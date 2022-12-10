ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

WNYT

Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000

The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

North Adams Police Department moving to temporary location in 2023

The North Adams Police Department is moving to temporary quarters early next year, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Mayor Jennifer Macksey made the announcement at a city council meeting on Tuesday evening. With funds provided by the American Rescue Plan, the department will be...
WNYT

Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death

A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Deliberations underway in Pittsfield murder trial

The fate of the three defendants on trial for the 2017 Pittsfield death of Asiyanna Jones, is now in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Tuesday. Two of the defendants, Carey Pilot and Gary Linen, face murder charges, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Police: Illegal drugs, gun found during search of Albany home

An illegal gun and drugs are off the streets of Albany, and a man is under arrest. Police searched the Park Avenue home of Albert Jackson, 48, on Tuesday morning. Inside was powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, say police. Jackson faces weapons and drug charges. He was...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Sargent, 38, was sentenced Monday in Washington, D.C. for assaulting law enforcement officers in the Capitol breach. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sargent was part of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Malta brewing company creates special beer to help area fire departments

Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta recently brewed a special beer called “Amber Embers” to benefit two local, volunteer fire departments. The owners of the brewery – Brian Fox and Nathan Rogers – along with Malta Ridge Volunteer Firefighter Jeff Stack, stopped by NewsChannel 13 to talk about the brewery and how you can help.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Toys for Tots convoy delivers gifts to families in need

Plenty of kids across the area are playing with early Christmas gifts after the Toys for Tots convoy rolled through town. Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sunday helped Marine Corps volunteers with Capital Region Toys for Tots deliver gifts to families in need in Champlain, Clintonville, Lewis, Ticonderoga and Fort Edward.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000

Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
GANSEVOORT, NY
WNYT

Cobleskill students “shop with a cop”

COBLESKILL — In an annual holiday tradition, deputies and officers partner with children to “shop with a cop” at Walmart. “Things went awesome,” said Cobleskill Police Officer Justin Richards. “He got a lot of toys, got a lot of gifts for his family. It was nice.”
COBLESKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

