop with a cop” at Walmart. “Things went awesome,” said Cobleskill Police Officer Justin Richards. “He got a lot of toys, got a lot of gifts for his family. It was nice.”
North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
